Grupo Aeromexico SAB DE CV (GRPAF) CEO Andres Conesa on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning and welcome to Grupo Aeromexico's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call. Before proceeding, I would like to mention that certain comments made during the conference call may constitute forward looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and the company.

Forward looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and on the information currently available and do not guarantee the company's performance. The timing of certain events and actual results may differ materially from those projected by forward looking statements due to the number of factors including but not limited to those inherent to our industry as well as commercial, economic and other risks and uncertainties.

At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. This call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jonathan Wallden, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Wallden

Good morning and thanks for joining us for our second quarter 2018 results presentation. Speaking on the call today are Aeromexico's CEO Andres Conesa; and CFO Ricardo Sánchez Baker.

As usual, Andres will open the call, providing insights into our quarterly performance and results, and Ricardo will then address our revenue, cost and cash flow performance. There'll be an opportunity for questions at the end of the call.

So now, now I will turn to our CEO, Andres.

Andres Conesa

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you Jonathan. It is a pleasure to share with you our results for the second quarter of 2018. Aeromexico reported an operating profit of MXP 651 million, on total revenues of MXP 17.3 billion. This marks our 33rd consecutive quarter of positive EBIT results.

Our EBITDAR reached MXP 3.8 billion. This was a challenging quarter for the Mexican aviation industry, with significant increases in fuel prices, a depreciating peso and inflation at 4.6%, which put pressure on our cost base.

Fuel prices in peso turns, increased by over 48% compared to the same period of last year. The Mexican economy continues to show resilience. Earlier this month, the IMF issue its updated full year guidance for the Mexican economy with forecast GDP growth of 2.3% for 2018.

Our diversified network and hub-and-spoke business model have continued to show durability in this tough environment. In terms of unit revenue performance, revenue per ASK in pesos increased by 9% during the quarter. Support by average increased yields of almost 8%, and on a period increasing ancillary revenues, due to our strategy of offering additional personalization and segmentation services, such as soft drinks and preferred seats.

During the second quarter of 2018, we increased our ancillary revenues from MXP 206 to MXP 244 per passenger, representing an 18.4% increase year-on-year. During February of this year, we launched branded fares, offering a variety offers that meet the needs of each one of our customers. Our branded fares product has been well received in the market, which has allow us to better segment the business.

Aeromexico carried more than 21 million passengers across the last 12 months. Reflecting the depth and breadth of our network and the value that we're able to bring to the Mexican economy. Since January, we have continue enhancing our connecting proposition, expanding frequencies in our domestic network to our extending international network and optimizing our Monterrey hub as part of our joint collaboration agreement with Delta.

From a transborder perspective, during this year we have launched new services from Monterrey to Detroit and to Orlando, from Mexico City to San Jose, California, and from Guadalajara to Salt Lake City as well from Bajio to Detroit, which have also strengthened our domestic network, with services from Monterrey to Veracruz and Merida. Additionally, we have increased frequencies from Mexico City to Lima and to Bogota from two to three services per day.

During the second quarter of 2018, we took delivery of the third of our 16 Boeing 737 MAXs, and this will help to continue enhancing our travel proposition across our network. We have two more scheduled to join the feet before the end of 2018. We also completed the phase out of our Boeing 777, so since March of this year, all of our long haul flights are being operated with Dreamliners, offering our customers a world class experience.

Turning to our costs base, our cost per ASK in pesos increased 7.8% during the quarter. Mainly driven by higher fuel prices, the Mexican peso depreciation and the higher inflation grade again which reached almost 5% as of June 2018.

Cost per ASKs in pesos, excluding fuel, increased by 4.3% during the quarter. In terms of capacity, ASKs increased 9.3% during the second quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2017, with international capacity growing at 13%. Domestically, during the quarter we increased capacity by only 2%, demonstrating our capacity discipline, which concurrently supported us in delivering increased domestic yields. The international capacity growth has been driven by our increased intercontinental flying, which continues to perform well.

For 2018, we will continue to manage our capacity with strict discipline. During the second half of the year, capacity is expected to grow between 5% and 6%, compared to the same period of 2017. We therefore maintain our growth forecasts for the year at high single-digit growth. We continue to expect minimum domestic capacity growth in a range of between 2% and 5%. Moreover, it is important to highlight that this growth results from our upgrading strategy, as our number of shells in the fleet is expected to grow by only one from 131 to 132 aircraft, by the end of this year.

