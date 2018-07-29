Are The Tax Cuts Affecting Growth?

Probably, but it's too soon to say. Here is some (annualized) data on RGDP and NGDP growth:

2009:Q4 to 2016:Q4: NGDP growth averaged 3.8%; RGDP growth averaged 2.1%

2016:Q4 to 2018:Q1: NGDP growth averaged 4.5%; RGDP growth averaged 2.4%

2018:Q1 to 2018:Q2: NGDP growth was 7.4%; RGDP growth was 4.1%

Conclusions:

1. Monetary policy has recently become more expansionary, especially in 2018:Q2. This would be expected to modestly boost RGDP growth, and it did. But NGDP growth has no effect on long-term trend RGDP growth.

2. There is a small amount of evidence that RGDP growth picked up after 2016, but it's really only in the last three months where we seem to see significant effects from Trump policies - especially the corporate tax cut. (I'm not interested in the demand side effects of other tax cuts, which are offset by monetary policy over any significant period of time). But it's still not completely clear if this growth surge is any different from 2014-15.

In my view, about 1/2 of the 0.3% initial boost to growth was due to deregulation, and the rest was due to easier monetary policy.

This year I expect a bigger growth surge due to the tax cut. I predict an extra 1% of RGDP growth, and I also predict this growth burst will fall off sharply in subsequent years, so that the long run effect will be RGDP about 2% higher than otherwise, at most. But 2% more RGDP is a lot - well worth doing. (Here I'm referring to actual RGDP, the tax bill might slightly distort the figures by changing the way corporations report the location of economic activity. We'll know that occurred if Ireland's GDP takes a hit).

I have not factored in a major (and persistent) international trade war, as I still consider that outcome to be unlikely.

BTW, the 7.4% NGDP growth in Q2 is not likely to be sustained, according to the Hypermind prediction market (which shows 4.6%). Ditto for real GDP growth. I recall that RGDP growth averaged over 5% during the second and third quarters of 2014, but that was not sustained.

PS. Earlier GDP figures were revised downwards, so the NGDP growth under the previous year's Hypermind market was actually 4.6%, not 4.8%. Of course the payoffs depend solely on the initial announcement.

PPS. The employment situation is of course much less impressive. Job growth has not increased under Trump, despite the fantastic claims of some in the media:

Trump's policies have produced the best of all economic worlds - surging growth and employment, with little inflation and a rising dollar.

That's simply not true: