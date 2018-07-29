Is This Stock Cheap At $200?

I see a potential upside to $270 for this stock based on a 15% yearly growth in dividends and free cash flow per share.

The rate of free cash flow conversion for this company is quite impressive.

3M is trading at good value according to a discounted cash flow analysis.

3M (NYSE:MMM) has seen a significant price decline in 2018, down from just under $260 at the beginning of the year, to $200 at the time of writing:

Since 2017, we can see that on both an earnings and free cash flow basis, 3M has seen dips in both of these metrics while the stock has become more expensive on a price basis:

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

Of these two metrics, free cash flow is the one I would deem most important for this company. After all, an investor is holding 3M in large part for its track record in being a dividend aristocrat (a company that has raised its dividend payments for 25 years or more).

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Growth in free cash flow is a big indicator of the company’s capacity to continue doing so, and in this vein, I chose to run a discounted cash flow model to determine a future target price for 3M (while also factoring dividends into the final target price).

The following are my assumptions:

A 7% discount rate is assumed, in line with the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

A five-year timeline is assumed.

Growth of 15% per year in free cash flow is assumed. Note that this is the average growth in free cash flow pre-2018. While free cash flow saw a significant drop in 2018, a significant driver behind this was legal expenses incurred over contaminated drinking water in Minnesota. Excluding for this, along with other tax expenses, adjusted earnings growth of 15.7% in Q1 would have likely bumped up organic growth in free cash flow. Therefore, I see 15% annual growth in FCF as a reasonable forecast.

Growth of 15% per year in dividends is assumed in line with the 10-year average growth.

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% dividend growth 1.36 1.56 1.80 2.07 2.38 7% discount rate 1.30 1.37 1.47 1.58 1.70

Free Cash Flow Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% free cash flow growth 6.88 7.91 9.09 10.46 12.02 7% discount rate 2.71 6.91 7.42 7.98 8.57

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 30.76 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated FCF in Year 5 263.71 Present Value of Dividends Per Share Through To Year 5 7.40 Target Price in Year 5 271.11 Upside from price of $200.84 34.99% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 7.00%

From the above, we see that 3M yields a target price of $271, which represents a 35% upside from a price of $200.

Looking forward, I deem it reasonable that 3M can continue to grow dividends and free cash flow at an average annual rate of 15% going forward.

When analysing Q2 results, net sales and operating income are up across almost all segments. Moreover, what is particularly impressive about 3M is not only its growth in free cash flow, but the fact that the company has a high free cash flow conversion rate of 83%, indicating a high ability to convert earnings growth into free cash flow.

Furthermore, with the company having seen an almost 50% growth in gross margin from Q2 of last year, this is a clear sign that 3M is in a very good position financially.

Business Segment Information

Source: 3M 2018 Second Quarter Business Review

Q2 2018 P&L

Source: 3M 2018 Second Quarter Business Review

Q2 2018 Cash Flow

Source: 3M 2018 Second Quarter Business Review

To conclude, I see 3M as still providing great value at this price. I take a bullish view on the stock at this point in time.

