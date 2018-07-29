Schroders Plc. ADR (SHNWY) CEO Peter Harrison on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schroders Plc. ADR (OTC:SHNWY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 4:00 AM ET

We're going to follow the same format as in past years. I'm going to say a little bit about headline numbers and flows. Rich will then take you through the details of financials. I'll come back and talk a bit more about how we're making progress against the strategy we outlined. And then we'll do Q&A after that.

I was pleased with the set of results, most importantly because we've made progress against the strategic priorities that we set out for you previously in terms of the long-term areas of growth. We saw very good growth flows. We saw positive net flows against a challenging environment.

In summary, you've seen the numbers, but very briefly, net income, up 11% to just over GBP1 billion; profits, up 10%; dividend, up 3%; assets under management - average assets under management's up 9%; year-end assets under management, flat year-over-year given the very high ending point of last year's markets.

If we just dig into the flows, I said previously that we felt that we were behind in the strategic areas we wanted to grow. This is a high-level. Last half year, we reported net inflows of GBP0.8 billion, this year, GBP1.2 billion; slight inflows into Institutional, very slight outflows in Intermediary of GBP0.2 billion each way; GBP1.2 billion of net inflows into Wealth Management.

If I just give you a little bit of the flavor of those in more detail by asset class. First of all, quite a marked shift and something we've talked about before from equities into multi-assets. I'll talk a little bit, quickly, equity flows, inflows into emerging markets, GBP2 billion; Asian equities, GBP1.6 billion; global equities, GBP0.7 billion; flows out, UK equities GBP4.9 billion; quant equities, about GBP3 billion. So as always, with a very diversified business, areas in, areas out.

Multi-assets, so GBP5 billion of inflows, really interestingly, within that, GBP4 billion of that was bespoke solutions for clients, and we've talked a bit about how the world is moving towards solutions. That was a big growth driver in that number.

Fixed income. Small numbers each way, small inflow - small outflow, rather, from Institutional, about GBP0.7 billion.

Private Assets and Alternatives was pleasing, GBP0.8 billion in of good longevity assets, particularly into private equity and securitized credit, were the two main growth areas there.

And Wealth Management, a total of GBP1.2 billion is split between GBP0.5 billion for Cazenove, GBP0.7 billion for Benchmark Capital. So that trend towards growing Wealth Management continuing.

If I look at it by region, the other lens we put on it, despite the outflows from UK equities, overall in the UK, we saw inflows. We saw Asia frustratingly, to my mind, we had good inflows in Hong Kong, in Singapore, in Taiwan and so the growth markets of Asia. We saw further outflows in Australia of GBP2.4 billion, which net was a flat result in Asia, which was frustrating.

To my mind, the highlights, and I think we got it flagged to you last time that we were putting a lot of emphasis on growth in North America, we saw GBP2.8 billion of growth in North America: GBP2.4 billion from the Institutional channel and another GBP0.4 billion in the Intermediary channel. Half of assets are now GBP5.1 billion and continuing to grow nicely.

Importantly there, the breadth of new products coming into North America, which I think is a good measure of the future, was very broad, indeed, so North America, working well, GBP2.8 billion of inflows. And South America, also another GBP1.2 billion of inflows, Chile, Peru, Colombia, et cetera, the normal suspects, are delivering well.

Europe, we saw our outflows, the two areas I would highlight there. It was a sort of risk-off environment very particularly in the second half. GBP1 billion out in Italy and Somalia [ph] out in the Middle East, but again, overall, a better turn the first quarter, slightly weaker turn in the second. But with the exception of that, we're comfortable with the spread of results there.

I have to say one of the features of this was some one-off big flows in terms of client restructuring, and that, for me, is - we've talked about this in the past, but bigger mandates being internalized. So one of the features that Rich will pick up is although the flows, especially we saw some one-off mandates out, we did see the benefit in our overall margin numbers, which were probably more resilient than you're expecting, given the shape of that asset churn.

I'm going to stop there. I'll hand it over to Richard, and I'll come back and talk about progress and strategy.

