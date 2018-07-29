15 High Yield 'Safer' Dividend Energy WallStars Gush For July

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top 'safer' dividend energy WallStars projected 16.62% more gain than from the same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' dividend energy WallStars also reported payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, dividend-growth, and p/e ratios, to further verify their dividend support.

15 of those 81 Energy Sector top yield WallStars were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields 7/25/18.

WallStars are distinguished by positive broker target price upsides. Energy firms with over 2.75% dividend yield made a list of 81 high yield WallStars.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Assert Ten 'Safer' Dividend Energy Equities To Net 18% to 46% Gains By July, 2019

Seven of the ten top-gain "safer" dividend energy equities, based on analyst 1-year target-prices (tinted gray in the chart above), were verified as being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 70% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 25, 2019 were:

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEMKT:SNMP) netted $461.12, per estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% opposite the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) netted $294.61 based on a median price estimated by eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) netted $244.75 based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) netted $231.73 based on the median of estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) netted $216.00 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

EQT Group Holdings (NYSE:EQGP) netted $198.68, based on dividends plus the median of estimates from twelve analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy (VLO) netted $197.42 based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

RPC (RES) netted $187.27 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural (CNQ) netted $180.35 based on 'safer' dividends plus price estimates from twenty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) netted $180.10 based on the median of estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 24.08% on $10k invested as $1K each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Energy WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend July Energy WallStars

Yield (dividend / price) results from here July 25 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for fifteen stocks in the energy sector projected the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

Five Of Six Component Industries Were Represented By The 15 'Safer' Dividend Energy WallStars For July

The set of 15 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of July 25 broke-out thus, by industry: midstream (4); refining & marketing (5); integrated (3); E&P (2); equipment & services (1); drilling (0).

Top ten "safer" dividend energy dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends composed the first four industries on the list above.

Energy Sector WallStars With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield energy sector stocks carved out of this master list of 81. Below is the list of 15 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate income and cash flow, however, is subject to any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. The frequent cuts and cancellations of dividends in the energy sector need not be listed because they happen so frequently. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top gain rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Showed Significant Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Energy Sector WallStars

Ten 'Safer' dividend energy WallStars with the biggest yields July 25 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend EnergyWallStars, (11) To Deliver 26.53.% VS. (12) 22.75% Net Gains from All TenTo July, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten energy pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 16.62% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced 'safer' dividend energy stock, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) showed the best net gain of 46.11% per analyst targets.

The lowest priced five "safer" dividend energy WallStars as of July 25 were: Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL); Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX); EQT Group Holdings (EQGP); GasLog Partners (GLOP), with prices ranging from $11.75 to $24.45.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend energy WallStars as of July 25 were: Sunoco (SUN); Valero Energy Partners (VLP); China Petroleum (SNP); Chevron (CVX); CNOOC Limited (CEO), with prices ranging from $26.41 to $166.80.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend energy dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: spikeybits.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.