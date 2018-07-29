After Last Week, Is The FAANG Trade Over?

As a professional money manager, I was neck-deep in my waders this past week, as I fished as many tributaries of the market as I could. It is at least a ten-hour process for me each trading day.

My trading day begins with a one-hour prep for my national Best Stocks Now Radio Show, and then the live one hour show itself. I then go through my database of over 5,000 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds while the market is open.

Hopefully, I have some valuable insights for you with my market observations each week, so here we go…

Monday 7/23/18: DJIA (-14) NASDAQ (+22)

The new trading week started off with 160 stocks lined up on the runway with their earnings reports. The market was also looking ahead to a big showdown between U.S. and EU trade representatives. Would we see a grand deal or continued fighting?

The week also started with yet another escalation in the ongoing trade war with China. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin backed up President Trump’s threat of imposing tariffs on all $500B worth of goods that come from China.

The end game of all of this seems to be a world without tariffs and trade barriers.

In addition to this, the new leftist leader of Mexico sent a conciliatory letter to President Trump seeking a common path on trade, migration, economic development, and security.

It remains to be seen how the ongoing NAFTA talks will go.

In other world news, President Trump began the week with a bombastic tweet aimed at Iran.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE."

But then, Trump’s tweet followed Iran’s leader cautioning on Sunday that “War with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

I think that I will hold onto my oil stocks for now, as the Islamic Republic warned of halting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. About 30% of all seaborne-traded crude passes through this strait.

West Texas Light Crude closed the day at $68.52 per barrel

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) put out a positive note on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday. They said that partner checks ahead of their Wednesday earnings report were turning up strong. The stock was hitting new all-time highs on Monday. Would Goldman be right about the stock?

Piper Jaffray raised their target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $123 to $130 on Monday. If they are right, MSFT is on its way to $1T in market cap. I like to do 5-year valuations on stocks. My current 5-year target price is $165 per share. This is based on 2019 earnings of $4.90 per share, a 5-year growth rate of 12.3%, and a multiple of 23X.

If the consensus estimates and my multiple are anywhere near being right, this would carry the company to a market cap of $1.33T five years from now.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and then. That is why I take it one day, one week, one month, and one quarter at a time.

I do not have a current position in Microsoft. The stock is just a little too expensive for me right now, but I regret not buying when the new CEO, Satya Nadella, came on board, replacing Steve Ballmer back in 2014. He has done a terrific job in turning the company around. Just look at those performance numbers that he has delivered for shareholders!

How important is the management of a company? Contrast the performance of Microsoft over the years against that of General Electric (NYSE:GE).

GE had another bad week as new CEO John Flannery continued to guide earnings lower. I was never a fan of Jeffrey Immelt, you can see why.

In a very weird story on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was asking some of its suppliers to return a “meaningful” amount of money that the automaker has spent since 2016. Tesla framed the request as essential to its continued operations.

I know that Tesla’s stock has an almost cult-like following, but I am not a fan. If the company can ever turn a consistent profit and then start growing those earnings, then I may become a fan. The one-year chart of Tesla has been very weak as of late.

Tuesday 7/24/18: DJIA (+197) NASDAQ (-1)

There was finally some good news for Bitcoin investors on Tuesday. It topped $8,000 for the first time in two months. That is the good news. The bad news is that Bitcoin is now down 39% since the beginning of the year. I am not a fan.

The global bond markets really sold off on Tuesday, as central bank chatter sounded a hawkish tone. Japan still has the loosest slots in town, but their interest rates really spiked this past week. They are still at an ultra-low level of 0.10%, however.

I currently do not have any exposure to the bond market in a rising interest rate world.

China must be getting really worried about the ongoing trade war. They announced a mix of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, and the People’s Bank of China injected a massive $74B into the banking system.

Their market continues in a BEAR MARKET for now, but it did have a nice bounce this past week. China (NYSEARCA:FXI) is still down 18.8% from its late January high. It would seem that something has to give soon in the trade war as China is really feeling the pain.

The big news on Tuesday came from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). The letter of the day was “G.” The “G” in FAANG delivered earnings that were a whopping $2.21 better than analyst estimates. The company also beat their revenue estimates.