Richard Keers

Good morning, everyone. As Peter set out, we have reported a pleasing set of results for the first half of 2018, with profits up 10% compared to the same period last year. I'll take you through the detail in a moment, but first, let's look at how the result breaks down.

We have generated good revenue growth with net income of GBP1.1 billion in this first 6 months of the year. That's up GBP112 million, including an additional GBP22 million from performance fees and carried interest, which I will explain in a moment.

The strong performance of Wealth Management and the progress we've made in developing our private asset capabilities have helped deliver that growth and have offset the headwinds that Peter has mentioned.

We have a total comp ratio of 43.5%, which I guided to in March, and our non-comp cost, in line with expectations. That means a total cost ratio of 63%, which is as we expected. The main driver, the 10% increase in profits, is, therefore, the good revenue growth.

We are estimating a full year tax rate of 20.5%. That's down 1% from the full year 2017. Remember, the 2017 rate included a one-off charge following the US government's decision to lower the corporation tax rate. So our half year tax charge was GBP81 million, which takes profit after tax but before exceptionals to GBP316 million.

We had exceptional items of GBP23 million, which mainly relate to acquisitions, that brings us to profit after tax of GBP293 million, an increase of 8%.

Basic EPS was up 10% to 114p before exceptionals. Reflecting this growth, we have increased our interim dividend to 35p per share.

Now let's look at the increase in net income in a bit more detail. As I've just mentioned, net income was up 11% to GBP1.1 billion. The majority of that increase was from net operating revenues, which were up GBP111 million.

Average AUM was up 9% against the same period of 2017. That reflects the impact of four things: investment returns, FX, net new business and acquisitions. Positive investment returns, which we delivered for our clients, increased average AUM by around GBP30 billion and generated additional revenues of GBP50 million.

However, that growth was partly offset by the relative strengthening of sterling period on period, which reduced revenues by GBP30 million. And that's a key change we've had an FX tailwind for the last two years, so that's quite a marked difference, go from tailwind to headwind. However, that growth was partly offset by relative strength in the sterling, reduced revenues by GBP30 million.

Net new business generated throughout 2017 and in the first half of 2018 increased revenues by around GBP40 million. That's mainly driven by the annualized revenues of the 2017 flows that I highlighted in March.

The GBP1.2 billion of H1 flows that Peter has just talked about will generate annualized revenues of around GBP10 million, but only a very small part of those is included in these numbers, with the rest to come through in H2.

Turning to acquisitions, in total, these increased net operating revenues by GBP49 million. That is GBP29 million of management fees mainly from Schroder Adveq and the Wealth Management business of C. Hoare & Co., with an additional GBP20 million of carried interest from our Schroder Adveq business.

As you all know, carried interest is similar to our existing performance fees, but it is earned over a much longer time frame. The income we have recognized here is from funds that are a long way into their life. It represents our right to share in investment returns of our funds after delivering a preferred return to our investors.

Consequently, future returns are dependent on the performance of our underlying private equity funds and are difficult to predict. In our view, you should not anticipate any further income from this in your models in 2018. Certainly, I'm not budgeting for anything.

Finally, we generated GBP16.1 million of performance fees. That's up GBP2 million compared to the same period in 2017. As I mentioned in March, we are budgeting GBP40 million for the year as a whole.

Now let's look at what happened to the net operating revenues in each of the channels, starting with Institutional. Net operating revenues were up GBP60 million at GBP433 million. GBP20 million of the increase comes from the carried interest income that I've just talked about. Performance fees were GBP3 million higher at GBP16 million. The remainder of the increase was driven by a higher average AUM, which was up GBP23 billion on H1 2017.

We had strong Institutional flows last year, and we have seen a benefit of these come through in our revenues this year. Net flows in the first half will generate annualized revenues of around GBP4 million.

As we discussed in March, Institutional flows have generally been in lower-margin products, and this trend has continued. The effect of this is to pull down our margins, although the impact has been partly offset by the positive investment returns we have generated.

