Housing Starts Collapsed In June - Should We Be Alarmed Or Not?

Some reporting on the data blamed the decline on trade war concerns and its effects on the housing industry, along with other issues.

Housing starts dropped sharply in June, raising alarm about the housing market. While searching for reasons, some alarmists pointed to trade war fears, relatively high construction materials costs and a rising Fed funds rate as catalysts for the decline. However, I strongly believe these latest concerns are overdone and that the swing in starts is most likely not indicative of any such concerns or economic weakening. Rather, this data has been consistently volatile month-to-month due to a shortage of labor and land supply for builders to better ramp up production to meet significant, strengthening and pent-up demand. Still, there was an exaggeration of softness in the Midwest in June which skewed the data unfavorably, and Midwest farmers and auto industry workers are threatened by the trade war. But general malaise in starts was also present nationally. Still, June should not a trend make for various reasons discussed herein. Most importantly, I expect housing starts to grow through the next year and a half on the back of economic expansion, full employment, short supply, burgeoning demand and growing confidence in the economy.

Housing Starts for June 2018

The annual pace of Housing Starts collapsed 12.3% in June, to 1,173,000, well short of economists’ expectations for an annual rate of 1,320,000. May’s pace of sales was also revised lower, to 1,337,000, from the earlier reported 1,350,000. Oftentimes, we can pin a decline like this on the volatile multi-family unit sector of the new home market. Unfortunately, that was not entirely the case in June, though multi-family starts were down more sharply than single-family units.

Starts on the construction of housing with 5 or more units (multi-family) decreased by 20.2% from May’s mark, to an annual pace of 304K, from 381K. That is a significant falloff, however, starts on construction of single-family units also fell, dropping by 9.1% month-to-month, to an annual pace of 858K, from 944K in May. Given each sector of the new residential construction market declined through the period, we cannot attribute it to a shift from renter demand to new home ownership.

Broad-Based Malaise with a Regional Skew for New Construction Softness

Regionally speaking, June’s weakness was broad-based. That said, there was a marked decrease in the Midwest, where starts declined by 35.8%, to 156K units. Some 87K housing starts were lost month-to-month just from the Midwest. If not for this falloff, housing starts would have only fallen by 5.8% instead of the reported 12.3%. And in the Midwest, single-family starts fell by 29.1%, to 112K. If not for the Midwest shortfall, single-family housing starts would have only fallen by 4.2% nationally, rather than the reported 9.1%.

Trade war worries might be weighing on the minds of farmers and Americans employed by automobile (and parts) manufacturers in the Midwest, as they are threatened by reciprocal tariffs being implemented on those American made goods by our trading partners abroad.

Still, starts were off across the country. In the saturated Northeast market, housing starts declined by 6.8%, though single-family unit starts improved by 3.1%. In the popular South market, starts fell by 9.1%, while single-family unit starts declined by 6.8%. In the hot West market, starts fell by 3.0%, while single-family unit starts slipped by 3.6%. Thus, it seems while the Midwest may have been affected some by trade war worries, something more is at play nationally.

The Prior Period was Strong

On a year-to-year basis, housing starts were down 4.2%, but if we add back those 87K starts lost in the Midwest, we find about 3% growth year-to-year. The difference between the monthly and yearly changes may be explained somewhat by the month of May. It was an especially strong month, marking the fastest pace of housing starts for all of 2018. It made for a high bar to surpass in June. That said, June still marked the slowest pace in nine months.

On a year-to-year basis, the Northeast joined the Midwest in marking weakness, but because the Northeast new home market is small relative to the other regions, the region’s decline was insignificant. Notably, single-family starts were up across all regions, save for the Midwest, where they were still down sharply even on a year-to-year basis. I think it is safe to say the Midwest region skewed the data somewhat, and it may very well have been because of trade war impact.

Forward Looking Housing Permits Data

While permits authorized for new home construction declined by 2.2% on a monthly basis and 3.0% year-to-year in June, there was some very positive forward looking information to be found within the permit authorization data. For starters, permits authorized for single-family unit construction increased 0.8% month-to-month in June, and it was up 4.6% on an annual basis. Permits were higher for residential construction encompassing 2-4 units as well, up 5.9% month-to-month; though the duplex and quadraplex unit permits still fell 2.7% on an annual basis. Permits for residential structures of 5 or more units fell 8.7% month-to-month and 16.2% on an annual basis, dragging total permitting down.

That is digestible information, though, for most real estate watchers, as it’s the single-family structures they’re watching for strength in homeownership and forward new home sales. Multi-family units are often constructed for the purposes of rental income, where single-family structures are built for sale. Still, permits issued for single-family structures were down in every region but the south, which carried the load and led the aggregate figure higher.

More Bad News

This week, new home sales and existing home sales were reported for the month of June. New Home Sales were down to an annual pace of 631K, from 666K in May (revised from 689K). Economists were looking for 668K, so the additional disappointment was not expected. Existing Home Sales were also reported lower than the prior month and economists’ expectations, falling 0.6% month-to-month and 2.2% year-on-year.

Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors, suggested that sales were lower because of rising prices. Mr. Yun indicates that homes that do go on sale sell quickly and have multiple offers. However, higher prices are pricing many buyers out of purchases, limiting total sales activity. Also, the dearth of housing supply makes for less selection, which may be keeping home sales down as well, in my opinion.

The Good News

The good news in both the existing and new home sales market is that we saw increases in the supply of homes for sale in terms of months’ supply and we know builders are rising to the occasion and expanding their efforts. Of course, the months’ supply data point is supported also by the decrease in sales pace, which is a negative. Still, a fully employed citizenry and growing economy is increasingly supportive of home sales, even with rising prices. After each paycheck, Americans should be in a better financial condition, repaying debts and growing in wealth and confidence. Credit scores should improve along with savings, allowing for eventual real estate purchases.

Real estate data is volatile now because of short supply. Housing Starts reported on a monthly basis, swing because of a builders’ shortage of land and labor. So, June’s disappointment, which followed May’s upside strength, could be followed by July strength. Given underlying fundamentals supporting this economy, I’ll wait a month or two more before questioning my confidence. Mortgage rates, while I expect them to rise from here, still present a special opportunity at low-cost financing. And the economic fundamentals underlying the market, along with pent-up demand, underpin my expectations for strength through 2019.

Clearly, the current Administration in Washington D.C. is one that presents us with volatility in these risky asset classes, especially in equities. But the important progress taking place in the economy, and the important tax reform legislation supporting it, should not be forgotten or underestimated either. It seems to me the trade policy efforts of the Administration are goal-oriented toward better deals and not disruption to global economic order. I think some of the recent statements out of the Administration and agreements make that evident.

Relative Securities YTD Performance SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) -10.3% iShares US Home Construction (ITB) -12.5% PulteGroup (PHG) -12.3% D.R. Horton (DHI) -13.7% K.B. Home (KBH) -24% Toll Brothers (TOL) -25%

Given greater weight I give to broader economic realities versus fear and noise, and my expectation for today’s real estate market anomalies to gradually normalize, I suggest housing market investors hold through the latest adversity for longer term gains. For more of my work on real estate and relative markets, readers are welcomed to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.