The stock broke out to new all-time highs on Tuesday as the company’s market cap swelled to $870 billion.

The stock has delivered some superior alpha over the years. It earns a respective “A-“ and an “A” momentum grade when compared with the other 5,100+ in my Best Stocks Now database.

I can also make a case for the stock going a lot higher over the next five years if the consensus analyst estimates are anywhere close to being right.

I currently have a five-year target price of $2,300 on the shares. This is based on $48.28 in earnings next year, and a five-year growth rate of 18% per year over the next five years. The stock closed at $1,252 last week.

When I consider momentum along with valuation, the stock is currently ranked at #103 overall in my database.

I have to throw in an example of what I consider to be a “SOGGY” (Stodgy Old Growth Giant of Yesteryear) to contrast with Alphabet. Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) beat earnings by $0.02 on Wednesday, but let’s take a look at the returns of the stock over the years.

Kimberly-Clark has been growing its earnings at an annual rate of just 4% per year over the last five years. Stock prices follow earnings. When you add up the dividend yield and the capital appreciation of the stock over the last five years that is the return that shareholders have received. The last three years and last twelve months have been even worse. KMB is a perfect example of a SOGGY stock!

Wednesday 7/25/18: DJIA (+172) NASDAQ (+91)

The NASDAQ closed at an all-time high of 7,933 on Wednesday. I can still remember when it went clear down to 1,108 back in 2002 after the dot.com bubble burst. Was 7,933 the ultimate top for the NASDAQ during this current 9-year plus bull market? More on that later.

The catalyst seemed to be the U.S.-EU trade deal that was announced late in the trading day in Wednesday. The U.S. and EU agreed to lower industrial tariffs on both sides.

Another “SOGGY” stock, AT&T (NYSE:T), reported earnings that beat by $0.06 on Wednesday, but AT&T is an example of why you don’t buy a stock just because of a fat dividend yield. The dividend yield is about all that investors have received over the last decade. There has not been any capital appreciation. I like total return!

The returns have just gotten worse and worse in recent years as AT&T continues to shrink. But the stock pays a big fat dividend yield of 6.4%! No thanks!

The dark horse of the week could be a small biotech headquartered in Irving, Texas. Citi analyst, Yigal Nochomovitx upped his price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from $95 per share to $185 per share! He cited their exceptional data earlier in the week on the company’s Alport syndrome drug.

The stock has caught my eye recently with its eye-popping one-year performance and A+ momentum grade. I get about 100 or so (out of 5,100) A+ momentum grades daily from my Best Stocks Now App. I always search this list for new buy ideas.

The stock was also made a Top Pick in Citi’s SMID biotech coverage and added to the U.S. Focus list.

Thursday 7/26/18: DJIA (+113) NASDAQ (-80)

That new all-time high on the NASDAQ on Wednesday did not last very long as Facebook took all of the wind out of the Technology sector’s sails on Thursday!

The company beat their estimates by $0.03, but they missed on revenues and they guided lower. This was a double whammy that took over $100B out of the company’s market cap, and a big chunk out of Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth.

The shares were down a whopping 20% for the day after previously recovering all the way back from the recent Cambridge Analytica issue and going on to all-time highs. I think that investors may be starting to question Zuckerberg’s leadership.

Facebook still has about 2 billion users. That is a lot of eyeballs. That makes their advertising space very, very, valuable. I grew up with a father that was in the billboard business. Facebook is the billboard of our day.

More on what I am doing with my Facebook shares in a bit.

It was a very, very busy week of earnings reports. I am just going to briefly mention three more that occurred on Thursday.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) reported very good earnings on Thursday and I continue to own it in my Premier Growth Portfolio. You can check my Best Stocks Now App for the current performance numbers, valuation, and ranking of the stock.

Ditto Visa (NYSE:V).

One last one for Thursday. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) clobbered their earnings estimates on Thursday. I continue to own the shares along with a few other refiners. I remain fairly bullish on the energy sector for now. Marathon has a decent dividend yield of 2.3%, along with a good chance for capital appreciation also.

Friday 7/27/18: DJIA (-76) NASDAQ (-115)

Friday began with a nice earnings beat by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and a blow-out number of 4.1% for Q2 2018, GDP. The Dow had a good day, but the NASDAQ had one of its worst days of the year. This came on the heels of Thursday’s bad day. More on that in a bit.

