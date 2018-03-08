Every week, the Seeking Alpha community welcomes new authors into our forum. After an author has taken the first steps to establish themselves on the site, we share some of their recent work in our weekly digest. Enjoy the work of our new authors below and follow your favorites. Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
If you are interested in our onboarding process, please see the brief discussion at the end of this digest.
Emerging Markets Crisis Alert (Editors' Pick)
Profile:
Watchman has been a veteran working in the U.S. financial industry for more than 10 years. Watchman has earned MBA degree in Finance from Baruch College.
Opera IPO Starts The Browser Wars
Profile:
Retail junkie running digital for brands such as @newbalance, @terramarsports and @joefresh. My thoughts and the context of my thoughts are captured here as we ride the changing tides of customer expectations within retail. Posts, newsletter, tweets and snaps are my own.
Idera Pharmaceuticals: Strong Pipeline, Strong Fundamentals, Attractive Entry Level
Profile:
My passion in Biotech began by pure chance. I was working as a Financial Analyst in the Investment Management Division of a large US Investment Bank when the bank's research department released a "Biotech 101" research piece. The report gave an introduction to the sector, including the underlying science and the regulatory aspects, and I was fascinated every since. Even though my background is not in science, I greatly enjoy researching a company's pipeline, the efficacy of their drugs, and their prospects in the financial markets - and of course how to profit from those catalysts, either as outright purchases or through option-based approaches.
In my research, I focus on biotech companies that find themselves in "special situations" (such as mergers or spin-offs) as well as those companies that are not your normal biotech (such as with unusual business models or revenue streams). I firmly believe that biotech will continue to be a sector in which investors can realize outstanding returns through diligent research, but that biotech will also be a sector in which we will see truly groundbreaking research over the next decade. One of my favorite stories was bluebird bio's publication of the results of its CAR-T multiple myeloma therapy, after which patients with no other therapeutic options went into complete remission. I'm certain that scientific progress will only go further from here.
Quantamental Focus: Home Depot A Top Buy, With Improving Operating Profitability
Profile:
Leveling the playing field for individual investors by democratizing access to advanced multi-factor and AI-powered models applied across many asset classes including stocks, options, and ETFs and now to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrencies. Quantamize empowers individual investors with Quant research to help them make better-informed decisions for their investor portfolios.
New authors have to undergo a period of establishment on Seeking Alpha. Assuming an author is able to communicate their ideas clearly, they enter a period of close observation and additional training, if necessary.
In this period, we carefully review an author's work, probe for errors, and give tips for their development. In addition, we closely monitor the reaction of our community to new authors. Once we believe we understand the author's strengths and weaknesses, the author enters our normal editorial channels. If you have any suggestions for our process, we are always happy to hear them.
Interested in becoming a contributor? Find out more here.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments