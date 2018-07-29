Lennar Corp.: Inventory To Take Advantage Of Increasing New Home Sales

New home sales are getting cheaper in comparison to existing homes which should help spur new home sales.

The entire homebuilder sector has underperformed the markets this year. As existing house sales have been slow and rising rates have made mortgages more expensive, the markets have been punishing the sector. To make matters worse, the trade war has put pressure on the cost of steel and building supplies that will likely hurt the company’s bottom line. The existing housing market has priced out many buyers. While this has decreased existing home sales, it also should increase new home sales for homebuilders. At the same time, labor shortages make it hard to increase the scale of building. The fortunate thing for Lennar Corp. (LEN) is that they have a large inventory that should help them see these increased revenue despite the struggle to ramp up production.

After the company bought CalAtlantic, they became one of the largest homebuilders in the country. They have revenue totalling more than $5B and this acquisition helped them get there, as can be seen by the difference in performance metrics YoY. As can also be seen though, the company has operating margins of just above 6%, this compares pretty poorly versus their competitors. D.R. Horton’s (NYSE:DHI) most recent quarter and PulteGroup Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) most recent quarter both saw operating margins of 11.4%. With LEN showing such low margins and such large revenues, margin expansion would have a large impact on their bottom line.

While the trends don’t necessarily point to increasing margins, it does suggest that new home sales may rise. As the median price of new homes is dropping and the price of existing homes is rising, more buyers will likely opt to buy new homes.

While this is good for new homes sales, buying homes has become less affordable for buyers. With mortgage rates on the rise and real wage growth remaining stagnant, buyers are struggling to afford new home.

In addition, existing home inventories are near all-time lows, just a little higher than last year at this time. This implies that existing home prices may remain high and the advantage for new homes could last.

As new home sales should likely see sales rise, ramping up production will be difficult for new home builders. This is because unemployment is at all-time lows and labour is harder to fine.

While the company would struggle to ramp up production, this will likely help them take advantage of their huge inventory.

As high employment allows for more home demand, we should see an increase in home sales. The low inventory and the high prices of existing homes is likely to see the market shift towards new homes. As the company already has a large inventory, they should be able to take advantage of increased demand while other companies may struggle to keep up production. As other companies will likely face rising costs to meet demand, Lennar should be able to take advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.