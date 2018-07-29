'Income' Returns To The Fixed Income Market

By James L. Iselin, Head of Municipal Fixed Income

"He plays every point like he is broke."

- Jimmy Connors on Rafael Nadal

When I hit midyear or year-end, my first instinct is to spend time taking a look back and then try to project forward. I also may make a pledge to join a gym and eat better, but we all know how that goes. As we do in all our Basis Points, we will try our best in this issue to make sense of what is going on in the markets and how our strategy is being adjusted based on our market outlook.

As a lifelong tennis fan, I find that midyear is also a very exciting time as it marks the start of Wimbledon. We are in a golden era for tennis, with perhaps the greatest men's and women's tennis players of all time (Roger Federer and Serena Williams) on the scene. Federer's top opponent, Rafael Nadal, is only three majors behind but actually has a winning lifetime record against Federer, creating a compelling rivalry. Federer plays with an elegance and grace unlike anything I have ever seen. He makes the game look effortless. In contrast, Nadal plays a game built on power and grit. He plays every point as if it were his last, and wears down most opponents in the process.

Since the financial crisis, it has felt like Nadal's style of play was necessary to manage high-quality fixed income portfolios. With yields artificially low due to unprecedented central bank intervention, managers had to grind it out on every purchase in order to squeeze out a few extra basis points of return. As a result, the extra spread that resulted from investing in lower-rated bonds continued to shrink.

With the economy finally doing better and the Fed's desired levels of employment and inflation in sight, the central bank has recently been able to lighten up on the gas pedal by steadily raising the fed funds rate and letting some of its bond portfolio roll off. Although many people still feel that yields look low relative to historical norms, it is important to look back at where we were two years ago in munis. On June 30, 2016, AAA rated munis at two-, five-, and 10-year maturities yielded 0.62%, 0.92% and 1.36%, respectively. As of the end of 2Q 2018, those spots yielded 1.64%, 1.99%, and 2.46%.1 What a difference two years makes! The market is finally starting to put some "income" back into fixed income, which is a welcome development for investors.

Even though absolute muni returns are uninspiring year-to-date, the higher-yielding environment could present better investment opportunities longer term. We are constructive on the market given constrained supply, high tax burdens in many states, demographic trends as baby boomers shift to more fixed income, and solid economic growth. Moreover, as we are focused on liquidity, we currently favor meaningful allocations to high-quality shorter-duration bonds, which makes for effective positioning to take advantage of this higher-yielding environment through reinvesting maturities and active swapping.

1Source: Bloomberg.

