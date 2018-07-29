Pivot Point? Mark Your Calendars For Tuesday

That market (the JGB market) did not go back to sleep in the days since I wrote about it here and all eyes are now on the upcoming BoJ meeting.

Last Monday, I wrote something for this platform called "Left For Dead, A Long-Slumbering Market Snaps Back To Life".

In that piece I detailed how a "rumor" that the Bank of Japan is considering how to mitigate the side effects of its yield curve control program catalyzed a dramatic spike in Japanese government bond yields. Specifically, 10Y JGB yields rose 6bps right out of the gate on Monday, a huge move considering the starting point.

Surprisingly, the post linked here at the outset seemed to resonate with readers here. I say "surprisingly" because public awareness among U.S. investors of the extent to which Japanese monetary policy is critical for global risk appetite is generally low. One tried and true way to pique reader interest when it comes to discussing BoJ policy is to roll out a couple of visuals that depict the scope of the bank's ETF buying program. There's still a generalized unwillingness on the part of some folks to accept the idea that the bank is quite literally buying trillions of yen worth of Japanese equities with money they printed, but that's exactly what's going on. For those who missed it, here's a visual from Goldman that depicts the evolution of that effort:

Clearly, that raises a number of questions, not the least of which is how it's possible to go about unwinding that position. There's a longer discussion of that here for anyone who is interested, but the point of this post is to discuss the BoJ's bond buying program and, more to the point, the prospect of tweaks to that program.

The dramatic move higher in Japanese yields depicted in the first chart above was capped by fixed-rate purchase operations, wherein the BoJ offers to buy an unlimited amount at a fixed price, and while that was reasonably effective, the fact that 10Y yields are still hovering at 0.10% clearly suggests the market is eyeing the July 31 BoJ meeting for any possible indication that the central bank is ready to start making changes, however slight. For reference, here's a history of BoJ fixed-rate purchase operations:

Why change anything? Well, for one thing, these policies simply haven't worked when it comes to pushing inflation up to the central bank's target. They're still miles away and this has been going on for years. The default position so far has simply been to insist that eventually these measures will work when it comes to pushing inflation up, but that position is becoming less and less viable due to the side effects of accommodation - side effects like shrinking net interest margins for banks and a dearth of liquidity in the JGB market which basically no longer works, at least not where "works" means serving as a price discovery mechanism.

I detailed all of that in the post linked above. Beyond those concerns, it's possible that the BoJ could find itself at the heart of a political debate over the longer term. Consider this from a JPMorgan note dated Friday:

A longer-term tail risk created by QE is the potential for political frictions, which could escalate in the future especially once QE becomes a negative carry trade for central banks, i.e. when the interest on excess reserves starts rising above the yield they receive on their bond holdings. These political issues could become a big problem in Japan if in the future Abenomics, including BoJ's ultra-accommodative policies, are perceived as a failed experiment that brought limited benefits to the Japanese economy and society.

That's pretty amusing when you think about it. As is the case across countries, the general public doesn't understand the dynamics of these various easing measures, which is part of the reason why so many retail investors in the U.S. still think that global QE wasn't to a large degree responsible for record high stock prices and persistently tight credit spreads. I've all but given up when it comes to pounding the table on that here because at a certain point, you just have to accept the fact that some people can't be convinced of demonstrable facts even when the evidence is irrefutable and even when the very people orchestrating the policies (central bankers) tell you what they're doing at every, single public press conference. But the quote from JPMorgan there raises an interesting point about what the reaction might be in the unlikely event that people wake up to what's going on. Conceptually speaking (and I say "conceptually" because the actual math on this obviously varies across countries), one might very fairly ask whether it makes sense to print trillions upon trillions of currency in the course of running a massive negative-carry bond position that, stripped of the niceties, is just a government debt monetization scheme that has yielded very little (get it?) when it comes to real economic outcomes. When you think about it that way (and it's funny that I have to say that, because what other "way" is there to think about it?), it's so bizarre that the only way to justify it is by reference to the severity of the financial crisis. Something like this: Well, that was an anomalous period in financial history, and it called for an anomalous response.

