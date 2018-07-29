Facebook: Good Case And Bad Case Valuations

Management is likely being conservative in their guidance with investors being especially harsh to shares over the past few months.

Almost every investor knows about the origins of Facebook (FB) and the story of Mark Zuckerberg. However, after reporting a weaker than expected Q2 earnings and softer outlook, investors were quick to pull money off the table as FB shares plummeted 20%. Though growth appears to be decelerating at a quicker pace than expected with expenses rising faster than revenues, this pullback in FB presents a great opportunity for investor to jump in on the name.

Just earlier this year, FB was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica debacle which ultimately led Zuckerberg to speak in front of the US Courts. During this period, FB stock saw a near 20% decline as investor were fearful of user growth and potential red flags stemming from user privacy concerns. However, over the next few weeks, FB fully recovered and was actually up over 15% from pre-Cambridge news. This Q2 earnings pullback presents a very similar opportunity for investors to build their position as FB now trades much more in line with legacy technology companies and still has significant room to run.

Down to $174.89 as of Friday's close, FB is actually down just under 5% for the year compared to the S&P 500 up ~5%, thus generating negative 10% alpha YTD. This is a great opportunity for investors to hop on board as FB's metrics still show strong operating performance and the ability to expand their revenue base.

What Really Happened In Q2 Earnings

After reporting Q1 earnings in late April, FB noted that the Cambridge Analytica scandal would have minor impact on their operating performance. Though this may be true, investors have been skeptical ever since and have worried about where user data privacy concerns will go from there. New regulations in Europe, known as the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR, have placed extreme pressure on larger enterprises to more effectively protect their user's data. One of the more interesting fines GDPR could enforce on an enterprise occurs if the enterprise does not fully protect their user's data and lacks effectiveness. This fine results in a 20 million Euro fine, or 4% of global revenues, whichever is greater. For a company as large as FB, this would result in a ~$1.6 billion fine (when looking at F17 revenue). This would be a significant hit for any company of this size, especially one who has constantly been in the news over data privacy concerns.

Let's take a bit deeper look into FB's Q2 results before diving into a good/bad case valuation.

Revenues increased 42% to an incredible $13.2 billion, though did decelerate from the 49% growth seen in Q1. Consensus did expect $13.4 billion (or 43% growth) so the slight revenue miss is not the end of the world for a company who has consistently shown their ability to grow revenues 40%+ each quarter. Investors need to ask themselves at what point is it feasible for a $40 billion dollar revenue company to stop growing at such a fast rate? The law of bigger revenues suggests that it is nearly impossible to continue growing this fast each year. 42% growth to $13.2 billion in revenue for a quarter is still an impressive feat in my books.

Operating margins decreased to 44%, from 47% last year. This is likely where investors saw some sort of growing pains. When a company begins to decelerate their top line growth, it is presumed their margins will begin to improve. This was not exactly the case for FB. In this case, the most likely reason for lower operating margins was FB's increased investment in security and user data privacy concerns. Europe's GDPR has caused large enterprises to invest significant sums into data privacy protection, which will ultimately make a dent to an enterprises' margins. This past quarter, FB invested $3.5 billion, over 50% of what FB spent throughout all of F17 and a 140% increase from Q2'17.

Overall ARPU grew to $5.97 as FB now has over 2.2 billion monthly users and 1.5 billion daily users. Yes, those are billions as in nearly 30% of the world uses Facebook as least once a month and nearly 20% of the world uses it daily. Including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, FB recorded 2.5 billion monthly users. This is truly an impressive feat and goes to show that FB still dominates the social media industry.

Guidance

What really caused the big hurt on FB this quarter was expenses and guidance. Management noted total expenses grew 50% this past quarter, exceeding the 42% revenue growth. For a company still growing this quick, it is not the end of the world to see expenses grow at a faster rate than revenue, especially for one that has shown their ability to generate consistent cash flow and earnings.

When it came to guidance, management noted the 7 points of revenue deceleration and believes revenue will continue to decelerate throughout the remainder of the year and sees revenue decelerating by high single digits in both Q3 and Q4. Essentially, management acknowledged that revenue will continue to decelerate and is likely to grow closer to the 40% range rather than high 40's. Again, FB generated over $40 billion in F17 and no logical investor could seriously believe growth rates wouldn't eventually decelerate.

