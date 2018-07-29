Safe 7.6% Yield From A Newly Issued Preferred Stock With Protection Against Rising Interest Rates

ETP series D is still overlooked by investors because it is a new issue, and should trade higher, providing a 12% potential return over the next 12 months.

The new issue is attractive due to the fixed-to-floating rate feature which protects them from rising interest rates.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) is a name we have been very bullish on for quite some time and wrote several articles about. It gained our interest when ETP announced that it will provide a new way to gain exposure as a shareholder. ETP has just issued a Fixed-To-Floating Rate preferred share issue priced at 7.625% yield, and started trading on July 16, 2018. These shares are very attractive due to their high current yield as well as potential for higher yields in a rising interest rate environment. We anticipate that shares will see a significant rally once the market has become aware of the issue - that’s why we are buying before that happens.

More About This Preferred Stock

Based on the press release, ETP has priced 16 million of its Energy Transfer Partners 7.625% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units at a price of $25.00 per unit, for total proceeds of $400 million. There is a 30-day option for the underwriters to purchase up to 2.4 million additional Series D units. From now until August 15, 2023, the preferred D units of ETP will yield 7.625% if purchased at their initial price of $25. On August 15, 2023, distributions will become floating at a rate equal to the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.738%. Note these are perpetual shares, but they are callable at the option of the issuer on August 15, 2023 at the redemption price of $25.00 ETP-D was trading at $25.10/share, which is close to par value.

Breaking This All Down: Why Preferred Shares Matter

Preferred stock is an asset class which is frequently overlooked by investors as some are not sure whether to treat it as debt or equity. Preferred stock is higher in the capital structure than common stock (hence, “preferred”) but lower than all other debt. Most debt securities are not callable; This is in contrast to the vast majority of preferred stocks. Most preferred are callable, but do not mature. This means that while ETP would have the option to redeem these preferred shares at their discretion on or after August 15, 2023, they have no obligation to do it. Furthermore, Preferred Stocks usually exhibit significantly lower price volatility than common stocks, and this is why many conservative income investors like them. In comparison with common stock, preferred shares do have some distinct advantages.

Preferred Dividends Come First

The most important characteristic is that preferred dividends must be paid out before any common dividends. This means that in the event that common dividends are reduced, preferred shareholders would still receive the same distribution every quarter. In the case of ETP, common shareholders currently receive $2.26 per share in dividends, which, including the incentive distribution rights (‘IDRs’) payments to their general partner Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), totals about $3.5 billion in common dividends that would need to be totally cut before the preferred shareholders see any dividend reduction. Furthermore, should ETP get in trouble and reduce its common dividends, that will normally result in an increased dividend coverage and the protection for the dividends of the preferred shareholder.

Cumulative Dividends Add Extra Protection

The Series D shares are “cumulative,” which means that even in the case where the common dividend is suspended and preferred dividends are suspended or reduced, the unpaid preferred dividends “accumulate” perpetually. This adds another layer of protection to preferred shareholders because this means that before the common dividends can be once again resumed, all accumulated preferred dividends must first be paid out. Furthermore, there would be strict restrictions imposed (like leverage restrictions) in order to accelerate the repayment of preferred dividends.

How Fixed-To-Floating Rate Works

In comparison with typical preferred stocks which have a fixed distribution payout, fixed-to-floating preferred stocks vary in that after a specific date, the distribution fluctuates based on the 3-month LIBOR.

From now until August 15, 2023, the preferred D units of ETP will yield 7.625% if purchased at their initial price of $25.

On August 15, 2023, distributions will become floating at a rate equal to the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.738%. Currently the 3-month LIBOR is around 2.34%. Assuming that the Federal Reserve does not hike interest rates, the preferred stock would yield 7.08% starting August 15, 2023. Of course, more rate hikes are planned by the U.S. Fed, so we would expect the yield to be significantly higher.

This is a very attractive feature which helps to protect the preferred shares from rising interest rate risk. With the Federal Reserve expected to continue to raise interest rates in the foreseeable future at least, the projected future yield of this preferred stock will continue to increase.

