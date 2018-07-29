Upcoming 3% To 4% Book Value Growth For This 9.2% Yielding BDC Positioned For Rising Rates

HTGC currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share that will likely be increased as its portfolio grows given its scalable internally managed cost structure and access to SBA leverage.

Over the coming quarters, the company will easily cover its dividend due to the impacts from rising LIBOR, recently announced portfolio growth and lower amounts of prepayments in Q2 2018.

However, I am not expecting HTGC to fully cover its dividend in Q2 2018 due to additional shares from the recent equity offering and higher prepayments in Q1 2018.

In Q2 2018, NAV per share will likely increase by around 3% to 4% due to accretive share issuances, net realized/unrealized gains in companies including DocuSign, ForeScout, FanDuel and Tricida.

HTGC has recently announced plenty of good news and will likely be reporting strong results for Q3 and Q4 2018.

Q2 2018 BDC Reporting

Business development companies ("BDCs") will be reporting June 30, 2018, results this weeks including Hercules Capital (HTGC) and I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio. My recent articles on THL Credit (TCRD), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Main Street Capital (MAIN) discussed potential changes to upcoming dividends:

As mentioned in the articles linked above, I have been purchasing additional shares of higher quality BDCs, especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. Many BDCs have been rallying over the last five months, likely for the reasons discussed in this and previous articles including:

Reasons to Buy HTGC:

Superior positioning for rising interest rates

Scalable internally managed cost structure

Higher credit quality portfolio with potential NAV improvement/growth

Portfolio diversification for VC-backed technology exposure

Potential for strong dividend coverage supported by access to growth capital, including SBA leverage and issuing shares at a premium to NAV

I purchased shares of HTGC on March 26, 2018, at an average price of $12.03 as shown below:

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

On June 14, 2018, HTGC announced "its Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings":

"HTGC anticipates a 25 basis point increase in the Prime Rate will contribute approximately $3.1 million, or $0.04 per share, of NII per annum, based on the basic weighted share outstanding as of March 31, 2018. As of March 31, 2018, 96.5% of its debt investment portfolio of $1.4 billion, at cost, was primarily priced at PRIME or LIBOR-based floating interest rates, while 100.0% of the Company’s outstanding debt obligations have a fixed rate of interest, well positioning HTGC for additional future rate increases. Given the expected increase to the Prime Rate will be taking effect in mid-June 2018, the anticipated increase is not expected to have any material impact to our NII in Q2 2018. The expected benefit from the June 2018 rate increase is expected to materialize beginning with our Q3 2018 operating period."

The Fed is now expecting a total of four rate hikes this year and it is important to remember that there is lag/delay between the rise in the underlying interest rate of a loan and higher interest income received by the BDC.

Source: FRED

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of March 31, 2018, HTGC had mostly fixed-rate borrowings and 96.5% of portfolio loans bore interest at variable rates. As shown in my Interest Rate Sensitivity Comparison report, HTGC is the one of the best-positioned BDC for rising interest rates. However, there will always be a certain amount of portfolio turnover as loans mature and given the continued competition (discussed later) rising interest rates will likely be partially offset by yield compression.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

Recent Portfolio Growth

On June 11, 2018, the company announced “HTGC Capital on Pace to Potentially Exceed $1.0 Billion in Total New Debt and Equity Commitments in 2018”:

“We are off to a tremendous start for 2018 and well positioned to achieve another record year with nearly $580 million in closed new debt and equity commitments to date,” stated Manuel A. Henriquez, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of HTGC. “Our momentum and pace of new loan originations from the first quarter has both continued and accelerated, as evidenced by our strong new commitment activities already realized during second quarter-to-date, and further exemplifies our industry leadership as well as strong brand, reputation and scale of the HTGC platform within the venture capital and private equity community. Although we remain guardedly optimistic, we are nonetheless witnessing unprecedented loan demand, as evidenced with our closed and pending commitments of nearly $725 million in just the first five months of the year, putting us on pace to originate and close over $1.0 billion in new commitments for the full year. To meet this demand, we are continuing to actively manage our liquidity by opportunistically accessing both the debt and equity capital markets to fund this demand and growth. We will also, of course, be actively monitoring for critical changes in macro-economic conditions or geopolitical developments, including the administration’s new fiscal and trade policies and the impact of the mid-term elections.”

