Lockheed Martin: Great Total Return And The F-35

Lockheed Martin (LMT), the largest manufacturer of military defense systems and other non-defense government systems, is a buy for the total return growth and income investor. Lockheed Martin has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line and buy back shares. I received a lot of comments from my previous article on Raytheon (RTN) that mentioned LMT, so I decided to take a look and found another great military defense company. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Lockheed Martin has a great chart going up and to the right for five years. The latest small dip in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for this solid growth investment.

LMT data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Lockheed Martin will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing for possible investment. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Lockheed Martin passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Lockheed Martin does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increased for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 16 years of increases and a 2.5% yield. Lockheed Martin is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio of dividends is moderate at 61%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. LMT passes this guideline. LMT is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $91 billion. Lockheed Martin's 2018 projected cash flow at $6.5 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 13% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Lockheed Martin can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of their defense products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. LMT passes this guideline since their total return is 140.73%, more than the Dow's total return of 52.43%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $32,300 today. This makes Lockheed Martin a great investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. LMT's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $420, passing the guideline. LMT's price is presently 29% below the target. LMT is under the target price at present and has a relatively average PE ratio of 18, making LMT a good buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The present dip provides a good entry point to buy this company at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and the increasing dividend for 16 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes LMT interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the portfolio. Lockheed Martin beat against the Dow baseline in my 54.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 140.73% makes Lockheed Martin a great investment for the total return investor. Lockheed Martin has an above average dividend yield of 2.5% and has had increases for 16 years, making Lockheed Martin a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend is estimated to be increased in September 2018 to $2.20/Qtr. or a 10% increase.

DOW's 54.0-Month total return baseline is 52.43%

Company name 54-Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Lockheed Martin 140.73% +88.30% 2.5%

Click to enlarge

For the last quarter on July 24, 2018, Lockheed Martin reported earnings that beat expected by $0.13 at $4.05, compared to last year at $3.23. Total revenue was higher at $13.4 billion more than a year ago by 6.7% year over year and beat expected revenue by $660 million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2018 and is expected to be $4.17 compared to last year at $3.24, a good increase. The graphic below shows the second-quarter earnings, revenues and cash flow highlights.

Source: Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Lockheed Martin is the largest manufacturer of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per except from Reuters:

Lockheed Martin is a security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. The Company operates through four segments: Aeronautics; Missiles and Fire Control (MFC); Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space Systems. The Company also provides a range of management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistics, system integration and cybersecurity services. Its main areas of focus are in defense, space, intelligence and homeland security. The Company serves both the United States and international customers with products and services that have a defense, civil and commercial applications, with its principal customers being agencies of the United States Government. The Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies. The Aeronautics segment programs include F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, which is an international multi-role, multi-variant, fifth-generation stealth fighter; C-130 Hercules, which is an international tactical airlifter; F-16 Fighting Falcon, which is an international multi-role fighter; F-22 Raptor, which is an air dominance and multi-mission fifth-generation stealth fighter, and C-5M Super Galaxy, which is an airlifter."

Overall, Lockheed Martin is a good business with 13% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for LMT's military products. The F-35 program provides a strong base of ongoing sales for the best fighter jet in the world for years and years to come. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides LMT with the capability to continue its growth as the defense business increases, and foreign sales are expanded.

The graphic below shows the sales by major geographic world areas for Q2 and the total for the first half.

Source: Earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th, they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the Fed.

From July 24, 2018, earnings release, Marillyn Hewson (Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman) said:

Before I begin, I want to offer my appreciation and congratulations to our Lockheed Martin team for their continuing dedication in the achievement of strong second quarter financial results as we continue to focus the organization on long-term growth and value creation. The corporation continues to deliver innovative capabilities to our customers while also returning value to our stockholders and I am very proud of our Lockheed Martin team. I'm very pleased that our strong financial performance across the corporation and expectations for the remainder of 2018 have enabled us to increase our full-year outlook for sale, operating profit, earnings per share and cash from operations. Our second quarter and year-to-date financial performance and increased full-year projection for all financial metrics are the result of the strength provided by our broad portfolio of offerings as each of our four business areas were able to contribute to our improved financial outlook. Turning briefly to the Department of Defense budget, you'll recall that in the first quarter Congress passed the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 which raised the defense budget caps for both 2018 and 2019. Fiscal year 2019 based DoD budgets will build upon the significant growth included in the FY 2018 appropriations with an additional $17 billion on top of the greater than$70 billion dollar increase from FY 2017 to FY 2018. Both the House and Senate fiscal year 2019 appropriation bills have successfully cleared their respective committees. Once the FY 2019 Defense Appropriation Bill passes the Senate floor later this summer, the two chambers will commence the conference process. While each bill has met the total legislated target for the DoD budget caps, both committees have put forth recommended funding in excess of the original presidential budget request for a number of our programs including 12 to 16 additional F-35 jets, up to 14 additional THAAD interceptors, 8 additional C-130J aircraft, 8 to 15 Blackhawk helicopters and 1 to 2 additional Littoral Combat Ships. These increases are above the additional funding and active in the FY 2018 on the [indiscernible] appropriations of which over $7 billion [were for] [ph] Lockheed Martin programs."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Lockheed Martin business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. LMT has good constant growth and will continue as the world military budgets grow. The graphic below shows the 2018 guidance for Lockheed Martin.

Source: Earnings call slides

Takeaways

Lockheed Martin is a good investment choice for the total return and income investor with its good projected growth as worldwide defense budgets increase and the company buys back shares. Lockheed Martin will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio to increase the group of growth companies. After the review of Raytheon and Lockheed, I give LMT a bit of an edge because it has income and better growth than RTN, but it's alright to own both. If you want a steady growing total return and income, in the growing defense business, LMT may be the right investment for you.