It is worth to note that preferred shares without a fixed-to-floating rate feature would likely see their shares materially decline in price in the event of continuing rising interest rates. The vast majority of Preferred Shares are perpetual, which means that they may never be called. During periods of rising interest rates, the issuing company of the Preferred Share that have no floating rate feature has no incentive to call them, as it may be more expensive to replace them in the future. This makes them highly vulnerable as interest rates increase, and they can see their prices fall significantly. A 1% rise in interest rate can theoretically result in at least 10% decrease in the price of a preferred stock. The impact of continuing rate increases by the U.S. Fed can be detrimental to Preferred Stock investors.

This is the opposite for ETP's Preferred D shares which would become more valuable in such a case because of its floating rate feature. This would also means that they could be called in the event of a steep increase in interest rates because ETP would want to limit their exposure to the higher dividend payments and would likely be looking for alternative financing. This would essentially give the D shares the possibility of lower duration - making them resemble more bonds.

About The Business

ETP is a midstream "master limited partnership" (or ‘MLP’) with a highly diversified business model from a variety of primarily fee-based businesses:

In comparison with other midstream MLPs, ETP is differentiated in its offerings of fully integrated services spanning the entire midstream value chain:

ETP is well placed to benefit from the strong and growing demand for natural gas and crude oils due to its location in the key regions, including the Permian and Eagleford:

About 70% of all rigs in the U.S. are located in the areas of ETP assets:

For these reasons we believe that the common stock of ETP continues to be attractively priced in its own right. We need to now analyze their credit quality.

Debt Covenants

The first and most important analysis for any preferred stock is the probability of bankruptcy from violation of debt covenants. As stated in their annual filings:

The ETP Credit Facilities also limit us, on a rolling four quarter basis, to a maximum Consolidated Funded Indebtedness to Consolidated EBITDA ratio, as defined in the underlying credit agreements, of 5.0 to 1, which can generally be increased to 5.5 to 1 during a Specified Acquisition Period.”

Currently ETP has a debt-to-EBITDA multiple well below the restriction of 5.1 to 1 Debt/EBITDA ratio, and this number is anticipated to continue to decline going forward:

The debt to EBITDA multiple is projected to fall lower mainly due to rising EBITDA stemming from their growth projects coming online. As we can see in the table below, ETP has many such growth projects slated to come online in 2018 and over the next several years:

These growth projects are very capital intensive and take time to complete. This means that they impact the financial statements at the debt level first, while that the bottomline sees little benefit until the project actually comes online. This makes it vitally important to consider an MLP’s growth pipeline and project lighting up dates when analyzing their cash flows.

The growth projects and the dates they will come online can be seen in the chart below:

Coverage By Cash Flows

ETP has significant "fixed charges" (including interest expenses, preferred stock dividends, capitalized interest, etc.) that have to be covered by income each year. The "fixed charges" have a high coverage ratio based on "Total Earnings" going back to the year 2013. They were covered at 1.61 times for the fiscal year 2017:

(All figures above are in $ millions)

The problem however with directly using fixed charge coverage by earnings is that for MLPs earnings may do a poor job representing true cash flow. This is seen most clearly by the fact that in the year 2017 there was $2.33 billion in depreciation expenses on the income statement while only $429 million was used in maintenance as recurring capital expenditures. Depreciation expenses are non-cash expenses, and in order to have clear picture, they should be added back to profits.

Fixed Charge Coverage Using Adjusted EBITDA

A much better indicator of the fixed charge coverage is that by adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures. We compute our version of adjusted EBITDA by subtracting maintenance capital expenditures from the company provided adjusted EBITDA:

Source: High Dividend Opportunities

Note: The above calculations include the annualized preferred payouts from their 6.250% Series A Preferred Units, 6.625% Series B Preferred Units, and 7.375% Series C Preferred Units.

We can see that based on adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, ETP covers their fixed charges by just over 300%, which is very strong. This coverage should continue to improve as they continue to see revenues coming in from their new growth projects coming online.