Year-to-date “YTD” closed and pending total new debt and equity commitments of $724.8 million as of June 8, 2018.

Quarter-to-date “QTD” Q2 2018 closed total new debt and equity commitments of $313.8 million to 17 companies including 11 new and six (6) existing portfolio companies as of June 8, 2018.

Pending new commitments of $145.0 million in signed non-binding term sheets as of June 8, 2018.

As of June 8, 2018, quarter-to-date, HTGC has received $59.1 million in early pay-offs, of which approximately $39.6 million was received from portfolio companies that previously had credit ratings of 3-5.

As shown below, early payoffs were much higher in Q1 2018 and likely responsible for the recently announced lower early payoffs of $59 million through June 8, and I have taken into account with the update projections (with higher portfolio growth, but still conservative).

Source: HTGC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

Closed and Pending Commitments

As of June 7, 2018, HTGC has:

Closed debt and equity commitments of approximately $313.8 million to new and existing portfolio companies and funded approximately $224.2 million subsequent to March 31, 2018.

Pending commitments (signed non-binding term sheets) of approximately $145 million.

The table below summarizes its year-to-date closed and pending commitments as follows:

Source: SEC Filing

On March 5, 2018, HTGC announced that it has entered the commercial finance sector through its strategic acquisition of all of the outstanding equity of Gibraltar Business Capital (“Gibraltar”), a leading provider of working capital to small and mid-market businesses through Gibraltar’s asset-based loan and factoring solutions.

Gibraltar will be held as a portfolio company of Hercules. Gibraltar will continue to operate as an independent senior secured asset-based lender to select small and mid-market businesses and operate under the Gibraltar Business Capital brand. Gibraltar and all its existing employees will remain at its headquarters in Northbrook (Chicago), Illinois. Gibraltar was formed in 2010 when Scott Winicour led the management buyout of Gibraltar Financial Corporation, a commercial finance company that dates back to 1951. The company subsequently changed its name to Gibraltar Business Capital, as it is known today. The company is comprised of seasoned professionals with decades of deep expertise in the asset-based lending and factoring industries. Since its formation in 2010, Gibraltar has underwritten more than $325.0 million in total credit facilities to more than 170 borrowers.

Hercules anticipates its investment in Gibraltar to generate a cash yield of approximately 10.0% to 14.0% and to be immediately accretive to investment income in 2018.

“Our acquisition of Gibraltar, Hercules’ second strategic completed acquisition, represents a unique opportunity to invest in one of the leading established asset-based lenders in the country,” said Manuel A. Henriquez, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Hercules. “We believe our investment in Gibraltar, as a portfolio company, will give us the ability to access systems utilized in managing ABL loans and to potentially expand the types of financing options available to our current and future clients. We are very pleased to welcome Gibraltar’s newly appointed CEO Scott Winicour and the entire Gibraltar team to the Hercules family of portfolio companies. With our financial backing, we anticipate growing Gibraltar’s existing business offering and overall loan portfolio.”

Management has mentioned that it is considering additional acquisitions including the previously mentioned Gibraltar Business Capital.

“Given success of our two most recent acquisitions, the Ares venture portfolio and a Gibraltar ABL acquisition, we are currently evaluating an additional new opportunity and expect to continue to evaluate other future opportunities that have come before us as we seek additional strategic initiatives in 2018.”

Source: HTGC Q1 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

Equity Offerings And NAV Per Share Growth

On June 14, 2018, HTGC closed its public offering of all 6,900,000 shares as the underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option. Net proceeds from the offering after deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the company are expected to be approximately $81.0 million or around $11.74 per share (almost a 21% premium to its reported March 31, 2018, book value after taking into account offering expenses).

