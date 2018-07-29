Should You Buy Canadian Pacific Railway And Its Strong Growth Potential?

Investment Thesis

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) is a transcontinental railroad company operating in Canada and in the Northeast and Midwest of United States. The company has improved its operating ratio significantly since 2011. CP’s business should benefit from strong economic activities in both Canada and the United States. In addition, CP’s crude shipment should continue to increase as Canada continues to face constraint in its oil pipeline capacity. However, it is unclear how the current trade tension will impact its business.

Source: Financial Presentation

What we like about Canadian Pacific Railway

A network of railroads that provides transcontinental access to major centres in Canada

CP owns a network of railroads that provides transcontinental access to major centres of Canada (from Vancouver to Montreal). In addition, it also has routes to the U.S. Northeast and Midwest regions (see map below). Its network includes access to 9 ports. The company's network also provides shortest routes between Vancouver and U.S. Midwest and between Toronto and Calgary. We believe CP’s network of 12,500 miles of railroads allows it to hold a competitive advantage against other means of transportation such as highways. In addition, it is difficult for new competitors to replicate its network that consists of 12,500 miles of railroads quickly. Therefore, we believe the barrier to entry is quite high.

Source: Investor Fact Book

Diversified geographic distribution

CP’s freight revenues are derived from shipping goods from different parts of the world. As the map below shows, only 17% of its freight revenue comes from shipping within Canada. Shipping goods between Canada and the United States represents about 29% of its revenues. About 32% and 5% of its revenues are from goods shipped to and from Asia and Europe, respectively. We like this mix, as a continual recovery in global economy will continue to have a positive impact on CP’s revenue.

Percentage of 2017 freight revenue (Source: Investor Fact Book)

Excellent operating ratio

CP has greatly improved its operating ratio in the past 5 years. Although it still trails behind Canadian National Railway (CNI), it has one of the best operating ratios in North America. This can be seen from the chart below provided by CNI. As can be seen from the chart, its operating ratio has greatly improved from above 80% in 2011 to sub 60% in 2017. Given its good track record under new leadership team since 2012, we have confidence that CP’s management can continue to improve its operating ratio, especially now that its labour disruption is finally reaching an end.

Source: CN Rail

Demand for crude shipment will remain strong in the next few years

Since Canada’s pipeline capacity has already reached full capacity, and new capacity won’t be ready at least two to three years from now, a lot of energy producers now rely on railroads to ship their excess crude capacity. As can be seen from the chart below, the gap (in white space) continues to widen in 2018. CP’s network of railroad infrastructure should continue to benefit from this excess capacity. In Q2 2018, CP shipped about 20,000 carloads of crude through its network. In the conference call, management expressed that crude volume shipment will incrementally increase in Q3 and that this opportunity will continue in the next two to three years. The company also expects shipping rate to increase in new crude shipment opportunities.

Source: Global News

Strong economic growth rates in both Canada and the U.S. will act as its tailwind

Economic activities in both Canada and the United States are expected to perform well in the second half of 2018. Canadian and the United States’ real GDP growth rates are expected to be 2% and 2.9%, respectively. As can be seen from the two tables below, both countries’ exports and imports are expected to perform better than their real GDP growth forecasts. This should be good news for CP as its infrastructure will handle a lot of trade volumes.

Canada 2018F 2019F Real GDP 2.0% 1.8% Consumer spending 2.1% 1.8% Exports 2.4% 2.7% Imports 4.6% 2.4%

Source: Created by author; RBC Economic Research

United States 2018F 2019F Real GDP 2.9% 2.4% Consumer spending 2.7% 2.4% Exports 4.6% 3.0% Imports 4.8% 4.6%

Source: Created by author; RBC Economic Research

Our concerns

Although CP’s business should continue to perform well thanks to strong economic activities on both sides of the border, it is difficult to assess how the current trade tensions will impact its business. Currently, the tariffs imposed by the United States and retaliatory tariffs by Canada only represent about 3% and 2% of Canada’s total exports and imports. Hence, the impact is not a lot. However, if a full-blown trade war happens between the United States and many other countries in the world (e.g. China, European Union, etc.), the impact will be detrimental. This is especially because over 30% of CP's revenue is derived from shipments coming to or from Asia and Europe.

Another risk investors need to be aware of is the surge of fuel price. While CP continues to benefit from higher crude shipment due to limited pipeline capacity, higher oil price can compress its margin. In 2017, its fuel expense accounts for about 15% of its operating expense.

Valuation

CP currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 19.11x. This is above its 5-year average P/E ratio of 17.3x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.96x is slightly below its 5-year average of 13.83x. We believe its share value is currently fairly valued.

Source: YCharts

For dividend investors, CP currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.65 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1%. Although not high, the company has significantly increased its dividend since 2016 (it was C$0.35 per share in 2016). This represented a growth of 86% in 3 years. Its payout ratio in 2017 was only 37% (based on free cash flow).

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

CP operates a transcontinental network of railroads in Canada. The company has done an excellent job improving its operating efficiency since 2011. Its business should continue to enjoy favourable macroeconomic trends in the United States and Canada. However, its share price is currently fairly valued. Given the uncertainty related to trade tariffs, we believe investors should be careful and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.