Net operating revenue margins, excluding performance fees and carried interest, were down a little from 31.5 for the full year to 31.2 bps. That's in line with the guidance I gave you. We expect the trend to lower-margin products to continue and, over time, will drive further margin compression.

Consequently, we might see the margin come down a little further in H2, but we are still expecting it to be around 31 basis points for the year as a whole. However, you can see that our strategy to further diversify our business with a focus on private assets is delivering, and we continue to grow net operating revenues.

Turning to Intermediary, net operating revenues were up 10% compared to H1 2017 to GBP479 million. That's driven by a GBP10 billion increase in average AUM. That includes the combined impact of market's FX and net new business. Our 2017 net new business generated strong annualized revenues, and we have seen the benefit of this in the first half.

Flows this year have not had a significant effect on annualized revenues.

Revenue margins were largely unchanged at 72 basis points. We are continuing to see longer-term pricing pressures, but we don't expect a margin decrease this year. Again, this will depend on business mix in the second half.

Moving to Wealth Management, net operating revenues were up 7% to GBP140 million. The majority of the increase comes through in management fees, which were up 8% to GBP106 million. Net banking interest was up 21% as we benefited from rises in interest rates. Again, annualized revenues are important, and you can see the positive contribution for the net new business we generated on the slide.

Revenue margins, excluding performance fees, were 62 basis points. That's up slightly from last year but in line with H1 2017. There's some seasonality here as we usually see slightly high transaction levels in fees in the first half. At this stage, we don't see any reason for you to change revenue margins in your models.

Let's now look at our operating expenses. We have a total cost ratio of 63% for H1 2018. As you know, the biggest component of our expense base is our comp cost. We have accrued comp at 43.5% of net income. That's in line with the guidance I gave you in March. We do not currently see any need to change the ratio from here, but as always, we will review this later in the year.

Non-comp costs were up GBP32 million to GBP217 million, and we now expect our full year non-comp costs to be around GBP455 million.

The only changes to my previous guidance are the additional costs and the acquisitions we have made in the first half and the change in FX.

Finally, we have GBP18 million of exceptional operating expenses. As you know, these are mainly acquisition related and include the amortization of intangible assets. Reflecting the additional acquisitions we've made, we're now expecting exceptional operating expenses of around GBP35 million for the full year.

Now let's turn to the last section on capital. I've talked to you previously about our commitment to making our capital working harder. In the first half, we have invested a small - in a small number of acquisitions that further expand our investment capabilities.

We've also deployed almost GBP200 million of capital in new organic investment strategies. That takes our total seed and current investment capital to a little under GBP600 million. And as you know, we've been investing in the group's infrastructure and technology. Notwithstanding these investments, we continue to maintain a strong capital surplus.

So in summary a pleasing set of results, good revenue growth of 11% has driven profits of GBP397 million. Yes, there are industry headwinds, but our diversified business model and willingness to invest in areas of growth mean we're well placed for the future. Thank you.

I now hand you back to Peter who will take you through the progress we've made in some of these areas of future growth.

Peter Harrison

Thanks, Richard. You've seen this slide before. We've highlighted seven areas where we feel that we see long-term strategic growth for this group. I don't intend to go through all seven, but they are all still very valid, and they're all still areas where we are making strategic investments. I wanted to just pick out three for this results meeting.

The first one is North America. I pick on this because we have seen a really meaningful change in the underlying direction of flows in North America. We've invested heavily in the sales force. We've made a strategic shift in our Intermediary market.

We have seen really good development in terms of the types of products we're offering, in terms of the longevity of those products, particularly around private assets, the developments of the Hartford Fund range. And to my mind, I've stuck my neck out last year at this time and said we will see continued growth in North America. That's coming through.

Particularly pleasing, actually, is Canada. Canada is the fifth largest institutional market in the world, last time I checked. That's been an area where we've been underrepresented, and we're seeing good flows, GBP0.6 billion in, this time. But we've seen flows across all channels. And as far as I'm concerned, North America is on target. We've recently made a significant hire, again, with our distribution team, and we'll continue to invest there.