Information included in the SEC filing Form 497 related to the equity offering:

"Subsequent to March 31, 2018 and as of June 7, 2018, we sold 1,953,100 shares of common stock for total accumulated net proceeds of approximately $23.9 million, including $217,000 of offering expenses, under our at-the-market, or ATM, equity distribution agreement, dated September 8, 2017, or the Equity Distribution Agreement, with JMP Securities LLC, or JMP. As of June 7, 2018, approximately 8.0 million shares remain available for issuance and sale under the Equity Distribution Agreement."

As shown below, the accretive impact from these offerings will likely drive a $0.20 or 2.1% increase in its book value/NAV:

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

As mentioned earlier, HTGC invests in equity and warrant positions with VC backed pre-IPO and M&A companies in high-growth sectors with the potential for net asset value (“NAV”) per share growth. On July 11, 2018, HTGC announced "Eight Portfolio Companies Have Completed or Announced an IPO or M&A Liquidity Event Year-to-Date 2018" including:

IPO Events

In April 2018, its portfolio company, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), a company that provides electronic signature technology and digital transaction management services for facilitating electronic exchanges of contracts and signed documents, completed its IPO debut raising approximately $725.0 million pricing 25.0 million shares at $29 per share. HTGC currently holds 385,000 shares of common stock at $15.79 per share as of March 31, 2018, representing an unrealized gain of approximately $15.2 million and $0.18 in NAV increase, based on the closing price of $55.35 for DocuSign on July 9, 2018. The unrealized gain may increase or decrease as the stock price of DocuSign moves up or down from its closing price on July 9, 2018, thereby impacting eventual realized gain or (loss).

“In the case of DocuSign, we have a 180 day investment banker lockup anyways on the transaction given our position. So, we're not going to be exiting anytime soon and we're also very active users of the product. We've been users of the product for many, many years. We're actually a big believer in DocuSign, as a product which led us to make the equity investment in the company. But, we're not looking to just kind of sell it right away, I think it's a great company I think it has a lot more legs for growth associated with it. But we are also now the hedge funds. So we're not - we don't get paid by holding on to long positions as an internally managed BDC. So once we've the threshold, we will liquidate the position.”

Source: HTGC Q1 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

In June 2018, its portfolio company, Tricida, Inc. (TCDA), a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug design to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease, completed its IPO raising approximately $255.6 million pricing 13.5 million shares at $19.00 per share. HTGC initially committed $75.0 million in venture debt financing in February 2018. HTGC currently holds warrants for 53,458 shares of common stock and holds 105,260 shares of common stock as of June 30, 2018, and has a potential unrealized gain of approximately $1.9 million, based on the closing price of $30.50 for Tricida on July 9, 2018. The unrealized gain may increase or decrease as the stock price of Tricida moves up or down from its closing price on July 9, 2018, thereby impacting its eventual realized gain or (loss).

In June 2018, its portfolio company, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need in disease caused by amyloidosis, which is a majority-owned subsidiary of its portfolio company, BridgeBio Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel, genetically targeted therapies to improve the lives of patients, completed its IPO raising approximately $122.2 million pricing 7.2 million shares of common stock at $17.00 per share. HTGC currently holds 15,000 shares of common stock as of as of July 9, 2018 and has a potential unrealized gain of approximately $142,000 based on the closing stock price of $22.76 for Eidos on July 9, 2018. The unrealized gain may increase or decrease as the stock price of Eidos moves up or down from its closing price on July 9, 2018, thereby impacting its eventual realized gain or (loss).

Recent Realized Gain Events

In October 2017, its portfolio company ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT), a leading Internet of Things security company, completed its IPO. HTGC held 199,842 shares of common stock, as of March 31, 2018.

Subsequent to March 31, 2018, HTGC liquidated its entire position in ForeScout and recognized a net realized gain of approximately $5.7 million from the IPO.

