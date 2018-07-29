Intel: An Epyc Miss?

Currently the price for INTC is too high, but perhaps the miss on data center revenues can fix that.

I look at the results from both AMD and Intel to judge the impact the newer chips are having on the business.

Q2 results are out for both Advanced Micro Designs (AMD) and Intel (INTC). In the 5th installment of this series I look at the results to see if the new AMD chips are having a significant impact on Intel. Right now the share price is too high to make Intel a buy, so I will wait till it drops below $43 or so.

What did I think about INTC and AMD last time?

On May 1, I published the 4th installment of this series. At the time I didn’t see a lot of impact on Intel’s sales from AMD’s new chips. In the comment section there was a lot of discussion on how the security bugs that had just come to light (in public anyway) would impact Intel going forward.

Before I look at what is new for INTC, let’s look at AMD

Looking at the slide show prepared for the Q1 2018 earnings report, this summary slide provides the information I from last quarter for comparison purposes with the latest quarter. This was a good quarter for AMD, revenues were up 40% while operating income increased nearly 10 fold.

My big takeaway here is that in Q1 AMD improved its revenue numbers by 95% in the Computing and Graphics segment and had its Enterprise Segment revenues drop by 12%. Quarter over Quarter both segments increased revenues by 23%.

Here is the same slide from this quarter’s presentation.

Make no mistake, this was a really good quarter for AMD. And in the year ago comparison (unlike in prior quarters), last year the quarter wasn’t a money loser. So while the 64% revenue growth versus last year is less than last quarter’s 95%, it was also a much tougher comparison. This slower revenue growth should temper some of the more hyperbolic growth claims, even if AMD investors should be quite happy with it.

I next want to discuss the Computing and Graphics groups declines in revenue and income from last quarter. ADM attributes this to declines in GPU sales because of issues with crypto currency declines. So declines in an area that by reports accounts for about 10% of GPU sales resulted in a 3% decline in revenue for the whole segment. And, more importantly, that decline is in spite of double digit increases in the sales of Ryzen processors. That tells me two things. First, GPU sales account for more than half of the revenue of the group. And given the reduction in operating income versus revenue, that selling CPUs costs AMD more than selling GPUs.

That last point is a bit speculative on my part. It’s clear that the product mix this quarter had lower margins than the product mix last quarter (the ratio of income to revenue is lower this quarter than last). Since it appears that the mix of GPUs to CPUs was lower this quarter, it’s an assumption that that change is due to GPUs having better margins than CPUs. But it’s also possible that this is due to some other change in the mix of products sold.

I also find it interesting that CPU ASPs dropped from a year ago. The quarter over quarter drop isn’t surprising as new desktop processors are coming out or about to do so. But the drop in price from a year ago given the big increase in Ryzen sales still surprises me. It is also surprising to me that while I do see mention of Vega and 7nm, I see no mention of Ryzen in that context (perhaps I missed it?).

Both revenue and income are up for the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom group, where Epyc sales are recorded, by very impressive numbers. I note that this increase in revenue was listed as being due to both growth in semi-custom and growth in Epyc (with semi-custom listed first) and that income was driven by a surprising growth in semi-custom sales. I also see here that Epyc is targeted for the 7nm process. This is perhaps why Ryzen might not be getting it (AMD is moving its highest margin products first, which would be smart for several reasons). Again very good growth but it should also temper the more hyperbolic claims out there.

What did the latest earnings report say about Intel?

The first step in evaluating Intel’s performance this quarter is to look at what it exected for this quarter when it reported results in its last earnings release.

Not only are these pretty good numbers for the year, but they are improved over prior guidance. That says to me that management was pretty confident about performance for the rest of the year. At the time I also thought that these numbers if achieved would limit how much growth AMD could have.

Looking at what management had projected for this quarter, I again see a lot of confidence. I also don’t see a lot of impact from anything AMD had been doing.

So now let’s move on to the most recent earnings presentation.

So, Intel beat is revenue guidance for the quarter by some $700 million. That’s a 15% increase rather than the 10% increase projected. The predicted EPS was $0.85 which was blown away by the $1.04 actually posted. All and all Intel more than delivered this quarter. So let’s look at the two biggest segments as I did last time.