With regards to 2019, we are actively reviewing our operating plans and as of today anticipate mid-single digit ASK capacity growth. From an operational perspective, we continue our drive focusing on what our customers truly value, which is operational excellence. I am very proud to announce that during 2018 so far, we have delivered 139 days with 100% completion factor.

That is a 100% of the planned flights operating on the date. Recently for example, we achieved our run of 33 solid consecutive days with 100% operational reliability. This means that we operated 20,000 flights in a row without a single cancellation.

During May of 2018, we celebrated our joint collaboration agreement, first year anniversary. We continue to embed our working practices with Delta and remain on track to deliver 200 million of synergies across a five year period, supporting the company in its aim of delivering a sustainable double-digit operating margin. Our teams are actively engaged with the Delta counterparts to continue developing our working relationship.

To wrap up on the second quarter of 2018, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues of Aeromexico for their commitment in achieving this robust set of results in what has been a challenging quarter. Before finalizing, I want to mention that today, you have seen that with regard to Club Premier, Aeromexico's royalty program, Aeromexico made a non-binding proposal for the acquisition of the shares currently held by Aimia in PLM.

Aeromexico's strategic plan is saying that consolidating the airline as Mexico's and Latin America's premium revenue carrier. An attractive loyalty program constitutes a fundamental building block of this strategy. In our review PLM has to focus on enhancing loyalty for Aeromexico among Club Premium members.

As such, we have informed Aimia that at Mexico will not be extending its contract with PLM beyond its current expiration date and given the long-term intention of Aeromexico to take full control of its loyalty program, Aeromexico does not consider and an IPO of PLM as an acceptable option. For these reasons, it is our view that the best long-term solution for all stakeholders is for Aeromexico acquire the equity stake currently held by Aimia.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to say that we're looking forward to working with the new Mexican government, as it takes off this next December. There are significant opportunities for us to work together to deliver real value for our customers, for the industry, and for the broader Mexican economy.

This concludes my remarks. I would now like to handover of Ricardo, who will provide more detail on the financial results of this quarter. Thank you for your confidence, and Ricardo please go ahead.

Ricardo Sánchez

Thank you, Andres. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. In a challenging economic environment characterized by higher fuel prices and depreciating peso, a relatively high inflation rate, we delivered on a breaking profit of MXP 651 million, representing a margin of 3.8%.

As Andres mentioned, this is our 33rd consecutive quarter of positive operating profit. Our EBITDAR reached MXP 3.8 billion, with an EBITDAR margin of 21.7%. With respect to our top line, during the quarter we achieved revenues of MXP 17.3 billion, a 19.1% year-on-year increase. These increases in revenues were mainly due to an 18.3% increase in passenger ticket revenue, with domestic passenger ticket revenue increasing by 14.2% and international passenger ticket revenue increasing by 21.5%.

Also an 18.5% increase in ancillary passenger revenue. This was driven by higher ancillary revenues from additional personalized services, such as upgrades and preferred seating. Additionally, we delivered a 16.5% increase in cargo revenue, mainly driven by the 787's extra cargo capacity.

Finally, we realized a 74.9% in other revenues, driven by ground handling and maintenance services to third parties and increased commissions on interline and franchise sales. From a cost perspective, fuel prices, a depreciating peso and relatively high Mexican inflation created headwinds for our cost base for the quarter.

With regards to fuel, market fuel prices in pesos increased 48.1% compared to the second quarter of 2017. For the company however, the average blended economic fuel price per liter in pesos including hedging benefits increased 21.8%.

During the quarter, we registered a MXP 939 million benefit associated with profits from the unwinding of our 2018 fuel hedge position. It is important to mention that we maintain our hedging positions for 2019, using call options equivalent to 50% of the company's estimated fuel consumption.

Second quarter fuel expenses including hedging benefits amounted to MXP 4.4 billion, a 30.3% year-on-year increase, driven by higher peso-denominated fuel prices and expansion of the operation. With respect to exchange rate, during the second quarter, the Mexican peso depreciated on average 4.6% against the U.S. dollars with respect to the same period of 2017. This had a negative impact on several operating costs, including aircraft leases, maintenance, reservations, communication and traffic.

