Apple Scores A Big Win

It would be important to see if Apple can keep this momentum going in the next product cycle through better improvements in its iPhone lineup.

This is quite an achievement for Apple, as its performance in this quarter is generally more muted.

Apple (AAPL) has shown a major improvement in performance according to recent reports from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, CIRP, and Kantar. CIRP data shows that 36% of activations in the U.S. were from Apple. Kantar's report shows that the market share for iOS increased from 32.8% to 38.7% which is equal to a gain of 5.9 percentage points. If Apple gets its product segmentation right in the next cycle, we could see it build on this momentum and gain a greater share of the smartphone market in the U.S. This is very important for Apple as it is facing major headwinds in China where local OEMs are gaining market share.

Importance of this new data

Apple still depends on its iPhone segment to deliver over three-fifths of its total revenue and probably a bigger portion of its net income. It is showing good momentum in Services and Other Products segments, but they still make only 13.1% and 5.6% of the total revenue, respectively. Hence, while Apple tries to diversify its revenue base, it will still need to show a robust performance in the iPhone segment.

The latest reports by CIRP and Kantar should be heartening for the management as they show that Apple has been a clear winner in the U.S. market in the April-June quarter.

Fig: Mobile activations in the U.S. Source: CIRP

Looking closely at the above chart, we can see that there was a big decrease in Apple market share from March 2017 to June 2017. However, from March 2018 to June 2018 quarter, there has been a significant increase in market share. There has also been a sizable jump from June 2017 to June 2018 quarter. Apple’s market share increase has been mostly at the expense of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

This data is closely similar to the figures put by Kantar.

Fig: Market share of iOS in different regions. Source: Kantar

We can clearly see that there has been a major uptick in the market share of iOS in the latest quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. A 590 basis point increase in market share is quite commendable as most of the earlier reports showed low enthusiasm for iPhone X. The market share of iOS in China went down in this period. We might continue to see weaker results in China as the local OEMs try to expand their presence in the premium segment and also battle over mid-tier segment where Apple sells its older iPhone models.

Building on the momentum

Apple needs to exploit the good results in this quarter to increase its market share in the next product cycle. There are rumors that Apple will come out with three models. One of them will be the successor of iPhone X and another will be a larger version of it. However, the most important product will be the successor to iPhone 8 which will have a similar design as iPhone X but will have a LCD screen. This model will be the lowest priced version and could end up making the biggest impact on unit sales.

Apple will have an advantage in this product cycle as even the lowest priced version would be a big upgrade over iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in terms of lower bezels. On the other hand, Samsung has already upgraded its lineup and the incremental improvement could be much lower. If Apple can perform well in a “dull” quarter and gain market share from Samsung, it is possible that it will continue to increase its market dominance in the U.S. with better product segmentation in next cycle.

I have a bearish outlook towards Apple because of a number of reasons which I have mentioned here and here. Also, lately we have seen a bigger bullish sentiment towards Apple because of outside factors like tax reform or buybacks instead of actual fundamental improvements in unit sales or margins. The data released by CIRP and Kantar is at least a step in the right direction. We can also be sure that Apple’s management will end up hyping about these metrics in the latest earnings report.

Besides the growth in Services and Other Products segments, investors should also keep an eye on the trajectory of iOS market share within the U.S. In the past six quarters, iOS activations have ranged from 29%-39%. Apple has shown a big improvement in a quiet quarter. If it can continue to show progress in the next few quarters, we can see it moving towards the halfway mark in terms of market share in the U.S. This would be a big achievement for Apple and could also allow it to further increase its addressable market for Services segment and the entire ecosystem.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has performed surprisingly well within the U.S. in the latest March to June quarter, according to data from CIRP and Kantar. There is a good possibility that we could see further improvement in the U.S. market share of Apple in the next product cycle, especially if it gets its product segmentation right. Hitting the 50% mark in the U.S. smartphone market share would be a big achievement for Apple, considering the fact that this segment is heavily commoditized. It would also help the company in building a better runway for growth in the Services segment. However, Apple also needs to show progress in limiting the decline in China and prevent operating margin from falling further.

