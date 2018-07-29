Should We Expect A Large Chinese Yuan Devaluation?

A few weeks ago, I authored an article titled, “Why America Wins The Trade War And How Clever Stock Traders Can Profit From It", in which I suggested that the USA would win its trade battle with China, because the vast trade imbalance gives China few options to fight back. Since then, I had an opportunity to read an article by James Rickard titled, “Prepare for a Chinese Maxi-devaluation”. In short, he believes that China will devalue the yuan, up to the full amount of the Trump tariffs, in order to nullify them. I and Mr. Rickard share a number of readers in common, and some of them have asked me for my opinion on this possibility.

He is correct that one potential response to American tariffs would be a massive yuan devaluation. However, a deep global devaluation of the Chinese yuan would adversely affect China in many other ways. Global devaluation of the yuan would not only adversely affect the USA, it would also be a declaration of currency war against the European Union, the UK, Canada and every other nation it trades with. Most importantly, China’s cherished goal to internationalize the yuan and benefit from the type of free financing enjoyed by the United States would be set back for decades.

I give China’s leadership credit for a great deal of intelligence. A massive yuan devaluation would not work and they know it. They can see that President Trump has not shown any hesitancy, as other previous Presidents have, in calling out China for alleged unfair trade policies. His administration would quickly respond to Chinese currency manipulation by declaring China a “currency manipulator”. That would provide a solid legal reason for the USA to slap heavy additional tariffs against Chinese goods and the administration would no longer need to hide behind a claim of “national security concerns”.

In other words, you can’t stop people from doing stupid things. But, one of the stupidest things China could do is to overtly manipulate its currency to induce a 25% or more devaluation. It would be like taking an elephant gun to a rabbit shoot. It would not work against the USA, would destroy its plan to internationalize the yuan, and it would expand the trade/currency war to the entire world. Is it possible? Yes. But, I don’t think so.

More likely, there will be a continuation of the same process of mild devaluation we see now. In other words, a relatively small devaluation coupled with a very large war of words. In the end, for the reasons I’ve stated here, China will eventually capitulate to Mr. Trump’s most important demands. It will take concrete steps to open its market to American products. Most importantly, it will agree to stop forcing American companies to divulge technological trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

The so-called “trade war” between the USA and China scares European money managers almost as much as the prospect of the inevitable demise of the Euro. Those are the same investors who now, in the wake of Federal Reserve tightening, are acting as a buoy for the US stock market. As the “trade war” rhetoric rises, however, they will be less optimistic about American assets' safe haven characteristic. That should cause American markets to take a deep temporary dip, and is the buying opportunity, amidst an overvalued equities market, that I talked about.

China will eventually capitulate to the demands of the Trump administration, as explained in my previous article. But, in all likelihood, that will happen before the Euro problem is solved. With the trade war problem solved, the spooked foreign investors should return to business as usual. America should once again appear to be the safe haven to escape from Euro catastrophe. It seems likely that they will pour cash into the USA again, reflating American asset prices.

The analysis has a big caveat because it presupposes that the American markets will take a big dip as the result of trade friction with China. But, the Federal Reserve could return overtly or covertly to another round of money printing if it sees the stock market falling. The options include another round of so-called “quantitative easing” or a covert expansion of the money supply via hundreds of billions in so-called “window loans” to primary dealers, just like what it did from 2002 through 2008. If the Federal Reserve does this, stock prices could be prevented from ever falling in nominal terms.