Preferred Dividend Coverage

While the most important coverage metric is the coverage of the preferred dividends by themselves. After subtracting interest expense from our previously calculated adjusted EBITDA we essentially end up with "Distributable Cash Flow":

Source: High Dividend Opportunities

As we can see above, ETP covers preferred distributions with "Distirubtable Cash Flow" by a whopping 26 times (or 2600%). This makes sense because the $160 million preferred distribution for the Preferred D share is very small in comparison to the $3.5 billion common distribution (including IDRs). This $3.5 billion distribution would have to become impaired before any of the preferred dividends are cut. After analyzing the preferred shares on the basis of the debt covenants, leverage ratios, and fixed charge coverage, the evidence is overwhelming that the shares are very safe, and thus very cheap in relation to its 7.6% yield.

Danger From Potential Merger with ETE?

Shareholders in ETP may very well know that the likelihood of a merger with the general partner Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) has increased dramatically this year, especially considering that on their latest conference call, ETE specifically discussed the possibility of buying out ETP. In the case of the preferred stockholder, any merger would be a win-win. All debt and preferred securities at ETP would be automatically assumed at the new combined entity. A combined company would potentially have a lower cost of capital due to the elimination of IDRs. This would improve their ability to grow cash flows which in turn would improve their credit profile. As such, any merger between ETP and ETE would only be a positive for preferred shareholders, regardless of whether it is a good deal for ETP shareholders.

Risks

There is are several risk factors that are highlighted in preferred stock prospectus. The most notable risks in our views are:

Execution risk : If ETP sees any future delays in their projects, they may need to raise further capital to support their growth spending. This is an unlikely scenario as ETP has indicated that the majority of 2018 spending is pre-funded. Still, even if it happens, with the high dividend coverage, the preferred dividend should definitely not be impacted.

: If ETP sees any future delays in their projects, they may need to raise further capital to support their growth spending. This is an unlikely scenario as ETP has indicated that the majority of 2018 spending is pre-funded. Still, even if it happens, with the high dividend coverage, the preferred dividend should definitely not be impacted. Commodity risk : ETP profitability relies on demand of crude oil and natural gas. If demand for crude oil or natural gas liquids drops considerably, ETP may see under utilization of its pipelines. This risk however is very low in light of the booming rig counts in the Permian and other areas where ETP is situated. Furthermore, we have seen that ETP is covering fixed charges handily and can weather any storm.

: ETP profitability relies on demand of crude oil and natural gas. If demand for crude oil or natural gas liquids drops considerably, ETP may see under utilization of its pipelines. This risk however is very low in light of the booming rig counts in the Permian and other areas where ETP is situated. Furthermore, we have seen that ETP is covering fixed charges handily and can weather any storm. Note about interest rate risk: ETP-D provides shareholders with a high degree of protection against rising interest rates. However this is not a complete protection because rising rates may impact the profitability of the issuing company as borrowing costs tend to increase.

Note about taxation: ETP-D shareholders will receive a K-1 tax form because its issuing company ETP is an MLP (which issues K-1 taxes).

Bottom Line

Trading at $25.10, ETP Series D shares are an attractive option for conservative investors seeking high yield without the volatility of common stock. This preferred issue also has an attractive fixed-to-floating rate feature which provides a high degree of protection to shareholders as interest rates continue to rise. We believe that shares will see a repricing to above $26 when more investors become aware of their existence. The upside potential is clear:

Its sister preferred share ETP-C (series C) has a coupon rate of 7.375% . On the other hand ETP-D has a higher coupon rate of 7.625% (or higher by 4%). ETP-C trades at a price of $25.38 while the newly issued share ETP-D trades at a lower price of $25.10. Note that both preferred are redeemable in the year 2023 (within a 3 month window). Finally, ETP-D has more interest rate protection than ETP-C. While both issues become floating in the year 2023, ETP-D's floating feature is at 3-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.738%, while ETP-C's floating rate feature is at a 3-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.530%.

Based on comparative valuations with its sister Preferred Stock, ETP-D has the potential to trade at a price higher than $26/share should repricing take place.

This suggests a 12% in potential total return including dividends in the next 12 months. Series D preferred shares are an attractive buy for a safe and stable high yielding investment.

