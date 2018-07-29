Tesla - A Stealth Capital Raise?

Although Elon Musk had been consistent, and even emphatic, in saying that Tesla (TSLA) neither wants nor needs additional capital in the near term, few market participants believe him. Moodys, in commenting on their latest downgrade of Tesla, predicted "a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations and avoid a liquidity short-fall". Similar sentiments have been expressed by Goldman Sachs, CFRA, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and UBS, although not, so far as we know, the YouTube Musk fan who dominated the last conference call. With Tesla languishing at Moody's lowest possible liquidity rating of SGL-4 (shown below), its 144a bonds trading out to above 7.2% (from under 5.3% when issued last August) and with more people cancelling than placing Model 3 orders, Musk's position seems difficult to support.

However, it may be that Musk is choosing his words very carefully. He may be saying that he will not go to the market to raise new capital, because he is expecting to raise this capital in another way. This article suggests that he may have a way to do this.

The largest cash requirement

Tesla has liabilities of $8.65 billion due over the 12 months ending 3/31/19 (source Tesla's 2018 Q1 10-Q). The largest single item is the $920 million of convertible debt coming due in March 2019.

The conversion element of this issuance is described in Tesla's 2017 10-K (Note 13) as follows - "Each $1,000 of principal of these notes is initially convertible into 2.7788 shares of our common stock, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of $359.87 per share, subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of specified events. Holders of these notes may elect to convert on or after December 1, 2018...." Readers should also note that, unlike the 2018 and the 2021 convertibles, where the principal is always repayable in cash, the 2019 convertibles may be redeemed wholly in shares (at Tesla's option and if the requisite conversion ratio has been met). So, it all looks very simple - if the share price goes above $359.87 by December, Tesla can escape the payment by issuing shares instead, but if the price is below, as currently seems likely, Tesla will have to come up with the cash, right? Well, not exactly.....

A get-out-of-jail-free card?

The notes to the financial statements do not tell the whole story. In the notes' prospectus, in the section headed Conversion Rate Adjustments on page S-41, the following language appears:

"We are permitted to increase the applicable conversion rate by any amount for a period of at least 20 business days if our board of directors or a committee thereof determines that such an increase would be in our best interests." (emphasis mine).

This would seem to mean that the $920 million payment is entirely voluntary. The board can simply adjust the conversion rate down to below the market price in some period between December and March and so will always be able to pay off the obligation in shares.

The section does mention a cap on changes to the conversion rate - effectively to $252.71 - but this appears still to be subject to the rights of the directors to change the rate at their discretion. Since the provision is not entirely clear, here is the relevant language from the Conversion Rate Adjustment section of the Prospectus to allow readers to judge for themselves.

The consequences and the parsing

Naturally this course of action could lead to a lot of unhappiness among existing shareholders. While the retail cultists have never shown much concern about dilution, institutional investors are unlikely to be so forgiving.

The dilution involved could be substantial. This table shows the dilution at a range of conversion rates prices, as compared to the originally expected dilution (after taking account of and assuming the use of the hedges in place):

The board would be called upon to explain why such a dilution would be "in Tesla's best interests" and the most obvious explanation - to forestall a liquidity crisis - would be unlikely to inspire confidence and might well trigger a convergence of the stock price to the fundamentals.

Furthermore, although the $920 million saving would be useful, it is far from enough to get Tesla out of the hole they are in:

How does it fit with Musk's comment that he "specifically doesn't want to" raise capital. It may be that Musk feels that if he is not going to the market in a regular secondary issuance - as opposed to simple changing the terms off an existing instrument - that he is not "raising" capital. Many people, including me, would disagree, but he may feel that way. More likely, I believe, is that he wants to avoid the registration process and/or the painful discussion with the underwriters.

However, on this he may be out of luck. According to most analysts, near-term capital needs are well in excess of $920 million:

Note that where analysts have quoted a range (e.g. Jeffries $2.5 - 3 billion), I have used the lower number.

However, another possibility is that Musk is simply becoming increasingly irrational, perhaps due to stress. Evidence that points to this include the Q1 conference call, the Goldman "rude awakening" email, the pedophilia issue, the posting of lewd photographs on Twitter and the bullying of SA's own Montana Skeptic.

Conclusion

Tesla is in deep trouble with regards to liquidity and converting this $920 million liability into stock would reduce the $2.3 billion working capital deficit by less than half. However, investors should be aware that Musk has this weapon in his armory, even though it is likely to prove a double edged sword.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via Puts