From an inflation perspective, inflation ran at almost 4.7% for the 12 months through June, with pressures versus last year being felt primarily in salaries and related costs, with inflation-linked increases and to a lesser extent in our selling and administrative costs lines. It has been critical to continue our focus on managing our cost base and during the second quarter we continue to obtain positive results on our ex-fuel cost base. Our second quarter total costing dollar per ASK excluding fuel increased by 0.3%.

During the quarter net income amounted to MXP 112 million. We registered a positive foreign exchange rate impact of MXP 272 million, as the peso depreciated 8.6% by the end of the second quarter compared to quarter one at year end. And the functional currency adjustments exceeded the impact of exchange rate related operating adjustments.

Our cash flow generation remains strong. With positive net cash flow from operating activities of MXP 4.6 billion. Our cash balance at the end of the quarter amounted to MXP 14.9 billion, representing cash to revenue ratio of 22.4%. Also in spite of the challenging economic environment our leverage has remained stable, with adjusted net debt to EBITDAR as 5.2 times in line with previous quarters.

We closed the second quarter with 133 operating aircraft including 61 Embraer jets of the Embraer 170, 190 family, as well as 55 Boeing narrow body aircraft including two brand new 737-MAXs, and 17 wide body aircraft comprising 9, 787-8 and 8, 787-9.

As Andres mentioned, we are now operating our wide-body fleet of 23 modern liner aircraft and have moved from five aircraft family at the beginning of the second quarter of last year to only three family today, the Embraer 170/190 family, the Boeing 737 family and the Boeing 787 family. This will bring efficiencies in many areas including training, maintenance, inventory and fleet productivity.

During 2018, we will continue to demonstrate capacity discipline, by pursuing our upgrading strategy. We expect to close this year with 132 aircraft, only one aircraft above last year. We expect our fleet to include 61 Embraer jets from the Embraer family, as well as 54 Boeing narrow body aircraft, including five new 737-MAXs and 17 Dreamliners.

Also as Andres mentioned, we recently celebrated the first anniversary of our joint collaboration agreement with Delta. We will be investing MXP 10 million during 2018 to align our products with Delta offering our Transborder passengers, the best customer service possible. We're focused on investment, where on investing for our customers to be delivered the right back.

This concludes my remarks. Thank you once again for joining us on today's call and now we'd like to answer any questions that you may have. Thanks.

Mike Linenberg

Two questions here. Andres, can you just - your comments around your bid for the stake of PLM that you don't own that's held by Aimia. Did you mention that you were ending a service contract with them or - I mean, I know that's separate. I just, I want - I didn't hear the whole thing.

Andres Conesa

So what we mentioned in the press I mean in my remarks is that it is our intention not to extent the contracts that we have, when they are due - not before when we have the obligation by contract, but then we will not renew them.

Mike Linenberg

I see that's not the - isn't your contract that you have that runs out through like 2025 or 2030, is that the one you are referring to? Is there something else that's still there?

Andres Conesa

There are different contracts, one associated between PLM and Aimia one does need run to 2030 that one. But the other contracts regarding the credit cards for example, expire before that.

Mike Linenberg

Okay, that's a helpful clarification.

Andres Conesa

It's different timing, yes.

Mike Linenberg

Okay, perfect. And then just my second question, and we heard this from some of the U.S. carriers that talked about demand to some of the beach markets, you know, they called out Ken Kuhn as coming under pressure where the volumes were still decent, but the fares that they were getting for those volumes were a bit lower. And they attributed that to some of the headlines that have been out. I realized some of these negative headlines, this has been ongoing for probably more than a year. So it's an ongoing issue.

But I did get the sense that maybe it's become more pronounced recently to the extent that they're actually considering scaling back some of their supply to the Mexican beach destinations. And again, this is from the U.S. carriers. Anything that you're seeing on that front either confirming and or maybe capacity adjustments by yourselves in response to the same issue?

Andres Conesa

Yes, as in hearing our results the yield development and the revenue per ASK development has been very, very positive. However, in this context in one of the few areas of weakness not now in terms of price environment is the transborder markets. After the open skies and we discussed this in the past, there has been a searching capacity in the transborder market, particularly in the beach market in Mexico.

So, in my point of view, I think it has to do more with excess capacity in those markets rather than trial and alerts, not because we - in terms of volume they are solid, we see also higher occupancy rates in the hotels. So it has to do more again with too much capacity in those markets in our view rather than anything else.

Mike Linenberg

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thank you.

Andres Conesa

Thank you.

