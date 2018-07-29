D.R. Horton Did Really Well In Its Third Quarter

D.R. Horton remains a buy and will likely see $50 over the next few months.

D.R. Horton (DHI) did it again. The company easily beat earnings thanks to a strong economy and high demand for affordable homes. The company revealed both a strong top and bottom line while increasing profitability. Moreover, guidance has been raised which supported a 10% rally after the earnings. Both traders and investors should stick to the stock as long as economic growth supports further gains.

Source: D.R. Horton

Easy Earnings Beat

Earnings per share came in at $1.18. This is 27 cents higher than the second quarter of 2018. The year-on-year growth rate is currently at 55% which is 3 points above the second-quarter growth rate. It is also the sixth earnings beat since the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Estimize

Total net income came in at $453 million while pre-tax income soared 39% to $616 million. Margins improved 2.1 points to 13.9% on which I will elaborate in this article. Total new homes sold rose 12%.

Source: D.R. Horton Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Total homes in inventory increased 8% while the backlog conversion rate came in at 89%. This was at the high end of the company's guidance range and the main reason behind the 16% revenue increase to $4.3 billion.

The average closing price slightly increased to $302,000 which translates to a 3% growth rate. Total net sales orders rose 12% to 14,650 homes. This growth rate was supported by a 15% increase in community sales offset by a 3% decrease in the company's average number of active selling communities.

Profitability Is Rising

One of the reasons why the number of active selling communities is down is the rising demand for affordable homes. This is what the company mentioned in their third-quarter earnings call:

We are experiencing healthy market conditions across most of our markets with solid demand, especially at affordable price points. And the supply of new homes remains limited.

Not only is this a confirmation of a healthy housing market, it is also the reason why the company is either reducing sales incentives or raising prices in communities where D.R. Horton is achieving its targeted sales base. Input prices are accelerating while D.R. Horton is adjusting its resources in a way to be able to offer affordable housing. And it is clearly working considered the strong sales and new orders numbers in the third quarter.

That said, gross profit margins on home sales revenue improved 1.1 points from the second quarter of 2018 and 2.1 points on a year-on-year basis. This surge was due to a higher net sales price and lower litigation and warranty costs. 20 basis points were caused by lower interest costs.

Source: D.R. Horton Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Going forward, D.R. Horton expects fourth-quarter margins to be in line with third-quarter margins. This is due to current market conditions while some fluctuations might be caused by the company's product and geographic mix as well as the relative impact of warranty, litigation and interest costs. In other words, the factors that caused margins to break out from going sideways since 2015 (graph above) are likely going to be unchanged in the fourth quarter. Unless the company is able to further service markets with accelerating demand for starter homes of course. The overview below shows the company's 'product' categories which shows that D.R. Horton has a solid position in the affordable starter segment.

Source: D.R. Horton Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

Adding to that, one of the reasons why the company is able to increase its financial flexibility is the trend towards options on lots. The most recent numbers show that D.R. Horton's lot position consists of 278,000 lots. 56% of those were controlled through option contracts. Total lots controlled through options rose 23% compared to one year ago. Going forward, the company aims to keep the total lot count steady while increasing the share of lots controlled by options to 60%.

What's Next?

For the fiscal year of 2018, D.R. Horton has raised its expected revenue range from $15.9-$16.3 million to $16.1-$16.3 million. This 1.3% improvement is the result of a healthy housing market with rising demand for affordable homes.

That said, the company's success is largely depending on the performance of building permits and housing sentiment in general. There is no way a homebuilder as large as D.R. Horton can escape a slower housing market, for example. So far, we have seen some building permits weakness in June as I discussed in this article. However, the trend is still up which means that D.R. Horton continues to be well positioned to benefit from the ongoing trend.

I am currently long PulteGroup (PHM) and NVR Inc. (NVR) but think that D.R. Horton is a very good company to not only benefit from a strong housing market but also from a lack of affordable homes in key regions.

All things considered, I think traders and investors who caused the stock to jump almost 11% after earnings made a smart bet. The company is likely going to rebound further towards $50 over the next few months.

