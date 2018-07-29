Yandex: Still A Good Russian Long

While Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) failed to beat the earnings per share estimates for Q2 by $0.02, it continues to be one of the best Russian companies to invest in, in my opinion. As I was writing in March, Yandex is the leader of the Russian search engine market and is one of the largest Russian tech companies, which gives it an opportunity to invest in various startups and new projects that help it to establish a stronger presence in the sector. And because of that, I continue to hold a long position in it and believe that the current share price represents a good buying opportunity.

Looking at the Q2 earnings that were reported on Thursday, we could see that the quarter was mostly a success, as the revenue has grown to $472.8 million, up 34 Y/Y, while net income had massively increased by 857% to $531.1 million, primarily thanks to the non-recurring sale of its stake in Yandex.Market, a Russian version of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), to the country's biggest bank Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY). That's why the profits were higher than the revenue during the period.

Yandex's major business continues to be in the search and portal category, as it brings the most revenue. During the last few months, the company improved the results of its paid clicks by 10%, while the average cost of click rose by 6%.

As for the non-core businesses like Media and Taxi, Yandex continues to heavily rely on them, as they now account for the 17% of the overall revenues that the company makes. Also, out of its overall cash and cash equivalents of $1,546.4 million, $433 million, which represent nearly one-third of those assets, came from the Taxi business alone in the last few quarters, which suggests that Yandex will continue to spend more resources into its new and innovate endeavors that will be unlocking additional shareholder value in the fields, where the company is not represented yet or underrepresented now.

Based on this information, we could assume that the non-core assets, especially the taxi business, will continue to play a bigger role inside the company and make Yandex less risky by diversifying the company's overall portfolio.

Source: Yandex

To see a bigger picture, I decided to compare Yandex's major metrics and ratios to its domestic and international peers. Below is the table that shows other companies that have similar to Yandex businesses.

Source: Yahoo Finance and GuruFocus. The table was created by the author.

Yandex's multiples of the major ratios are slightly higher from the industry's median and average, but I think it also shows that the company trades closely to its current fair value. But let's not forget that Yandex has positive operating and net margins of 12.82% and 10.29%, respectively, and its cash and cash equivalents outweigh the overall debt, which means that it will be able to fund its future endeavors and sustain the current pace of growth in the long run. That's why I think we shouldn't worry about the high P/E of 69x or EV/EBIT of 41x at the moment.

Going forward, Yandex expects its revenue to grow by 30% to 35% in the fiscal year 2018, which I think is a realistic goal, as the consolidated Q1 and Q2 results were in that range. Strong performance from its search and portal businesses along with the growth of the non-core assets suggests that there are a lot of opportunities to unlock shareholder value in the foreseeable future. Because of that I continue to hold my long position in Yandex, even though the stock slightly declined since my initial acquisition of the company's shares, and I do think that at the current price levels, it's a buy.