Secondary I wanted to focus on was private assets. We've made two inorganic moves during the first half of this year. I'm sure there'll be other questions. But just in brief, Algonquin is a real estate hotels business, has 53 hotel assets around. If you mention you buy hotel, it's a very long, high longevity asset. You earn a management fee and participate in the success of running that business for doing it. It's historically been a business which is partnered with a relatively small group of customers.

We feel two things. One is this is a huge sector in the US It's not in Europe. So having acquired a leading player in Europe, we think, our distribution can really accelerate its growth. Secondly, there's an awful lot of move in terms of hotel companies changing the way their balance sheets are structured, so there's a ready supply of new assets. The valuation of those assets is still attractive, and they fit our strategy of being very high longevity. So Algonquin is an important addition to our real estate range.

The second area is an acquisition business called - a stake in the business called A10. A10 is a US real estate private debt provider, and the reason for taking a stake in this is to acquire origination. And those of you who know this sector well will know that in - anybody can acquire private debt. The key is you want to acquire private debt where you feel comfortable about the long-term ability to be repaid. You get that if you own origination. A10 is an originator. It's got a sales force on the ground which acquires assets. And to my mind, that is the fuel which will help grow our securitized credit business going forward, so two important developments.

Importantly, Adveq, business we acquired last year, we went through the acquisition. You will recall that, overall, I think last year they produced GBP1.4 billion of net new business. Not all of that was in our numbers because some of it was preacquisition. Importantly, and despite the change of control, we've seen further growth in the first half, another GBP0.6 billion coming through there. And we're making progress on securitized credit and other areas. But for me, this is a strategically important area. We will continue to look for other capabilities and build this out.

We've also made good progress in building out what we call our alternative sales unit, which is a specialist sales group dedicated to selling these assets. The sales process is slightly different, albeit the clients are the same, so private asset is on track nicely.

And then finally Wealth Management, you recall that last year, we acquired the assets of C. Hoare & Co. For us, that was a - that acquisition has gone very well. People are still here. They've been a great addition. Relationship with clients is still here. We've seen good net new business flow into Cazenove. We reinforced the management team.

You may have noted we made the announcement. Peter Hall who used to run Tilney, best invest for Permira, is joining us. Andrew Ross is retiring. Well, he's actually staying with us, but he's stepping back from full-time management and going to become Vice Chairman at the end of this year. So that's - again, this business continues to develop. Andrew has done a fabulous job of integrating Cazenove, Schroders, and his retirement will bring in Peter Hall, who I think will continue the growth story.

And Benchmark Capital, which we've talked about in the past, continues to deliver good growth and I see no reason for that not to continue.

So I haven't gone through all those seven areas, but each one of them is working well. Technology, we're in the midst of pushing the button over to Aladdin at the moment, making a lot of other progress. Solutions, we saw GBP4 billion of flows in this quarter. But to my mind, we all know, and you know as well as anybody, the headwinds that are facing this industry. I think, these seven shifts in our business mix are ensuring that we will have growth going forward.

That's it from Richard and I for the formal part. Very happy to hand over to questions, if you could announce your name, and there's a microphone floating around. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Turner

It's Chris Turner from Berenberg. I have two questions, please. Firstly, in the face of a rather geeky technical one, in terms of the carried interest, can you talk a little bit through how that mechanism works? Is it an IRR hurdle, that kind of thing? And then the GBP40 million gross figure you reported, I assume that's some kind of fair value figure, and therefore, if market share decline, maybe you have some kind of clawback. Can you just talk through the matter there? And then finally on that, the GBP40 million, the gross figure of this GBP20 million cost of sales, which I assume is some kind of compensation charge for the employees there. Therefore, should we expect in times when you have big carried interest, actually, your compensation ratio for the group as a whole is a bit lower than your 43.5% because you already paid those guys via carried interest?

Peter Harrison

Do you want?

Richard Keers

Should I take this? You can add. You can chime in.

Peter Harrison

No, it's definitely a Finance Director on this one.

