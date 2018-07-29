U.S. Shale: NAV Analysis Of Anadarko Basin E&Ps - 2018 Q1 Update

Gastar Exploration has no equity value and looks to be close to filing for bankruptcy.

This report updates with 2018 Q1 results my initial report on the U.S. shale Anadarko Basin E&Ps. For definitions of terms and explanations of methodology, please reference the initial report published on 5/10/2018 US Shale: NAV Analysis of Anadarko Basin E&Ps covering Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX), Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) and Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST).

Summary Results

Here is a summary of the results I will describe in this report.

Since my last report on the Anadarko Basin group, there have been no material operating assumption changes to my analysis.

Regarding the specific companies and my investment views, in my prior report I stated GST and JONE had no equity value and bankruptcy filings were a real possibility. On July 20th, GST filed an 8-K stating that in May 2018 the board set up a special committee and hired financial and legal advisors to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential restructuring of the balance sheet. The 8-K also announced that two board members resigned from the board. I believe a bankruptcy filing is near, as does the market. Since my May 10 report, GST’s shares have declined 80% and the equity market capitalization is now only $29 million.

Regarding JONE, its stock price has declined 53% since my last report. JONE filed an 8-K on July 2 announcing it repaid its credit facility, but JONE still has over $1 billion in debt and marginal assets. It seems like its only a matter of time before JONE has to enter a restructuring.

In my last report, I stated NFX is very inexpensive on a NAV basis and DCF basis. Since then, NFX’s share price increased 0.8%, effectively unchanged. While I still believe NFX is inexpensive on a NAV and DCF basis, I have concerns about the SCOOP/STACK in general and believe there are better values in the Permian Basin – Midland Basin E&Ps.

I have no positions in any of these E&Ps.

I continue to assume commodity prices in 2018 are $65 WTI oil at Cushing and $2.75 natural gas at Henry Hub. I reduced my assumption for NGLs at Mont Belvieu from $35.75 per barrel to $32.50 per barrel. In 2019 and beyond I assume $62.50 oil, $31.25 NGL and $2.75 natural gas, with NGL pricing decreasing from $35.94 in my prior report. These commodity prices are before basis differentials.

Share prices are as of July 27, 2018.

Oil and Gas Resource Potential

Chart 1 below shows the Proved Reserves and potential resource from future drilling sites for each company as well as by geography for the companies I research.

There are no material changes to the information in the above table.

Oil and Gas Drilling and Completion Costs and Profitability of the Production

Chart 2 below shows the D&C cost per adjusted BOE for each company and the various geographies.

By changing my assumption for NGL prices, all companies’ D&C Costs per Adjusted BOE were slightly impacted. Otherwise there were no material changes to the above information since my last report.

Chart 3 below shows EBITDA excluding hedging per BOE for each company and the various geographies for the past four historical quarters and my 2018 full year estimate.

WTI at Cushing averaged $62.87 in Q1 2018 vs $55.40 in Q4 2017. At the same time, NGL prices decreased to $30.87 per barrel in Q1 2018 from $32.12 in Q4 2017.

From Q4 2017 to Q1 2018, NFX realized about a $2 increase in EBITDA per BOE. JONE realized no change in EBITDA per BOE. GST actually realized about a $1.50 decrease in EBITDA per BOE. As a whole, the group suffers from production weighted too heavily to NGLs and nat gas, resulting in low profitability relative to other basins.

I have updated Permian Basin basis since the last report. I am now assuming $12.50 in basis for 2018, but I am also including basis hedges put on by the various E&Ps. Thus, the 2018 EBITDA excludes commodity hedging but it does include basis hedging. As a result of this and my reduction in NGL pricing, 2018 EBITDA per BOE for the Permian Basin-Midland group is down from $35.91 in the last report to $33.46. And, the Permian Basin-Delaware group is down from $33.05 in the last report to $30.57.

Due to the changes in assumed NGL pricing and any other changes to 2018 production or expenses, 2018 estimated EBITDA per BOE changed as follows compared to the prior report: NFX -$0.60, JONE -$1.72 and GST -$2.50.

E&P Equity and Enterprise Values

Chart 4 below shows the equity value and enterprise value for each E&P and various geographies.

Other than share prices, there are no material changes to the above information since my last report.

Relative and Absolute Valuation Analysis

Chart 5 below shows the two calculations to value future drilling sites for each E&P and the various geographies.

Of the two analyses, I place more weight on EV Less PV-10 since the reservoir engineers calculating PV-10 have significantly more detailed information than I do. There are no material changes since my last report. The Anadarko Basin group is still very inexpensive on a resource basis, especially NFX given its stronger balance sheet and size relative to GST and JONE.

Chart 6 provides the production growth rate assumptions for the E&Ps and various geographies.

There are no material changes since the last report.

Chart 7 provides the levered and unlevered DCF analysis equity results.

Since the last report, DCF analysis implied stock prices changed as follows: NFX -11%, JONE no change in that there still is no equity value and GST no change in that there still is no equity value. The decline in NFX is due primarily to decreasing expected future NGL prices. In summary, based on DCF analysis, NFX is under-valued and JONE and GST have no equity value whether using levered or unlevered cash flows.

Chart 8 provides leverage and free cash flow metrics for the E&Ps and the various geographies.

There was little change from the last report for NFX. JONE and GST have higher leverage ratios and worse cash flow ratios resulting from lower 2018 EBITDA expectations.

Chart 9 provides commodity hedging metrics for the group.

To derive the above numbers, I calculated swaps, 2-way collars and 3-way collars separately. Also, remember that my assumed commodity prices of $65 oil, $32.50 NGL and $2.75 nat gas impact the collars and thus the average prices realized in the above table.

None of the companies will benefit from higher oil prices in 2018. For NFX, 79% of oil production is hedged at $55.54. NFX’s reported EBITDA will decline by 11% due to $180 million in hedging loss settlements. For JONE, 110% of oil production is hedged at $51.08, meaning JONE put in place more hedges on oil production than it now expects to produce. JONE’s reported EBITDA will decline by 27% due to $36 million in hedging loss settlements. For GST, 117% of oil production is hedged at $57.76, meaning GST put in place more hedges on oil production than it now expects to produce. GST’s reported EBITDA will decline by 18% due to $8 million in hedging loss settlements.

Chart 10 provides price realizations by commodity during 2018 Q1 for the group.

Oil price realizations for the group are mixed with discounts to WTI at Cushing ranging from $4.78 for NFX at the high end to $1.65 for GST at the low end. NFX’s oil price realizations are weak and disappointing.

NGL price realizations for the group are also mixed, with discounts to benchmark OGIS prices ranging from $2.83 for NFX at the low end to $8.07 for GST at the high end. Overall, though, relative to other basins, NGL price realizations for the group are good.

Nat gas realizations for the group are also mixed. NFX has very strong realizations at only a $0.15 discount to the benchmark Henry Hub price. JONE’s and GST’s realizations are somewhat weak at $1.18 and $0.80 discounts, respectively, to benchmark pricing.

Conclusion

Since my last report, there have not been any material changes to my views on the Anadarko Basin group. They still suffer from a low weighting to oil production. Their high exposure to NGLs is problematic as I have reduced my long-term NLG pricing assumptions. NFX continues to be under-valued on a NAV basis and DCF basis but given NFX’s low oil weighting and weak oil price realizations I hesitate to establish a long position. JONE and GST have no equity value. GST has taken steps and given signals that a bankruptcy filing is coming soon, and I believe JONE will suffer the same fate.