Ruben Lopez

Hi, Andres and Ricardo, good morning and thanks for the call. My first question is also on pricing, but on the domestic market. You had a double-digit increase in domestic yields, which is a huge acceleration, versus what we saw in prior quarters. Of course this has to be with the capacity discipline, but still it seems that you have been able to increase yields without sacrificing load factor. So can you give us more color on dynamics you're seeing in terms of pricing?

And my question is on hedges, you had a relevant benefit on this quarter given the hedging --unwinding of hedging positions, just wanted to know if we already see most of the benefit on this quarter or we could see similar impact for the upcoming quarters? Thank you.

Andres Conesa

Thank you, Ruben. Going through the first part of your question. In terms of pricing in domestic market, I think it has to do with different factors, now the most important one is capacity discipline. I think that's key and that has helped. Second, is we have been enhancing our products. We have now more homogenous products as Ricardo mentioned, but we only have three different type of aircraft. So that helps us in producing a consistent product across the board.

Our operational excellence scheme, this, for us, what we've seen the most important part for our client is to have good operational performance reliability, in other words things that you can do to our customers catching the flight. So the fact that we have the best in class, not only the best in Mexico, I think we have one of the best in the world type of operations, that helps us also to improve our pricing. So it's a combination of these different factors.

Moving to hedges before Ricardo can make a comment, just let me stress one part. In the past we have been very, very consistent across the last 15 years to hedge. So every year we have always hedged at least half of our consumption. Most of the time we haven't used those hedges, now they have been out of the money and we've reflected in our P&L the cost of those hedges, this time we prefer not to use it like a life insurance it's better not to use it. But given the surge in oil prices, they kicked in, they were in the money and we actually sold them in a very good time. So Ricardo can provide more details, but this basically what we did is we unwinded all the hedging position for 2018.

But as Ricardo explain, we continue to recover starting January 1st of 2019. And also the timing of this is important because when oil prices go up, domestic and international yields do not reflect the new oil price environment immediately. So our strategy was to use those hedges right away, and gradually increase rates to reflect the higher oil prices and the higher exchange rate. And now the pricing environment today is more in line with the level of oil prices of $73 than what it was three months before.

So for the second half of the year we have a better pricing environment than what we have at the end of the first Q1 starting the second Q.

Ricardo Sánchez

Yes, thank you Andres. Just to compliment, we hold our position for 2018 and all - let's say we recorded all benefits in the second quarter. We have the position for 2019 and of course we are evaluating all the time if there's an opportunity to get the benefits, our position is really not a speculative position is really to hedge our risk. So in that sense our first I would say approach would be to keep the position, I like to predict these, but if we see an opportunity in the market where really we can sell the portfolio and obtain benefits, that's something that we will do.

Andres Conesa

And just one final comment, we have also mentioned in the past. One line of defense is the hedges then you have to reflect some in domestic yields and international risk in the yield environment. And finally when oil prices creep up to certain level, you need to reduce capacity and be more disciplined. That's why I might be going to stress out for 2019. We are reducing our ASK growth this year from high single-digits to mid-single digits in 2019. And that's really the best way to confront in higher fuel price environment going forward.

Ruben Lopez

Perfect, thank you. And just a quick follow-up on ASK guidance. Can you give us a breakdown on domestic and international growth for 2018 - 2019?

Andres Conesa

We haven't yet finalized the plan for 2019. But it will be again probably more concentrated on the international side. So we expect broadly growth in international in high single-digits and growth in the domestic in low single-digits to provide, again, an overall growth of around 5% to 6% which is mid-single digits.

Ruben Lopez

Okay, thank you Andres, thank you Ricardo.

Mauricio Martinez

Hello, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. I have a few question. My first one would be regarding the yields on international front, we see very strong yields, and so if you can share with us which is the main driver there? And if this is related with some sort of recovering in transborder market. And I mean the same line also we saw in local media news regarding closing of the Merida-Atlanta Road. So maybe if you can give us more color and the studies of the expansion plan for the transborder market with Delta.

Andres Conesa

Hi, Mauricio. The reasons for the pickup in international yields are pretty similar to the ones in the domestic market. So it has to do first via consistent product. I mentioned the fact that we phased out all of our 777s and now consistently in every wide body, it's only Dreamliners, so we have a best-in-class product for Europe, for Asia, for South America and that has helped to strengthen our international yields.