Richard Keers

I think it's fair to say the accounting for this is somewhat complicated, and we've had quite a few debates of how to make sure we don't mislead you in terms of what to expect. Ideally, I would have liked to have netted off the GBP40 million and the GBP20 million because, I think, the 20 - the real number is GBP20 million. It's not GBP40 million. It's not GBP20 million. The GBP20 million isn't comp. It's being - it's essentially paid to former owners. There is a small comp effect, but it's virtually minimal. So it shouldn't distort comp because it's not related to employment.

Chris Turner

So should it be a 43% or whatever cost impact on that carried interest, in theory, roughly.

Richard Keers

In theory, yes. We need to look at - as I mentioned, we need to come back at year-end and look at comp as we always do. But at 43.5% is our best estimate as we sit here today.

Chris Turner

And then, actually, one final clarification on the [indiscernible]. But there is a fair value effect here?

Richard Keers

There is. So last year, this number has been driven by a single fund. That's 12 years into a 17 year life. And we're - and you're seeing the data pack, as an example. But we're basically in a catch-up phase where all the return is coming to Schroders, not to the investors in the fund because it's going through the hurdle, and as it continues to increase, we then normalize it, 90-10 relationship. But at the moment, 100% of the return is coming to Schroders. And we also need to pay that out to also the former owners because it's not all ours. It's 50% ours.

Chris Turner

[indiscernible]

Richard Keers

And it's not fully realized in cash. So there a, I guess, the other part of your question is it could reverse but it's fairly conservatively underpinned. That is not 100% realized in cash.

Chris Turner

Okay. And then my second question, the changes you made in Wealth Management, bringing in somebody with maybe more platform experience, more technology experience, should we read anything into that?

Peter Harrison

First of all, thank you, Chris for getting us off to a flying start with accounting questions. So no, I mean, we - Andrew has done a really great job, and we've got a very, very strong ultra-high net worth platform in Cazenove. And the acquisition of Benchmark has taken us into the growth of more high net worth individuals and more platform business. Peter's experience is slightly broader than Andrew's. But I think it reflects - I've talked in the past about the opportunity to use Schroders and that gap in the middle, if you like, between a pure intermediated asset management model and the ultra-high model, that group in the middle. And so that's - so having somebody who knows that business well is logical. But it's not a radical shift of strategy. It's something we've talked about before. And I think we - if you look at where our DNA is strongest, is in that ultra market. So bringing in a bit of different DNA is the thinking behind it. Diversity of thought, I think, is that.

Haley Tam

It's Haley Tam from Citi. Two questions, please. First of all, on Benchmark Capital, it's obviously doing very well. I just wondered if there were any impacts that you could see so far from the investment platform market study on that business model. And the second question, I'm afraid, was about carried interest again. I just wondered, you mentioned this is really a catch-up on one single fund. Can you give us an idea of the profile of any remaining funds and when they might sort of - how old they are and where we are in that stage of reaching the hurdle rates?

Peter Harrison

Thanks, Haley. The downside of going into private assets is we're going to have a lot more of these conversations, I'm sure. But if I take Benchmark first, we've seen the platform study, obviously we are in the throes of it. One of the characteristics, one of the things that attracted us to Benchmark is it's a, if you like, a high-tech platform that supports advisers, and as such, it's highly competitive. So we actually think the changes, if anything, are net positive. We're working through them. But one of the reasons we're seeing good growth there is advisers are attracted onto the platform because of its functionality and capability. At the end of the day, they want to be able to be seen to be delivering good things to their clients, and a high-tech platform allows that to happen, and that's what the platform study wants to happen as well. So I think, if anything, it's supportive of where we are rather than the other way around. Richard, do you want to answer Haley's question on -

Richard Keers

Yes, there's obviously different generations. I think, the most important thing is, my - I guess, in my presentation, I said we're not anticipating anything else this year. There are funds at different stages, but we're not anticipating anything further. I know it's not what you want but I can't give you the position you want.