Aside from currency headwinds, which every global company experiences, FB is looking to expand aspects of their business (ex: Stories) which typically have lower rates of monetization.

Management also expects expenses to increase 50-60% in F18, similar to the rate expenses grew in Q2. A lot of these expenses are related to improved security controls and more effective user data privacy efforts. Going into F19, they expect expenses to grow at a faster rate than revenue, which ultimately places pressure on margins, now expected to be in the mid-30's.

Though guidance was well below expectations, FB will continue to grow nearly 40% and have strong operating margins which will ultimately maintain their ability to generate both cash flow and earnings.

The Good Case

My good case assumes that FB continues to be loved by long term investors and money flows back into the name. Historically, FB has trade above 20x forward earnings and I believe this should still be the case. Though the name is currently under pressure regarding data privacy concerns, decelerating revenue growth and margin pressures, FB remains the most active social media and monetization continues to remain healthy.

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

According to Yahoo Finance, consensus now expects F18 EPS to be $7.31 and F19 EPS to be $8.52. At Friday's closing price of $174.89, FB is trading at ~24x F18 EPS (which is only 5 months away) and ~20x F19 EPS, at the very low end of their historical valuation.

I believe management is being conservative with their guidance because they fear missing consensus on the coming quarters and would much rather see upside to their earnings than downside. At ~20x next year's earnings, FB trades at a 2-3 turn discount to their historical valuation. My good case assumes FB is as valuable now as they have been over the past few years, well deserving of a 25x EPS multiple. This multiple is about the average which FB traded at over the past year based on the above chart (range of ~21-31x).

At a 25x earnings multiple, which is nothing out of ordinary for fast growing tech names, FB is deserving of a price target of $213, a 22% upside from Friday's close. $213 still puts FB below their recent highs and a 22% upside over the next 12-18 months still represents a great return.

The Bad Case

My bad case assumes that FB is now longer the high 40's revenue growth machine dominating the tech industry. Guidance does imply operating margins in the mid-30's, which would be a bit of a slowdown from 41-57% margins over the past nine quarters. This bad case assumes operating margins are immediately knocked down to mid-30's as expenses continue to grow faster than revenue. For this, FB should trade at an earnings multiple more in line with other mega- and large-cap tech names.

My peer groups includes the giants of Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO), Dell/VMware (DVMT), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Oracle (ORCL). All of these names are significant players in their respective industries and are considered some of the best market leaders over the long term.

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The chart above shows forward PE multiples for each company and there are clearly two different tiers. The first tier includes FB, GOOG, and MSFT, all who trade mid-20's earnings multiples. The remaining companies are seen as slower growth companies who do not have as much potential to be disruptive in their industries. However, they trade in a range of 10.5-16.6x.

The overall peer groups trades at ~18x forward EPS, which is well below FB's historical trading range. My bad case scenario would have FB trading at this 18x F19 EPS multiple, resulting in a downside price target of $153, or a 12% downside from Friday's closing price. Though I do not believe investors will allow FB's multiple to slide this low this quickly, it is a possible 12-18 month downside scenario.

Concluding Thoughts

Though FB reported what seemed to be relatively strong 42% revenue growth and 44% operating margins, their forward guidance put a damper on the entire quarter. The pick-up in capital investments related to GDPR and user data privacy will continue to eat away at margins, which management now expects to be in the mid-30's over the long term.

FB continues to operating a highly successful model and not many companies who grow at 42% in a quarter would consider it a disappointing quarter, even if revenue growth is expected to decelerate over time.

My good case scenario shows a price target of $213, which is still below FB's recent highs and places valuation and the average multiple over the past year. Even for being a good case scenario, I believe their is upside to this. My bad case scenario assumes operating margins immediately drop to mid-30's and FB's multiple reduces down to that of legacy technology companies. This scenario resulted in a price target of $153, only a slight downside to Friday's closing price.

Risks to FB include the increased investment needed based on new GDPR regulations and more effective user data security policies. In addition, investors may begin to rotate their money away from FB in order to pursue other large cap names which are not experiencing revenue decelerating and margin compression.

For me, my good case scenario is also my most likely scenario for FB. They continue to be a leader in this industry and are being overly punished for a weaker than expected quarter. For now, I continue to be long FB and believe they have significant room to run.

