Micron's Multiple Expansion Should Drive Stock Much Higher

Micron's earnings are likely to stabilize around the $12 EPS mark, and could even proceed modestly higher after that. Thus the company's multiple expansion should continue.

Nevertheless, the company's EPS should remain around these levels in 2019, and could even expand going forward.

Despite the nearly 100% run-up over the last year, Micron's stock is still extremely cheap, trading at below 5 times this year's projected earnings.

Micron: Multiple Expansion to Drive Stock Price Higher

Micron (MU) is a unique company, a tech stock that has essentially doubled over the last year, yet it still trades at a P/E ratio of under 5. This is abnormally cheap, as you very seldom see stocks trading at such rock bottom valuations, especially in this market. After all, the S&P 500 currently trades at P/E above 24, more than 5 times Micron’s valuation, the Nasdaq trades at a P/E of about 27, and other chip makers like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) trade at even higher multiples.

So, what is it about Micron that’s keeping a tight lid on the stock’s valuation? Such a low P/E multiple implies that the market doesn’t believe Micron’s current level of earnings can be sustained. Moreover, it suggests that market participants fear of a possible earnings contraction on the horizon. However, if Micron can stabilize its current level of earnings prowess and possibly improve earnings potential going forward a multiple expansion coupled with a significantly higher share price appear very likely for the company.

Micron’s Increasing Profitability

Micron has beat EPS estimates in each of the last 4 quarters.

Q3 Revenue: $7.8 billon, up 40% YoY.

Q3 GAAP income: $3.82 billion, $3.10 EPS, 136% YoY increase.

Q3 Operating cash flow: $4.26 billion, 77% YoY increase.

The most recent quarterly report showed a gross margin of 60%, substantially higher than the 46% delivered in the same quarter 1-year ago. In addition, for the 9-month period ended last quarter Micron’s gross margin was about 58%, compared to just 37.5% for the same period a year earlier. If we look at revenues, sales surged to nearly $22 billion in the 9-month period, rising by more than 50% from the $14.18 billion achieved in the 9-month period 1-year ago. However, the cost of goods sold COGS increased by only 4% in the period.

So, essentially the company is going through a period of surging sales while costs are moving up very modestly, causing enormous gross margin and profitability expansion. The underlying gross profitability transitioned to the bottom line and net income shot up by nearly 250% YoY. However, the million-dollar question is whether this is sustainable.

This year Micron is set to deliver about $30.2 billion in revenues, roughly a 49% YoY increase. Also, consensus estimates imply that the company is likely to earn about $11.77 per share this year, but given that Micron is keen on beating estimates the real EPS for fiscal year 2018 will likely be closer to $12. This shows that Micron is currently trading at just 4.5 times this year’s earnings.

What about next year? Next year’s consensus EPS estimates are for $11.65, so just slightly lower than this year’s. If Micron hits analysts’ targets next year, the stock is currently trading at just 4.64 times forward earnings. However, EPS estimates go as high as $14.97 next year. This indicates that if Micron hits the upper range of analysts’ forecasts next year the stock is currently trading at just 3.6 times forward earnings, which is a remarkable value by any measure.

However, the real question then is what Micron’s earnings will look like in 2020. And there is no simple answer to this question, because there are still multiple undetermined variables in play at this time. But in 2016, did anyone envision that Micron would earn around $12 a share in 2018? No, the vast majority of market participants did not, because Micron spent about half the year trading below $12. So, Micron could continue to surprise higher and 2020 EPS could plausibly increase YoY from 2019, suggesting that Micron’s stock is very cheap right now and a multiple expansion is very likely to occur going forward.

Micron’s Strong Market Position

Micron is a global leader in DRAM and NAND memory chips, controlling relatively large segments of the market. In fact, the company’s global market share position improved to 26.4% in Q1 2018 from 25.1% in 2017. Clearly Micron makes great chips, demand for the company’s products remains robust, and there is no inclination that Micron will begin giving up market share any time soon. Another factor to consider is that these chips are becoming much more advanced, and it is unlikely that a competitor can just flood the market to drastically reduce prices, suggesting that Micron is not likely to see a significant reduction in earnings going forward.

Market share held by NAND and DRAM manufacturers worldwide in 2017 and 1st quarter 2018

The $10 Billion Buy Back

Micron announced that it is prepared to return 50% of its free cash flow to stockholders and the company is set to buy back up to $10 billion of its stock. This is a very significant number and represents about 20% of the company’s stock. A buy back of this magnitude is very likely to cause a substantial rally in the stock. Also, this suggests that the company’s management is quite confident that the share price is still relatively low compared to where it should be trading at going forward.

Risks Do Exist

Another substantial reason why Micron is trading at a discount is due to several direct threats the company faces. First, there are the trade tensions. Most of Micron’s manufacturing and much of the company’s sales come from outside the U.S. Micron also does a lot of business in China and in other parts of Asia. It is possible that the company could face higher taxes, and may even see decreased business in parts of Asia, including China due to the current trade predicament.

In addition, there is always the risk of increased competition from lower cost producers, including Chinese manufacturers that may offer similar products at cheaper prices. This could cause Micron to experience a decline in sales due to lower demand and pricing pressure.

However, as memory chips become more advanced, it is not as easy as it once was to flood the market. So, it may be more difficult to disrupt Micron’s profitability momentum than is perceived. Also, there is no guarantee that trade tensions with China will have a significant impact on Micron’s business. There will surely be some impact, but how much remains to be seen. It is likely that the current trade skirmish may have a limited effect, which will likely prove to be transient in nature. So, even if we see a slight earnings slowdown business will likely pick back again.

Earnings Stability Should Lead to Multiple Expansion

Micron has a relatively strong market position, possibly sounder than many market participants recognize. There is substantial demand for the company’s products, and profitability has improved substantially over the past year. However, the company needs to demonstrate that it can sustain its current level of profitability, and it needs to illustrate that while risks do exist they are not imminent threats to the company’s top and bottom line. Ultimately, Micron should demonstrate that its current earnings power is largely sustainable, and can even be expanded in time.

Therefore, the company’s multiple has plenty of room to expand, going forward. If the company’s earnings stabilize around current levels, $12 per share, and the multiple expands to 8-12 times earnings (Micron's P/E multiple in parts of 2013, 2014, 2015, during last EPS expansion cycle), Micron’s share price could grow to be between $96-144, a possible 78-167% upside from current levels. Thus, Micron’s stock is likely to continue its solid trend substantially higher from here.

