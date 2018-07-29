Under Armour: Right On Track

Revenue levels for DTC, footwear and international all remain relatively small, providing a clear path to years of growth.

Under Armour continues on path to transform operations and clean up the inventory levels.

The market didn't expect much from the Under Armour (UA, UAA) Q2 results and the company didn't deliver much. Under Armour, though, remains on the right track for a transformation in the business and a further boost in the stock.

Q2 Keys

With solid Q2 revenue growth reaching 8%, Under Armour has returned to decent expansion levels. The market, though, is still waiting on the company to produce improving margins. The stock did rally on the news, but the $0.08 loss in the quarter isn't going to push UAA far above current levels around $22.

International revenue reached 28% and remains an easy growth path as the athletic apparel company expands overseas. As well, direct-to-consumer (DTC) and footwear offer additional paths to substantial revenue growth based on execution.

DTC revenues only grew at a disappointing 7% rate in the quarter. The most impressive growth came from the footwear category that rebounded to 15% growth highlighted by several strong releases in the last few months. In the prior quarter, footwear only generated meager 1% revenue growth. My bullish investment thesis was partly based on the improving trends in that category.

All of these divisions have minimal revenues considering competitor Nike (NKE) generates $10 billion in quarterly revenues, including roughly 20x the footwear levels of Under Armour. The Q2 revenue levels were as follows:

DTC - $414 million

Footwear - $271 million

International - $302 million

Naturally, some of these figures duplicate numbers with some of the footwear revenues included in DTC. Either way though, all of these numbers are rather minimal in comparison to the market size.

As the year progresses, the story becomes as much about margins as revenue growth. A revenue base of $5 billion is plenty large enough to generate sizable profits far in excess of the $145 million operating income target.

In the quarter, gross margins were 45.3%, down about 60% basis points from last year. Under Armour continues to work with elevated inventory levels, though the company made great strides in reducing the growth rate.

The June inventory levels ended at $1,299 million, up 11% from $1,169 million last Q2. All while some of the hot shoe designs were out of inventory during the quarter showing how Under Armour still has a lot of work to complete to right size operations and focus on the right designs.

While these inventory numbers are still elevated, Under Armour made a massive improvement from even Q1 where inventories were up 27% from prior-year levels. The use of off-price channels cost 250 basis points to gross margins and is a big headwind to profits.

The key here is that both revenues and margins should rise as Under Armour improves operations. The new premium shoe lines will easily boost revenues as more supplies are available and a reduction of 2017 inventory items will improve margins from fewer products sold at discount retailers.

The projection is for inventory levels to only grow low single-digit levels by the end of this year. So inventories that were at $1,159 million at the end of 2017 should have a target of only $1,200 million by December 31 for a reduction of nearly $100 million from the June level.

Returning to historical gross margins that topped 48% back in 2015 will greatly improve the profit picture.

UAA Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Still Cheap

A big part of reporting multiple quarters in the 7% to 8% growth rate is that Under Armour has now returned to the growth rate of Nike. The thesis remains that the meager revenue numbers for areas like footwear and international offer opportunities to generate sales growth in excess of the industry giant.

For this reason, the stock remains a bargain on relative analysis using the simple forward P/S ratio. The number signaled that UAA was trading at insanely cheap levels back at the $11.40 low last year. The P/S multiple gap remains wide with Nike trading at roughly double the multiple of Under Armour at nearly 3x revenue estimates for next year.

NKE PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Under Armour continues to make progress in the transformation of the operations and a return to a powerful athletic brand. The stock remains exceptionally cheap, but the powerful double off the lows probably leaves limited upside until the company generates improving margins towards year-end and next year.