In July 2018, its portfolio company FanDuel, a leading U.S. daily fantasy sports operator, was acquired by Paddy Power Betfair plc (LON: PPB), an international, multi-channel sports betting and gaming operator, and combined with Paddy Power’s U.S. business (Betfair US). Under the agreement, the cash contribution was used to pay down existing FanDuel debt and fund working capital of the new combined businesses. HTGC initially committed $20.0 million in venture debt financing, including $1.0 million in convertible debt, in October 2016, and held warrants for 15,570 shares of common stock and 4,648 shares of Preferred Series A stock as of March 31, 2018. Subsequent to the close of the transaction, its term loan was paid off in full, along with the convertible debt and warrants. The potential realized gain from the transaction is approximately $1.7 million.

Portfolio Companies IPO Filings

As of July 9, 2018, HTGC held warrant and equity positions in two (2) portfolio companies that had filed confidential Registration Statements under the JOBS Act with the Securities and Exchange Commission in contemplation of a potential IPO.

Potential Liquidity Events

HTGC holds equity and warrant positions in 53 and 134 portfolio companies, respectively, as of March 31, 2018, representing potential future additional returns to investors.

M&A Events Announced or Completed

In January 2018, its portfolio company Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ITEK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for ocular diseases, completed their merger agreement with Rocket Pharmaceuticals Ltd.(RCKT), a leading US-based gene therapy company. The combined company operates under Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT). HTGC committed $1.5 million in venture debt financing to Inotek in August 2007 and held 944 shares of common stock as of March 31, 2018.

In January 2018, its portfolio company Neothetics, Inc. (NEOT) a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that has been focused on developing therapeutics for the aesthetic market, completed their merger agreement with privately-held Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neothetics. in an all-stock transaction. In January 2018, Evofem completed the reverse merger acquisition of Neothetics. The merged company is now operating as Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM). HTGC initially committed $10.0 million in venture debt financing in June 2014, and currently holds warrants for 7,806 shares of common stock as of March 31, 2018.

In March 2018, its portfolio company IntegenX Inc., the market leader of rapid human DNA identification technology for use in forensics and law enforcement applications, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.HTGC initially committed $17.5 million in venture debt financing in June 2016.

In May 2018, its portfolio company RazorGator Inc., an online ticket reselling platform for sports, theater and concert tickets, and vacation packages for sporting events, was acquired by TickPick, an online ticket marketplace to buy, bid on and sell tickets on sports, concerts and other live events. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. HTGC initially committed $5.0 million in venture debt financing in January 2005, and currently holds 34,783 shares of Preferred Series AA stock as of March 31, 2018.

As shown below, many of the higher-quality BDCs that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last 12 months, including HTGC, MAIN, ARCC, TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS), TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Prospect capital (PSEC), Alcentra Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ABDC), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL), Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP), Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

Summary And Suggestions For BDC Investors

I am not expecting HTGC to fully cover its dividend in Q2 2018 due to additional shares from the recent equity offering and higher prepayments in Q1 2018. However, the company has around $16 million or $0.19 per share of undistributed taxable income for dividend coverage shortfalls, which is down from $23 million or $0.28 per share the previous quarter.

Over the coming quarters, the company will easily cover its dividend due to the impacts from rising LIBOR, recently announced portfolio growth and lower amounts of prepayments in Q2 2018 driving potential dividend increases given its scalable internally managed cost structure and access to SBA leverage. Currently, HTGC pays a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share that will likely be increased as its portfolio grows:

Source: HTGC Q2 2018 Earnings Call Slides

NAV per share will likely increase by around 3% to 4% due to accretive share issuances, net realized/unrealized gains in

There will likely be an improvement in portfolio credit quality due to "$39.6 million was received from portfolio companies that previously had credit ratings of 3-5".

HTGC has scheduled its second quarter 2018 financial results conference call for Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) and will release its financial results after market close that same day.

As BDCs report Q2 2018 results:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

