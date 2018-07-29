Twitter: Ignore MAU Drama

After Facebook (FB) collapsed following weak Q2 numbers and guidance surrounding Q3, one shouldn't be surprised that Twitter (TWTR) ran into some of the same headwinds. The weakness in that latter is a buying opportunity as Twitter doesn't face the same headwinds as Facebook evident by the Q2 revenue beat.

Ignoring MAUs

My investment thesis on Twitter has long told investors to ignore the monthly average user (MAU) totals. The social-media platform has correctly shifted to focusing on cleaning up the health of the platform and driving engagement of quality users. The ironic part about the market focus on MAUs is that those users only log on once a month and aren't actually all that active.

At the start of the month, news broke that Twitter was cutting up to 35 million accounts per month. With the Q2 earnings report, the site confirmed that at least 9 million accounts per week or closer to 40 million accounts per month were being challenged. The company made other moves to remove spam and reduce such accounts from even signing up on the platform.

Due to the reasons listed above, MAUs declined sequentially from 336 million to 335 million and the company forecasts another potential decline in Q3. As one can see from the scale of the cleanup, the social-media platform had the ability to easily generate a big boost to MAUs, though at a cost to the health of the platform. For this reason, MAUs aren't the key metric for valuing the stock.

Focusing On DAUs

Without a doubt, the meaningful user measurement is daily active users (DAUs). Customers that log onto the platform on a daily basis are the ones that drive the business metrics. Ones that actively engaged in Q2 clearly aren't part of the spam that was filter out in the last quarter.

Q2 was the 7th consecutive quarter where DAUs grew double digits. Twitter provided a key metric that the DAU/MAU ratio was well below 50%. The metric suggests that at a ratio of closer to 40% places Twitter at having only 134 million DAUs providing plenty of runway for growing active users.

So while the headline MAUs are negative, the health of the business remains incredibly strong. The 11% DAU growth helped contribute to 23% revenue growth. Unlike Facebook that missed revenue estimates, Twitter actually topped estimates by $14 million.

The $711 million generated in the quarter was a record amount outside of the year-end quarter where advertisers spend aggressively for the holidays. The ironic part is that Twitter originally plunged from these levels around $36 following the Q1 report where investors were disappointed with that guidance.

At the time, the CFO suggested a revenue trend similar to 2016. Back in late April, the Q2 revenue estimates were at $637 million and full-year numbers were at $2.7 billion. The yearly numbers are now above $2.9 billion and heading higher.

A big reason for the revenue upside potential is that Twitter is under-monetizing the platform, at least in comparison to Facebook. Twitter generates about $2 per MAU each quarter while Facebook is up at $6 per user.

My predictions at the time of the Q1 report supported a bump in the revenue targets to the current $2.9 billion level. The Q2 beat and DAU trends will ultimately support revenues closer to $3.0 billion for the year. Even using the projected 2019 revenue growth of only 13%, the forward P/S ratio is now more reasonable under 8x revenues. The best part of the dip to $34 is that a highly stretched valuation no longer exists.

When one factors in 20% growth in 2019 combined with the possibility of $3.0 billion revenues in 2018, the stock only trades at an EV/S multiple of 6.3x an estimate of $3.6 billion in revenues next year. Twitter has about $3 billion in net cash now providing a large cash cushion as the stock dips.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the focus needs to remain on DAUs and higher monetization of existing users. These active users already survived the spam filters and provide a solid base for the future. The current stock dip is another opportunity to own this growth story for the long term with a reasonable EV of only $23 billion.