Gurjit Kambo

Gurjit Kambo, JPMorgan Cazenove. Just a couple of questions and not on carried interest. The first one is just on the seven strategic areas of growth. You talked about 3 today, and they've all - all three are actually seeing some good momentum. Are there any areas where it's been a little bit more challenging? So that's the first question. Secondly, in terms of Asia Pacific, I think the good progress in some of the markets you highlighted have been, I guess, marked by a tougher environment in Australia. What's going on in Australia? Any comment around that?

Peter Harrison

Those are important questions, Gurjit, thank you. So across the seven, I would say that we feel we're making good progress on the - on all of them. However, as always, there's a - I'll just get that chart back up. Sorry. I just want to do that. We've talked about fixed income, multi-asset. Fixed income was a tougher market, and I think that the challenge there is that as US rates rise, the hedging costs for people using buy-maintain bond structures, there's obviously two or some of the big sovereign funds who have exposure to US hedged is under pressure. And that tipping point is - we've definitely seen outflows as a result of that. That's a market phenomenon. It's not our strategy not working. It's just that if US rates, if they continue to rise, we should expect to see those strategies no longer work. Asia Pacific, net flows overall being zero is frustrating.

You're obviously right to highlight Australia. This has been a feature of our results, unfortunately, for the last four meetings that I've stood here. And the issue, really, is that the very largest asset owners in Australia are going through an internalization thing, and they're doing a major shift into passive. And we were a very significant manager in Australia, and we've taken a hit. The good news about these numbers is that our Australian equity business, actually, was flat, so it's around the global equity piece. We've seen flows elsewhere into global being positive into fundamental, but the outflows in Australia. And our sense is that it's coming to - I mean, actually, if you look behind that GBP2.4 million, it was two clients who accounted for all of that.

So I don't want to make out Australia is very - but some of those very big clients, they make a big impact, the same way as one client in the UK accounted for GBP2.7 billion of money out of UK equity. So it's that the overriding theme. North Asia has been great. We've - I've mentioned Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan making good progress in building out China, good progress in building out the teams in Japan as well. So that's working well. The only one solution is going well, so the one that I haven't talked about is technology. That - it's a lot harder because the financial metrics around that are not so clear. We are aiming to go live with the implementation of Aladdin in two weeks' time, so we're parallel running at the moment. That's proceeding well. So that's on target.

The digital rebranding and the change to that strategic capability has gone well. Delighted to see that the Schroder brand has moved to number one in the UK based on the fact that there's digital presence that was a nice reinforcement of the shift we made there. The rollout of our strategic capabilities has gone very well. I mean, we're seeing very high levels of engagement, incomeIQ and others. So I think the technology piece is working well. So really, it's that Asian bit and fixed income being - markets being difficult. Other than that, we feel pretty good about. Sorry, I should add one thing. The price of private assets in the marketplace is high. I mean, we saw a couple of acquisitions that we were looking at this year just went for silly numbers. And massive numbers of bidders prepared to pay very big prices, and that's a potential break on our strategy if you can't acquire because other people are willing to pay Monopoly money. That's the problem.

Arnaud Giblat

It's Arnaud Giblat from Exane. Three quick questions, please. Sorry, firstly, on carry. Since you're guiding to or expecting no carry for H2 and most of the carry came from one fund, which is in its catch-up phase, I'm assuming - I assume you're saying that you've been through that catch-up phase.

Peter Harrison

About close.

Richard Keers

Yes. Yes, measuring metric [ph].

Arnaud Giblat

Okay. And secondly, on MiFID -

Richard Keers

There's a - there's about 20 funds. There are, yes, a handful that are close to catch-up phase, but we don't have the experience. It's not like performance fees where I can give you a sort of there year normalized number. We just don't have the experience of how they're going to behave and, therefore, give you the confidence to predict any future earnings out of them. So - but this year, we're not anticipating anything further.

Arnaud Giblat

Okay and secondly on MiFID. So the implementation of MiFID has introduced probably a competition in the independent channels for 3 independent advisers. Are some of the outflows you're seeing in Europe linked to that implementation and the ban on retrocessions that they've seen? And perhaps, are you seeing some passive taking market share in those channels?