The economy continues to show no sign of letting up. I have been a bull since March 27, 2009, but I am always on “recession lookout.” I am a market-timer. I do not want to own bonds in a rising interest rate environment, and I do not want to own stocks when a recession is approaching.

I am happy to report that there are still not any significant signs of an approaching recession yet.

There are still not any signs of inflation here in the U.S., but the same cannot be said about beleaguered Venezuela, however. The country plans to lop five zeroes off of their currency. Let’s see now, that would take $1,000,000 to $10. Ouch! They also plan on linking their currency to the country’s Petro cryptocurrency. Wow! In Maduro we trust?

After a flop by Netflix last week and one by Facebook this week, there was some good news on the shaky “FAANG” front. Amazon beat earnings by $2.54, but slightly missed their revenue expectations. For the quarter, Amazon’s sales were up 39% and their earnings were up 1,167%!

I continue to own the stock in my Premier Growth Portfolio. Here is why…

The stock has been one of the best-performing stocks over the last one, three, five, and ten years. Compare the returns of the stock vs. the S&P 500 during those periods of time. The stock has been pouring alpha all over its investors and its founder! Jeff Bezos is now the easily the richest man in the world.

Believe it or not, I can also still make a good case from a valuation point of view also. Based on EPS estimates of $20.06 next year and a 5-year growth estimate of 30% per year, I currently come up with a 5-year target price of $2,900.

My proprietary Best Stocks Now system combines performance with valuation. Amazon is currently ranked at #92 out of 5,101 stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs in my database. These rankings are updated daily. I like to choose from about the top 300 when buying new positions. As you can see, Amazon has been a highly ranked stock for a long time.

I also like a healthy stock chart. There is nothing wrong with Amazon’s technical pattern right now.

Another social media heavyweight weighed in with an earnings report that beat estimates, but the company’s average monthly users dropped by 1M quarter over quarter. Twitter continues to remove accounts that are abusive and dispense misinformation. This is hurting their ad revenues.

The stock plunged by 20.5% on Friday, and it closed at its low for the day. This was another main driver behind the big sell-off in the NASDAQ on Friday. I have no position in the stock, nor do I have any interest at the current time, as the company has struggled with consistent earnings growth over the years.

The dust continued to settle on Facebook on Friday as the NASDAQ got clobbered again. I have seen earnings estimates on Facebook for this year and next year ratcheted down by about 10% so far.

The stock is now trading at a forward PE ratio of 20.9X which is its lowest ever. I have lowered my 5-year target price on the stock from $365 to $335 so far. I continue to own the shares, but I am going to wait and see where the consensus estimates end up next week before I go in with guns blazing and add to my position.

It usually takes a week or two for the cadre of analysts that follow that stock to sharpen their pencils on future EPS estimates and growth rates.

Based on the consensus estimates today, here is my current valuation. I see no reason to sell my shares yet. It would take a major downgrade of my 5-year target price for me to sell my shares. This is still a possibility.

Bitcoin fans were dealt a blow on Friday when the proposed Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF was rejected by the SEC. As I said earlier, I am not a fan of cryptocurrencies.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was also a part of the big sell-off in the NASDAQ on Friday. The stock was down a whopping 8.6% despite beating earnings by $0.07 and beating on revenue. The stock is obviously a big component of the NASDAQ. The aforementioned index was down a whopping 114 points or 1.46% for the day.

So, is it all over for the NASDAQ, the tech sector and the FAANG stocks? They have been hitting new highs for the last 9-plus years. Did it come to an end on Wednesday?

The NASDAQ finished the week trading at about 24X forward earnings estimates. Its average forward PE ratio has ranged between 24 and 27 over the last many years. The tech-heavy index finished the week at the lower end of its historical average.

With an average of 14.3% annual earnings growth projected over the next five years, I have a 5-year target price on the NASDAQ of 13,500. It closed Friday at 7,797. Once again, I take it one day, one week, one month, one quarter, and one NASDAQ component at a time. As of now, I see no reason to flee the tech sector, as the nine-year plus bull market is still well intact.

Fasten your seatbelts, however, as 164 S&P stocks are due to report earnings this coming week.

