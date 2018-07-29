Emergent BioSolutions Is A Promising Investment Opportunity For 2018

There is an ever-increasing demand for MCMs across the world.

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company and offers products to governments and healthcare providers for tackling with accidental, natural, and intentional public threats. These threats involve chemical, biological, explosive, radiological/nuclear, and emerging infectious disease threats.

These are precarious times and the increasing incidence of public threats, both by state and non-state actors, across the globe, has spurred up the governments across the world to focus on medical countermeasures or MCMs. In this context, Emergent BioSolutions can leverage its solid position in the MCM segment and especially in biodefense area to rapidly advance its financial position.

In this article, I will explain why I believe Emergent BioSolutions is a promising pick for 2018.

But before that, take a look at the company’s 2020 revenue and net income guidance figures.

There is significant growth opportunity in the MCM segment across the world

The U.S. government has been prioritizing funding to MCM enterprise. The 2018 omnibus spending bill has increased funding for Bioshield Special Reserve Fund or BARDA, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Strategic National Stockpile or SNS, by around $600 million. The President's FY 2019 budget also continues to emphasize on funding for MCM enterprise.

In July 2018, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted in favor of advancing the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2018, a move required for reauthorization of critical federal biodefense programs and agencies.

We also see a growing market for acquiring and stockpiling MCMs in international markets. There have been several European Union directives that have emphasized the need for stronger EU health security framework. The European Commission has highlighted on serious cross border health threats and has decided on EU joint procurement mechanism for collectively procuring and stockpiling MCMs. European Commission directive is also focusing on procuring and stockpiling MCMs to address CBRNE threats.

An increasing number of countries in the Middle East and Asia are also focusing on improving their preparedness to such public threats.

Emergent BioSolutions plans to leverage this growing opportunity in the global public health threat market and reach its revenue and net income goals by the year 2020.

BioThrax continues to be the key biodefense product in Emergent BioSolutions’ portfolio

The only vaccine to be marketed for both pre-exposure and post exposure prophylaxis for Anthrax, BioThrax accounts for almost 51.1% of emergent BioSolutions' annual revenues. BioThrax is protected by the orphan drug designation in the U.S., allowing it marketing exclusivity till November 2022 (linked above) in the post-exposure prophylaxis setting.

In 2016, the company secured FDA approval for manufacturing BioThrax in a large manufacturing facility, Building 55. In Q1 2017, the German Federal Ministry of Health also approved use of Building 55 for manufacturing BioThrax. An increase in production capacity of this vaccine is definitely a solid positive driver for Emergent BioSolutions.

Based on existing marketing authorization of BioThrax in Germany granted by Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, Emergent BioSolutions announced that it had completed the mutual recognition procedure in five countries in the European Union, which are France, Poland, Italy, Netherlands, and the UK. This expanded the BioThrax’s geographic markets to around 40 at end of Q1 2018 (linked above).

Next-generation Anthrax, Zika, and flu vaccines present solid upward potential to Emergent BioSolutions for future years

Emergent BioSolutions is currently focused on securing emergency use authorization (or EUA) for its next-generation post-exposure prophylaxis Anthrax vaccine, NuThrax, by end of 2018. This will allow BARDA to source NuThrax from the company to deliver to SNS, a move that can cumulatively add up to $1.5 billion in revenues (linked above) for the company in coming years.

Emergent BioSolutions has also initiated a Phase 1 study to evaluate Zika virus vaccine, in partnership with Valneva. Data from this trial is anticipated in late 2018 or early 2019 (linked above). If the data is positive, the company plans to engage in conversations with BARDA.

In Q1 2018, the company also initiated a Phase 2 study to evaluate safety pharmacokinetics and clinical benefit of anti influenza immunoglobulin as intravenous therapy for patients suffering with influenza A infection. This study is expected to complete in 2019 (linked above).

In 2017, Emergent BioSolutions also entered into a one year contract with CDC, worth $26 million (linked above), for supplying DIGIV to SNS for treating complications caused by small pox vaccine.

In the device business, the company continues to focus on advancing development of dual chamber or D4 auto injector with funding from DoD.

The company continues to strengthen its business inorganically in 2018

In July 2017, Emergent BioSolutions announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Sanofi’s (NYSE:SNY) ACAM2000 business. This deal added the only FDA approved vaccine for small pox, ACAM2000, and live viral manufacturing and fill/finish facilities. The company also assumed responsibility of existing CDC contract related to delivering ACAM2000 to SNS worth $160 million. Post successful integration of the acquired facilities in Canton, Massachusetts, and Rock Hill, Maryland, the company is now focused on securing a new contract with SNS by end of 2018. The company is also planning to secure contracts from other interested ex-U.S. countries.

In 2018, the company has planned to complete an acquisition in the public health threats market that becomes earnings accretive within an year of closing.

Certain risks, however, cannot be ignored by retail investors

Emergent BioSolutions is excessively dependent on the BioThrax franchise. In Q1 2018, BioThrax accounted for almost 17% of the company’s total revenues. This percentage is lower due to delay in timing of BioThrax shipments from Q1 2018 to Q2 2018. With the U.S. government being the main customer for BioThrax, the company is highly dependent on funding allotted for procurement of BioThrax. Factors such as pricing per dose, timing of delivery, and number of doses sold to the U.S. government also have a deep impact on the company’s profitability. Additionally, any challenges in the production procedure for BioThrax can also affect the company’s growth prospects. The company is thus exposed to significant business concentration risk.

Additionally, Emergent BioSolutions is also excessively dependent on few key suppliers for sourcing BioThrax raw materials. This exposes the company to supply risks.

Despite the risks, I consider Emergent BioSolutions to be a strong investment opportunity in 2018

At end of Q1 2018, Emergent BioSolutions had cash and cash equivalents of around $164.6 million on its balance sheet, while the total debt was close to $13.46 million (linked above).

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for Emergent BioSolutions to be around $55.25, which is a conservative estimate for the true potential of the stock. I believe that the Zacks’ target price of $61 is more reflective of the fair value of this stock. Although not a very high short-term return on the current share price, this is a well-capitalized, cash rich and low debt company with solid growth prospects in the longer term future. Hence, I believe investors should be picking up this stock in 2018.