Here we have the group where Intel reports its PC chip sales. I note that revenue from last year increased by something like $500 million. AMD investors should be happy to note that AMD increased its roughly similar segment by more than $600 million (and proportionally it is an even larger increase). Here we do see that it is likely that Intel’s market share in PCs declined as unit volumes of those chips decreased 1%. How much of an increase in market share for AMD this actually represents is hard to tell as neither company releases numbers of chips sold. Given the claims of performance (and even more so price performance) superiority of AMD’s Ryzen chips, I don’t see this as bad news. Also that ASPs have increased I think is more of a factor of older slower and cheaper chip sales being more negatively impacted than the newer, higher performance, and higher priced chips. What I don’t see here is any evidence that Intel is under any near term significant pressure it the PC segment.

The slide above showing the performance of the Data Center group looks outstanding to me. But some are calling this disappointing. Me, I happen to think that a 27% YoY increase isn’t disappointing even though analysts were expecting about $130 million more revenue. I think adding a $1 billion in operating income while only increasing revenue $1.1 billion is pretty good. I also think it’s pretty impressive to increase unit volumes by 14% over last year.

The operating margin expansion is also quite impressive. Just like last quarter the actions from Intel and its customers are at odds with the idea that AMD’s Epyc is soon to make big inroads in the data center. In fact, I think the greater threat to Intel’s dominant position in the data center is posed by AMD’s Vega GPU and similar products by NVidia (NVDA). With the growing number of GPUs used in data center servers I think that Intel’s lack of a competitive product could become a growing problem. I think AMD’s best edge comes not in the Epyc chip alone but in the combination of Epyc and Vega chips and their better integration.

I include the slide above to give some additional color to the scale difference between AMD and Intel. Here are three small (well for Intel anyway) groups, two of which are comparable in revenue production to AMD. And yet they make a very small contribution to Intel’s revenue and an even smaller contribution to operating income. These groups are all almost entirely future potential rather than current producers.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

While I usually look to David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) Intel hasn’t requalified for inclusion on that list yet. Intel has been on the list in the past, and it is again increasing its dividend. Since another quarter has gone by I will assume that one quarter at the current rate will drop off and be replaced by a quarterly dividend that is 2 cents higher than the current dividend to calculate that the dividends for the next 12 months will be $1.24. I see no reason to change the dividend growth rate from the 6% I used before (if anything it’s possible the rate will be higher given recent company performance).

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividends is $42.99 setting the buy price as anything under $43. With INTC trading above $47, it still hasn’t fallen to a good price even though it’s down more than $4 today. With the 4-year average yield being 2.59% which is below the current yield of 2.3% it’s clearly a bit pricy. While I would really like to add some INTC shares to my portfolio, I want a better price than the market is currently offering. I don’t think it would be the worst decision ever made to buy some now, but I think a bit of patience will pay off.

What to watch for going forward?

Intel gave guidance for the next quarter and the full year in the latest earnings conference call.

20% growth in EPS is very impressive for a company the size of Intel. So is the 11% boost to revenue. This is also the second time this year that Intel has upped its guidance. The $2 billion increase from former revenue guidance would be good as the only boost in revenue guidance. I am interested to see both if Intel can hit these targets and if they will be boosted yet again.

The guidance for Q3 also looks like that will be a good quarter as well. Back in 2017, Q3 had a 15% or so boost quarter over quarter from the prior quarter so that makes the comparison for Q3 that much harder in 2018. So while the 14% growth in EPS from a year ago that management is giving for Q3 is a lot less than the 22% increase this quarter, a large part of that is because of such a large increase in EPS last year is much harder to top.

Conclusion

Intel is doing quite well despite the increased competition from AMD. AMD has managed to turn itself around and become a profitable company selling competitive products. So far I think its consumers who have benefited the most from this increased competition. And I think that they will continue to do so as Intel now has to work to keep and grow the business it has.

Right now the share price of INTC is a bit high to make it a good value. Given the miss on revenue from the data center I think a bit of patients will allow a buyer to get a better price. While it wouldn’t be a terrible deal to buy now, I think it is very possible to get shares for a couple of dollars lower in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.