In any event, the BoJ meeting this coming week is the subject of intense debate for all of the reasons listed above, but also because any indication that Japan is set to take its foot off the accommodation accelerator would only add to worries about the possible effects of central bank normalization on markets. I covered this at length on Saturday over on my site, and rather than rehash that post, I'll just give you a quick quote from the same JPMorgan note mentioned above:

Even as QE has likely exerted downward pressure on bond yields, the significant increase in central banks’ balance sheets makes an exit potentially more difficult, and raises the risk of a policy error or of an increase in perceptions about debt monetization. It potentially creates asset bubbles by lowering asset yields relative to historical norms, [and raises concerns] that an eventual return to normality could be accompanied by sharp price declines. Perceptions about asset bubbles can thus also increase long term uncertainty. In turn, higher uncertainty might prevent economic agents such as businesses from spending.

That's important because it speaks to how the mere fear of bursting bubbles has the potential to spill over into the real economy. That, at a time when the outlook is already clouded by the trade frictions.

Zeroing in on the meeting itself and on the near-term implications for risk assets, I'll just put things in the most colloquial terms possible. First, the calculus for the BoJ is absurdly complicated. As I've detailed here before (in the post linked here at the outset and on any number of other occasions this year), the yen (FXY) is hypersensitive to policy tweaks. The mere suggestion that the central bank is reconsidering the effectiveness of its own policies and thus pondering whether to change course could well lead to a "buy the yen first and ask questions later" mentality among traders. This is even more likely in light of recent comments from Donald Trump about the extent to which dollar (UUP) strength is putting the U.S. at a disadvantage on trade.

From the BoJ's perspective, yen strength is obviously not a particularly desirable outcome, given the potential for currency appreciation to further undercut the inflation targeting effort. It is, simply put, self-defeating. Here's BofAML, from a note out last week:

Inflation is low, and the BoJ is likely to lower its inflation forecast in the July Outlook Report. If the BoJ were to promote higher yields under these circumstances, the course change could be taken as an expression of doubt in the effectiveness of its own accommodative policy, so the barriers are high. Further, a policy adjustment might cause the yen to appreciate and stocks to weaken.

And here's BNP echoing some of these concerns:

Though the JPY was weakening when BoJ officials apparently started to consider how to reduce policy side effects last week, the currency depreciation stalled when President Trump spoke last weekend in favor of reining in the greenback. The JPY subsequently appreciated and the stock market corrected, as speculation of policy adjustments by the BoJ spread. With a G20 communiqué also indicating increased downside risk to the global economy from an emerging trade war, we think the hurdle to policy adjustments is deemed high.

I could run through the various options for the BoJ in terms of exactly what they could announce (or not announce) in the week ahead, but I seriously doubt whether readers here are interested in that.

What you should be interested in, however, is the potential for any material news out of the BoJ meeting to catalyze yen appreciation or curve steepening across other developed nation bond markets. Yen appreciation could be negative for equities and for risk assets in general. That's not to say it is has to be, but generally speaking, a sharply stronger yen isn't the best news if you're long risk.

As far as the curve steepening goes, note these excerpts from a Bloomberg piece out in the wake of last Monday's yield surge in Japan:

The forces slowing the U.S. yield curve’s drive toward inversion may have added a formidable global player to their ranks: the Bank of Japan. The Treasuries curve’s seemingly relentless flattening trend has reversed course since Friday, with the 2- to 10-year maturities posting their largest two-day steepening since February. Benchmark 10-year yields also backed up in France, Germany and the U.K.

Want to see something interesting? Have a look at this:

The two-day steepening in the U.S. curve highlighted in red on the right-hand side was the largest since February (red highlight, left-hand side). As a reminder, you don't want dramatic steepening. Yes, the relentless grind tighter in the curve (i.e., towards inversion) bodes ill in terms of signaling a possible recession sometime down the road in the U.S., but from a near-term perspective, steepening episodes are dangerous. Just ask February.

Again, this is one of those cases where I'm not entirely sure how much information is "enough" information and how much is "too much information" when it comes to my readership on this platform, but I tried ((hard)) to strike the appropriate balance above and also to give you two simple things to watch for on Tuesday following the BoJ announcement (watch the yen and watch developed market curves).

And now, I'll leave it to readers to debate the issue.

