Alliance Data Systems: Hold Off For Now

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) has had a great run in the past decade but is rolling into the late stages of a business cycle where investors should hold off and invest their money elsewhere until the stock seems like more of a clear value play.

ADS was originally formed in 1996 when a firm named Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe merged J.C. Penney's (NYSE:JCP) transaction services business (BSI Business Services, Inc.) and Limited Brands, Inc.'s credit card bank operation (World Financial Network National Bank). In 1998, ADS added Canada’s growing AIR MILES program to their portfolio through the purchase of the Loyalty Group Canada for $250 million. In 2004, ADS purchased the marketing firm Epsilon (Source: ADS SEC Filings).

ADS has posted mid-teen CAGRs for net income and revenue since 2005, with their credit card receivables growing from $3.1 billion in 2005 to $15.1 billion at the end of 2017 (Source: ADS SEC Filings). Currently, the company is made up of the following 3 divisions:

Card Services – ADS currently manages over 160 branded credit card programs. Under this division, they process credit applications and issue credit that is provided to consumers. In 2017, their Credit Services group contributed about 54% of the company’s total revenue. One publicly traded entity that this division can be compared to is Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF).

Epsilon – This is ADS’ marketing agency which consults with clients on managing their entire customer marketing lifecycle. In 2017, Epsilon contributed about 29% of the company’s total revenue. Some publicly traded peers that Epsilon competes with are Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) and WPP Plc (NYSE: WPP).

LoyaltyOne – This division controls ADS’ loyalty program businesses which includes AIR MILES, dotz and BrandLoyalty. Together, they contributed about 17% of the company’s total revenue. The publicly traded entity that most closely resembles this division is Aimia (OTCPK: GAPFF) which owns Canada’s Aeroplan points program.

In the past decade, most of ADS’ growth can be directly attributed to their Card Services business. In 10 years, this division has grown from about $0.5 billion in revenue to $4.1 billion (Source: ADS SEC Filings). This growth has been the result of the acquisition of several credit portfolios and the gradual recovery/expansion of credit in the United States since the financial crisis.

With a market capitalization of approximately $13 billion and a CAGR of 13% for revenue since 2008, one has to wonder how much further ADS has left to grow. Maintaining a mid-teen growth rate seems a bit of a stretch considering we are likely at the tail end of a bull cycle in the US economy. Based on the 2008 recession, ADS’ Card Services revenue could drop by up to 25% if consumer spending descends into this specific type of environment.

There are several risks associated with ADS that could cause their revenue to drop significantly in the future. For example, with the American economy growing at 3-4%, for ADS to continually grow at double digits, they are going to have to expand sales on their credit card by encouraging larger expenditures from existing customers or acquire more undervalued portfolios from existing competitors. However, this will become increasingly more difficult to do over time as the capital that ADS has to work with increases and appropriately sized opportunities decrease in order for them to achieve a meaningful return. If they can’t find new opportunities, their growth will suffer and the multiple people are willing to pay for the stock will go down. In the short run, this type of problem can easily be overcome by loosening the credit quality required for their customers, but eventually this strategy will come back to haunt the company.

Another important risk to consider for ADS is how their reward programs must remain relevant. The loss of Air Canada as an anchor customer to Amia recently can also easily happen to ADS’ AIR MILES program. This could cause a spiral effect downwards in ADS’ revenue for their loyalty program divisions and possibly in their marketing firm. Effective loyalty programs depend on consumers being able to collect benefits at multiple retail outlets so that they can earn meaningful rewards. If ADS were to lose a major partner, it may leave the AIR MILES program irrelevant for point accumulation for many collectors.

In ADS’ 10-K, they describe themselves as a “global provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving large, consumer-based businesses in a variety of industries” which I feel is a bit misleading when over 50% of their revenue is derived from financing charges. In my view, ADS can be better described as a bank which issues private label credit cards and has the ability to leverage knowledge gained from their marketing firm and loyalty programs to maximize growth in their banking division. While it can be argued that ADS earns a significant amount of revenue from consulting, I believe that a large majority of the risks associated with the stock has to do with the lending portfolio. This doesn’t mean we should ignore the other parts of the business during the evaluation or ignore the fact that there could be some very big synergies between all the businesses. It means that we should recognize that ADS could see a lot more downside in a recessionary environment due to the risk profile of their banking operations than if one were to consider it a diversified data mining company or marketing agency.

By looking at ADS’ businesses separately, you can see their marketing and loyalty rewards divisions shouldn’t really attract large multiples on their earnings as they are not experiencing the same level of growth anywhere near their Card Services division. For example, since BrandLoyalty became a part of ADS in 2014, their Redemption revenue has been decreasing year over year. The top line growth for their marketing business was a measly 4% last year which at best should command a multiple of 15x earnings when you look at peers in today’s market. So, ADS management may be viewing these two businesses as assets that drive growth in their credit card business through the intricate knowledge they have gained from transaction data. The question for an investor is if we have enough information available to us to believe that this is true. I don’t believe investors do. I am more inclined to believe that the relationship between the two businesses is not as strong as it is assumed to be. For one, many other companies have access to customer behavior data similar to ADS and use it to figure out how to use it to their advantage. This strategy is not new and it’s hard for me to believe that somehow ADS is significantly better at interpreting and applying this data profitably than their nearest competitor Synchrony or any other card issuer. So, for these reasons, I would estimate the current value of ADS’ Epsilon and LoyaltyOne divisions to be around $5-6 billion based on their combined EBITDA of close to $750 million. This valuation would leave us to determine the probability that the Card Services division is worth at least $7-$8 billion based on the company’s current market valuation of $13 billion. If I take the Card Services 2017 EBITDA of $1.3 billion and subtract their interest expense, I get about $850 million. I would then factor in that this number may be a bit inflated due the credit cycle being in the later stages and apply a 25% margin of safety, bringing me to a value of $637 million. I would then apply a reasonable multiple of 8 to 10 to receive a value of approximately $5.0-$6.3 billion. The combined value of all the divisions under my calculation works out to be $10-$12.3 billion which equates to a share price range between $180-$222.

10 years ago, ADS was a much different company. Not only did banking and marketing not make nearly as much of their total revenue, but their business was also much more heavily tied to Canadian consumers due to their reliance on the AIR MILES program. In 2008, Canada was able to outperform all other G8 countries due to its reliance on oil and other commodities which did not immediately crash along with the finance industry. So, in relation to the US consumer, the Canadian consumers spending levels remained strong. It would be a mistake for an investor to assume that management could easily navigate another recession in the United States with the same minimal impact as in 2008. I believe an investor's best course of action is to wait out investing in ADS at this time until it becomes more of a clear value play.