Also we have invested and that's also a reflection of the slight pickup in cost. We have invested in new products for the passenger, particularly in international market in terms of better entertainment, better food and that also helps us reflect that in higher international yields. Operational excellence again is key, as part of that pickup. If following what I mentioned before, one area of weakness that we see is a transborder market base, again, because of the capacity search after the bilateral agreement.

So in international, - in our international arena, probably the transborder market, it's not terrible, but it's lagging, the Europe or the Canada, or the Central and South America. In terms of the Merida-Atlanta Road, as it happens, we have added additional routes after the JV with Delta. Some of them have worked very well the ones that we continue to operate, others that do not work well as is the case with Merida-Atlanta, which again it didn't work we have a policy of trying and that's how it is. Has got to try as much routes as we can, but if in a period of say between three and six months, the simply we cannot have a profitable route. We decide to close it and that was the reason why we stopped flying it.

However, we have added again new ones, as I mentioned, the ones in the call, in my remarks also one that I didn't mentioned that we just announced yesterday Queretaro-Detroit. So we continue to see different options and those are mainly directed towards secondary cities in Mexico to Delta [indiscernible]. So Queretaro-Detroit is a great example of that type of program.

Mauricio Martinez

Great, very helpful. And regarding the announcement from Aimia, now that the company has apparently rejected the proposal, are you considering to raise the offer?

Andres Conesa

Well, against what we released this morning is a reflection of what we have been working with them at the end trigger by the Air Canada offer, which was closed yesterday. Then if you look at Aimia excluding Air Canada most of it is PLM, and we have been discussing with them in the past the possibility of acquiring this 49%, and this is what we reflected. And in the press release and in my remarks.

We continue to engage with them, we are partners, we worked with them in PLM and we have very good relationship, but we feel that the best long-term solution for us and for them is for Aeromexico to acquire their 49% in PLM, and this is what we will continue to engage with them and hopefully we have an agreement soon.

Mauricio Martinez

Great. Perfect. Thank you. Very, very helpful.

Andres Conesa

Thank you.

Victor Mizusaki

Thank you. I have just a question about your fleet plan. Late last year and early this year there was a big discussion that may be Aeromexico could replace the fleet of E-jets. I'd like to know if you can give us an update what's the current status here.

Andres Conesa

Yes, hi Victor. We continue to analyze the possibility of modernizing our regional jet fleet. Today - now as it was highlighted by Ricardo, we only have a single family in Aeromexico because the E175 and E190 in the same carrier. So, we have again a great consistent product there.

However, we have now new options both in Embraer and in Bombardier. So what we continue to analyze is either replacing that fleet either by these two by the C Series of Bombardier, or the other option that we have is to continue with our E190s and E170s particularly with 190s to upgrade the number of stops particularly in Mexico City is limited.

So we put a pause on the program because we just had the elections, there's as you know, the discussion about the new airport, whether if it's going to continue hopefully, we feel that Mexico needs a new infrastructure and hopefully the new airport continues to be built. But regarding those uncertainties, it's better to wait and see. Once we have clearance on that, then make a decision and we continue to have these three options that I mentioned.

Victor Mizusaki

Okay. And just last one here. I mean, we saw another airline with a big fleet of E-jets and they've started to replace the entire fleet and they took a big loss. So is there any risk that you can see the same thing happening with Aeromexico depending on I mean the residual val for these jets, I mean, is this a concern or you do not see this as a risk?

Andres Conesa

Can you please rephrase the question, Victor, I didn't catch it.

Victor Mizusaki

Yes, my question here is, if is there any risk in the residual val of E-jets, I mean, if it started to replace those jets and then you need sell, if there is a risk that maybe Aeromexico, you take a loss with these fleets.

Andres Conesa

Most of those of E-jets are leased we own only a few, but Ricardo can you - yes, we own 10 one Embraer 190s the idea of course, any decision that we made, is something that will take a few years. So the idea is that we will gradually be replacing the aircraft, not a - and of course we will start with all the leased aircraft and try to use or take advantage of the Embraer 190 all Embraer 190 as much as possible. So that is the basic scenario and we will continue to focus on that. But it's very difficult to say at this point.

Victor Mizusaki

Okay, thank you.

Andres Conesa

If there are no further questions, we thank you for attending the call. We look forward to seeing you in the - in our next call for the 3Q. And as always please be assure that we'll continue working hard to strengthen the airline and improve our profitability going forward. Thank you very much and see you soon.