Peter Harrison

That's a good question. If you look at the UK experience around RDR, which is probably a good test case, the proportion of assets that went passive pre-RDR was around 8%. The proportion of assets who went to passive post-RDR was around 26%, 27%, 28%. So you would expect to see in that environment a shift towards passive. I think the other thing that you would expect to see is a focus on - a greater focus on partnership rather than a plethora of fund providers. And I think that does play into Schroders' hands as a partner who can provide the full waterfront of good products across with all the right wrappers and the right jurisdictions. That change actually plays to long-term partnership with a smaller number of managers. So what we're telling to find is that the lists are shrinking in those countries but we're participating in the shrunken lists. So there's a double affect if you like - that yes, there's pressure but there's more volume that goes with it. It's a - it's very early days to call, but I think, fundamentally, it plays to being very well diversified and global.

Arnaud Giblat

Okay. And my third question was on Aladdin. I mean, you mentioned you're about to switch over. Could we be seeing or should we be expecting some retirement of some legacy technology and some cost saves as a consequence?

Richard Keers

Yes, but not this year. So we're going, hopefully, live in a 1.5 weeks' time for platform ex Asia. Asia is on a slightly different timetable. It's Q3. And it's going to take some time to retire the legacy. But I think I've guided to you before, don't expect anything this year, but this will lead to the retirement of a number of applications and systems next year.

Peter Harrison

The reason for starting with this is that we want to re-plan our whole business to be digital first and really simple but very technologically advanced. So unfortunately, with all things, technology, Rome wasn't built in a day, but we've made some important strides. The savings sadly come once you put the thing in, then you start to drop off the stuff on the other end. And they're always going to come at the end.

Richard Keers

But we haven't just put in new IT. We've also used this to look at our business processes, simplify them, harmonize them. So I guess, the ambition is to be around more assets in a scalable fashion, delivering cost profit efficiency in the future. Whereas our legacy was we would have struggled to double the size of our business without having a lot more classroom manual work around. So that sort of underpins why we've done it.

Peter Harrison

The other thing that I'd add is that we also talk about investment platform. The other areas are important, so in the first half, we've moved all of our UK based staff onto S3. So get rid of the hot box and the desk and go straight into the data center, which enables a completely different way of working. Yes, that investment is gone on and done. In parallel with what's been going on in the ladders, so there's lots of different work streams.

Hubert Lam

It's Hubert Lam from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. A couple of questions, firstly Peter, I think you mentioned that you expect greater fee margin pressure over the medium term. But so far, we really haven't seen it. I think the only area you're seeing fee margin pressure is on Institutional, but that's mainly due to mix. Just wondering why you think there hasn't been much fee pressure so far. That's the first question. The second question is on, there's recently been some press speculation on Schroders being one of the final candidates on the sweep assets. Just any comments you can say about that in terms of timing, et cetera?

Peter Harrison

Okay. Thank you. We got this far, anyway. Just first of all, on fee margin, if you go back over time, yes, we have seen sign. Our margins have come down. They haven't in this period, and that's predominantly around mix. So if you look at - as you write more high-margin business, you're going to help maintain the mix, and we saw good inflows, particularly last quarter - sorry, the last half of last year into Intermediary on a fairly rich mix of Asian and emerging markets versus UK, and that's a positive mix as it relates to margin. So I wouldn't misunderstand industry pressures with mix. That's kind of - it's very hard to show, but I think those industry pressures are certainly out there. But I think, at the end of the day, what's becoming very clear to people, those who want to stay, want to stay for Alpha. And that's why quality of products starts to differentiate. And we've had, yes, a number of conversations with clients who say, well, actually, this is the price, and say, okay, you deliver, so we'll pay that price. So the pressure is if you're not delivering. But I wouldn't want to deter away from the fact that long term, I see there is a pressure on margins. And I know - on the second question, I know you're going to try to interpret how I say this, but no comment. Sorry, anymore?

Peter Harrison

