Cisco And Juniper: This Pair Trade Has More Alpha To Go

This past week, JNPR reported relatively disappointing earnings which sent the shares down just shy of 10% on Friday. The entire tech sector was under pressure this past week thanks to extreme downward pressure on both Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR). A majority of tech stocks I consistently follow were down 2-3% on Friday.

Earlier this month, there were a few rumors that Amazon (AMZN) was getting into the network switching business, placing downward pressure on Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper Networks (JNPR), among other competitors in the market. However, just this past week, news spread that Amazon was not looking to enter this market which let investors in both Cisco and Juniper breathe a little. Once the first rumors spread, I wrote an article which presented a rewarding pair trade opportunity based on the news: long CSCO and short JNPR. Since publishing this article, this pair trade has generated nearly 6% of alpha compared to the S&P 500, not a bad performance given the relative weakness in the tech sector.

CSCO data by YCharts

However, this pair trade still has room to play out and CSCO definitely has some room to run after remaining relatively flat since mid-February. CSCO continues to transition into a more software focused company, while maintaining the leading operations in many of their product offerings. In addition, enterprises are increasingly looking for companies that can offer the total package through building in additional products, rather than bolting on additional ones.

Amazon: No News Is Actually Good News

Earlier this month news spread that AWS was looking to get into the networking switching market. Headlines noted that AWS would sell its own networking switches for business customers, bringing AMZN into the competitive enterprise computing market. The main players in this market have been legacy players; CSCO, JNPR, and Arista Networks (ANET). These three players create hardware systems that are typically integrated into their customers' infrastructure. Though news about AWS noted it may not enter the market for another 18 months, this potential would provide a new entrant into this market and may bring in a more software-centric opportunity.

This sent shares of CSCO, JNPR, and ANET down as nobody seems to want to compete with AMZN nowadays (look at the retail and grocery stores for prime examples). On July 16, I wrote an article which discussed a pair trade opportunity by going long CSCO and short JNPR. A majority of my thesis was CSCO has more complete operations and is further integrated into an enterprises infrastructure compared to JNPR. Enterprises are more reluctant to rip and replace an entire CSCO stack, as CSCO has such a wide range of product offerings.

In addition, CSCO has more recently been focusing on their software portfolio. Though some investors may believe it is challenging for CSCO to get into the software market because of the perceived complications and competition, CSCO has made great strides in this area. Hardware products tend to be a much bigger investment for an enterprise compared to an equally effective software that can sit on any type of commodity hardware.

Just based on current company fundamentals, CSCO has a more broad customer base with significant upset potential as they introduce their own software products to the market. In addition, CSCO has a wider variety of product offerings, giving them a direct competitive advantage over JNPR. For these two reasons alone, CSCO should be trading at a premium compared to JNPR and should continue to outperform over the coming months.

Juniper: Disappointing Q2 Earnings

JNPR reported disappointing Q2 earnings this past week and presented a weak outlook for the next quarter, implying a weaker than expected F18. This sent shares immediately down 10%+, but later recovering a bit, ending the day down over 7%. Though not nearly as bad as other tech names who reported last week (yes I am talking about FB and TWTR), these results were very negative for JNPR.

Source: Company Presentation

As you can see from the chart above, JNPR reported a revenue decline of 8%, with a 10% decline in products. This is significant because service revenue (though still down 3% yoy) is largely driven by product sales. As the company sells more products, there is an increased need for their services related to products. Typically, when product revenue begins to decline, we see a slowdown or decline in service revenue. The later was true for JNPR this quarter. Revenue of $1.20 billion was slightly above consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Gross margins were down 290 bps to 59.1% and operating margin took an even bigger hit, down 570 bps to 18.5%. This led to only $0.48 in EPS, down 16% yoy. However, this was still above consensus estimate of $0.44.

The reason the stock was down this past week was due to weaker than expected guidance. JNPR is now expecting Q3 revenue of $1.14-$1.20 billion (below consensus forecast of $1.22 billion) and EPS of $0.41-0.47 (below consensus forecast of $0.51). A reduction in guidance, or that below consensus, is never a positive catalyst and investments in this name should only proceed with caution.

Source: Company Presentation

The decline in revenue was broad based, seen in JNPR's two largest reporting segments. Their routing segment, which represented 59% of their total Q2 product revenue, was down 14%. Switching revenue, which represented 31% of total product revenue, was down 8%. The only shining part of their performance was their security segment, which represents the remaining 10% of product revenue and grew 16%. This growth was impressive, although the security market remains highly competitive with the likings of CSCO, Palo Alto (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT) and Check Point (CHKP) remaining among the leaders.

Valuation

When looking at valuation, I compared the perceived leaders in the network switching market as well as some of the security leaders. This gives investors an overall perception on how each company is currently being valued. CSCO and JNPR compete in similar markets, though I believe CSCO should continue to trade at an increasing premium.

CSCO continues to grow their top and bottom line and will report their earnings in about a month from now. JNPR's recently reported earnings showed both top and bottom line declines yoy and a guidance range which was below consensus estimates. Even from a high level only, it is relatively apparent CSCO deserves a higher multiple.

The above charts show relative valuation metrics consisting of both EV/EBITDA and P/E. Because CSCO and JNPR have shown they are capable of consistently generating cash flow and earnings, both of these metrics are reasonable to use. However, faster growing names, such as PANW, are disproportionally valued because of their lower cash flow and earnings and higher perceived EV. For this reason, I excluded PANW from the peer group average.

When looking at forward EV/EBITDA, CSCO trades at ~10.5x and JNPR trades at ~8.7x. Both of these compare to the peer group average (excluding PANW) of ~22.2x, well above both CSCO and JNPR.

When looking at forward P/E, there is a similar trend. CSCO trades at ~16.5x and JNPR trades at ~14.9x. Both of these are well below the peer group average (excluding PANW and FTNT) of ~22.3x.

I do not believe either CSCO or JNPR should trade in line with my peer group averages because of the differences in top line growth, margins (my peer group typically has higher margins because of their greater proportion of software sales) and earnings potential. However, I do believe CSCO has the ability to trade at an increased premium, closer to 12x EBITDA and 18x EPS. JNPR however, is more likely to trade in a bounded range over the coming months due to their recent earnings performance and guidance outlook. They should continue to trade near their current valuation levels.

Both of these companies face similar risks such as increased competition from new entrants into the market. Also, the transition to a more software focused world has placed pressure on legacy companies, such as CSCO and JNPR, as they still focus largely on hardware. Their ability to transition to more software products will become a big determinant on their valuation levels.

For now, I continue to have a positive outlook for CSCO heading into their earnings next month while I remain skeptical at best regarding JNPR. The 7% correction was well needed as they now trade at a well deserved discount to the better equipped CSCO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.