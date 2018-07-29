NZD Vulnerable To Hawkish Fed

As the US Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy and the RBNZ is forced to turn dovish, the monetary policy divergence between the two nations will weaken the NZD.

With business and consumer optimism in New Zealand tanking, risks within the dangerously over-leveraged housing sector are beginning to surface.

The continually escalating trade war between the US and China has given pause to analysts that were forecasting a turnaround in New Zealand's export reliant economy.

Trade Wars

Due to the continually worsening international trade conflict, questions regarding the health of New Zealand's economy have surfaced due to the country's reliance on exports to both China and the US, and its vulnerability to any slowdown in China's economy. Since China announced retaliations to Trump's tariffs, New Zealand business confidence (and subsequently investment) has tanked, resulting in New Zealand's already sluggish growth rate looking increasingly vulnerable:

New Zealand Exports Country Goods NZ$ million Services NZ$ million Total NZ$ million Year end Australia 8,277 4,580 12,857 Dec -16 China, People's Republic of 9,432 2,893 12,325 Dec -16 United States of America 5,299 2,779 8,078 Dec -16 Japan 2,975 886 3,861 Dec -16

With business confidence sitting near multi-year lows (and in a strong negative territory), the poor outlook NZ businesses have for the future has begun to filter through into domestic wages and investment data. This poor data is in stark contrast to the peaks reached in the US economy:

With both nations sitting at opposite ends of the economic cycle, a trade war will leave New Zealand's economy far worse off, leaving its highly leveraged housing sector exposed, forcing the RBNZ into cutting rates, which would be a shock to the market as the consensus is for a neutral RBNZ for the foreseeable future.

Diverging Policies

An average of 215,000 net new jobs were created in the US each month in the first half of this year, which is higher than the monthly average for 2017, causing unemployment to fall to 4.0 percent in June, near the lowest level of the past two decades. The labor force participation rate has significantly changed since 2013, indicating that an increased strength in wage growth is likely.

With a strong job market, inflation close to our objective, and the risks to the outlook roughly balanced, the FOMC believes that - for now - the best way forward is to keep gradually raising the federal funds rate. We are aware that, on the one hand, raising interest rates too slowly may lead to high inflation or financial market excesses. (Source: Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress)

This hawkishness from the Fed is in contrast to the latest releases from the RBNZ, which are turning dovish from their previously neutral/positive stance. According to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, GDP growth in NZ eased over the second half of 2017 and early 2018, and the RBNZ believes the outlook for growth has weakened for the near future:

The Reserve Bank today left the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 1.75 percent. Global economic growth continues to improve. While global inflation remains subdued, there are some signs of emerging pressures. Commodity prices have increased, although agricultural prices are relatively soft. International bond yields have increased since November but remain relatively low. Equity markets have been strong, although volatility has increased recently. Monetary policy remains easy in the advanced economies but is gradually becoming less stimulatory. The exchange rate has firmed since the November Statement, due in large part to a weak US dollar. We assume the trade weighted exchange rate will ease over the projection period. Annual CPI inflation in December was lower than expected at 1.6 percent, due to weakness in manufactured goods prices. While oil and food prices have recently increased, traded goods inflation is projected to remain subdued through the forecast period. Non-tradable inflation is moderate but expected to increase in line with increasing capacity pressures. Overall, CPI inflation is forecast to trend upwards towards the midpoint of the target range. Longer-term inflation expectations are well anchored at 2 percent. Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period. Numerous uncertainties remain and policy may need to adjust accordingly. (Source: RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement - Full Report)

This addition of uncertain policy adjustment leaves the door open for rate cuts in the future, which I believe are a much more likely scenario than the market is forecasting:

There has been little sign of domestic inflation picking up, even though spare capacity has been absorbed over a number of years. Domestic price setting has remained subdued, in part as a consequence of low CPI inflation between 2012 and 2016. Businesses appear to be placing more weight on past inflation outcomes than on their expectations of future inflation when making pricing decisions. This price-setting behavior is assumed to continue to weigh on domestic inflation. Other factors – such as technological developments and the globalization of labor markets – may also be acting to suppress prices. (Source: RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement - Full Report)

Changes to loan-to-value ratio (LVR) requirements, a tightening in lending standards, and higher mortgage rates through the end of 2016 have moderated demand for housing. Weaker investor and overseas demand, pressure on affordability, and reduced expectations of future capital gains have also contributed to the slowdown:

While monthly house price inflation has increased since July, we expect this to moderate over the projection - housing credit growth continues to moderate. Population growth is expected to slow and government policies are expected to dampen demand. (Source: RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement - Full Report)

Due to the relationship between NZ banks and US cash rates, the US Federal Reserve's increased hawkishness (and subsequent rate rises) has caused the RBNZ to essentially lose control of its ability to govern domestic mortgage rates, adding to the credit crunch (note the uptrend in mortgage rates since 2016 since the Fed began tightening credit in the US):

If the impact on the housing market of global tightening causes the fall in house prices that I believe it will, the RBNZ has stated in no uncertain terms they will cut rates in response:

Weaker residential investment: Residential investment is assumed to remain flat as a share of the economy before increasing in 2019, reflecting higher activity from the KiwiBuild programme. However, if capacity constraints continue to bind over that time, residential investment could remain subdued and be lower than assumed in the projection. This would imply weaker domestic demand and capacity pressure than assumed, resulting in lower non-tradables inflation. This would require a lower OCR. (Source: RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement - Full Report)

As such, the NZD is highly vulnerable to any downside in the housing sector, which already is showing in the early stages of a slowdown.

Technical Analysis/Charting

The NZD/USD recently broke its significant multi-year support at 0.69, and has been stuck in range-bound trading ever since. If the pair's short-term support at 0.67 is broken, a further move down to 0.60 (and below) is likely as value seeking investors that inevitably entered long positions near the pair's multi-year lows are forced to liquidate their positions. The support turned resistance level at 0.69 provides a platform for shorts to base their stops near.

Conclusion

As both the RBNZ and the US Federal Reserve are in the late stages of diverging policy paths, with the Fed increasingly quickly turning hawkish and the RBNZ in the early stages of a dovish turn, investors have been provided with an opportunity to enter short positions in the pair before its month-long trading range potentially breaks to the downside.

