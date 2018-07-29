Ford Motor Company: Stock Might Stay Low For A While

In the meantime, this stock is likely to remain stationary.

While the North American market continues to perform reasonably well, Ford needs to return to profitability in China if it is to succeed long term.

Much of this was due to the impact of Chinese tariffs and lower sales in China.

Earlier this month, I made the prediction that while Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) may be affected to a certain extent by ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, the company should ultimately be able to weather the storm.

Q2 2018 Earnings

However, Q2 earnings were a disappointment, with the company lowering its 2018 earnings guidance to between $1.30 and $1.50, down from $1.45 to $1.70.

Moreover, it is now evident that I underestimated the impact of tariffs on Ford’s business. It is not simply automobile exports that are subject to tariffs, but steel and aluminium as well, the latter of which has resulted in a rise of $300 million in commodity costs for the company.

Additionally, China operations have also taken a big loss of $483 million, which has been significantly affected by lower sales volume, particularly for the Focus and Escort models. In particular, lower volume as well as unfavourable net pricing drove EBIT lower.

The main reason I remained positive on Ford’s prospects going forward is the company’s continued success in developed markets such as North America and Europe. Let’s see how these two markets fared for Q2.

Primarily, EBIT in North America was down due to the impact of the Meridian plant fire back in May, which also affected production for competitors General Motors (NYSE:GM), Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

Specifically, EBIT is down from $2,332M to $1,753M since the same quarter last year.

However, if we exclude the impact of the Meridian fire (which accounted for a $591M loss), 2Q EBIT would have actually risen slightly to $2,344M.

Elsewhere in Europe, a negative foreign exchange impact of $106M led to significant losses in EBIT. Even when not accounting for such, commodity costs as well as other contribution costs still placed significant pressure on EBIT margins:

What Lies Ahead?

Here is my overall take on Ford Motor Company. Ford is continuing to perform well when it comes to sales of larger vehicles such as SUVs and trucks, particularly in North America.

However, sales of smaller cars are affecting profitability due to both an unfavourable volume and pricing mix, as well as costs for this product segment also dragging down profitability.

In the case of China in particular, Ford is being hit by a double-whammy in that sales continue to fall while an increase in commodity costs are further eroding profitability. Ford had sold 62,057 vehicles for the month of June, which is a decrease of 25 percent from the same period last year. Moreover, Ford has not increased prices for exported Ford and Lincoln models to China, which has meant that tariffs have had a material effect on profitability for these vehicles.

In general, many foreign brands are seeing sales pressure in China since local Chinese brands are now becoming formidable competitors to their Western peers. While Ford is planning to release redesigned Focus compact and Escort brands in China, along with the new Lincoln MKC and Nautilus sport utility vehicles, it is yet to be seen whether this will significantly increase sales, and whether such sales would be enough to overcome the impact of additional tariffs.

Looking forward, we may see Q3 ease pressure on EBIT somewhat given that we are seeing the USD ceasing to rise against major European currencies, and strength in the latter would in turn increase the value of foreign sales:

USD/EUR

USD/GBP

With China’s automobile market set to reach 2x that of the United States by 2025, success in China is “imperative”, according to the company.

To Ford’s credit, the company is taking steps to reduce costs by localizing production of the Explorer and Lincoln brands, along with refreshing existing offerings to bolster demand once again.

That said, the Chinese market remains very competitive, and it remains to be seen whether Ford will ultimately be successful there.

Conclusion

While Ford is continuing to perform well in North America, this has not been enough to lift earnings overall.

Moreover, with the Chinese market continuing to increase in importance, Ford will need to be able to revive profitability there if the company is to be successful long term.

On an earnings basis, Ford continues to trade at quite a low P/E ratio while earnings growth itself has been stagnating:

I still believe this stock has potential for significant upside given the right conditions. However, I would need to see significant return to profitability within China, along with a higher level of earnings growth overall to go long this stock. While Ford is laying the long-term foundations to consolidate its costs and improve profitability in better-performing segments, it could take some time for this to come to fruition, and the stock could continue to trade in a stationary manner for the foreseeable future.

