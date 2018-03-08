New Authors Weekly

Macro / Economy

Emerging Markets Crisis Alert (Editors' Pick)

Emerging market countries might be facing an economic crisis.

16 emerging market countries borrowed $3.4 trillion from foreign lenders, but their foreign exchange reserves amounted to $1.3 trillion.

The currencies of Argentina, Ukraine, Egypt, Turkey, and Brazil have depreciated against dollar by 80.3%, 69.0%, 60.9%, 60.5%, and 42.5%, respectively, over 5-year period.

The percentage of exports per GDP of Vietnam, Malaysia, Belarus, Brazil, Ukraine, Mexico, and Morocco were 98.6%, 75.2%, 65.0%, 57.8%, 47.9%, 37.4%, and 35.7%, respectively, in 2017.

Emerging market countries would be facing high currency, liquidity, inflation, interest rate, default, and emerging market risks due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves, strong dollar trend, and trade war.

Profile:

Watchman has been a veteran working in the U.S. financial industry for more than 10 years. Watchman has earned MBA degree in Finance from Baruch College.

Company Research / Retail / Tech / IPOs

Opera IPO Starts The Browser Wars

Revenue growth is accelerating as the browser focuses on personalized news consumption fueled by advertising.

Monthly active users are growing within smartphones and PCs as feature phones dwindle.

Focus markets are within the world's fastest growing yet lowest yielding in average revenue per user.

Profile:

Retail junkie running digital for brands such as @newbalance, @terramarsports and @joefresh. My thoughts and the context of my thoughts are captured here as we ride the changing tides of customer expectations within retail. Posts, newsletter, tweets and snaps are my own.

Company Research / Biotechs / Growth Approach

Idera Pharmaceuticals: Strong Pipeline, Strong Fundamentals, Attractive Entry Level

Idera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of cancer (and formerly rare diseases).

Idera's stock price declined significantly since June after a rare disease trial failure and the announcement that an attempted merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had failed.

With this trial failure, Idera's rare disease pipeline has dried up, but the company's immuno-oncology pipeline is showing promising results.

Its key drug tilsotolimod could bring in substantial revenues if trial results continue to show that it improves the efficacy of Yervoy/Keytruda versus Yervoy/Keytruda alone.

Idera is now trading at highly attractive levels relative to fundamentals and the pre-merger stock price, positioning it for a rebound.

Profile:

My passion in Biotech began by pure chance. I was working as a Financial Analyst in the Investment Management Division of a large US Investment Bank when the bank's research department released a "Biotech 101" research piece. The report gave an introduction to the sector, including the underlying science and the regulatory aspects, and I was fascinated every since. Even though my background is not in science, I greatly enjoy researching a company's pipeline, the efficacy of their drugs, and their prospects in the financial markets - and of course how to profit from those catalysts, either as outright purchases or through option-based approaches. In my research, I focus on biotech companies that find themselves in "special situations" (such as mergers or spin-offs) as well as those companies that are not your normal biotech (such as with unusual business models or revenue streams). I firmly believe that biotech will continue to be a sector in which investors can realize outstanding returns through diligent research, but that biotech will also be a sector in which we will see truly groundbreaking research over the next decade. One of my favorite stories was bluebird bio's publication of the results of its CAR-T multiple myeloma therapy, after which patients with no other therapeutic options went into complete remission. I'm certain that scientific progress will only go further from here.

Company Research / Marco / Quantitative Focus

Quantamental Focus: Home Depot A Top Buy, With Improving Operating Profitability

Home Depot, Inc. is a specialty retailer that sells home improvement products, with a majority of its operations located in North America.

Home Depot is a Top Buy in our US Large-Cap and US Consumer Discretionary Multi-Factor models for July, receiving a score of an "A" in both models.

5-Year sales coefficient of variation of 9.9% points to stability in Home Depot's revenue. 5-Year EBIT coefficient of variation points to strength in profitability.

Home Depot's focus on online sales is paying off, with robust online traffic growth. F1Q2019 online sales increased +20% Y/Y, and +21.5% in FY2018.

Home Depot is experiencing robust earnings growth per annum, driven by operating margin expansion.

Profile:

Leveling the playing field for individual investors by democratizing access to advanced multi-factor and AI-powered models applied across many asset classes including stocks, options, and ETFs and now to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrencies. Quantamize empowers individual investors with Quant research to help them make better-informed decisions for their investor portfolios.

