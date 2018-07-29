Two Earnings Reports Where I See Big Moves Happening

As the earnings season continues this week, I looked at companies reporting this week where the sentiment showed the potential for big moves, bullish or bearish. I found two companies in particular that report on Tuesday after the close with one showing extreme optimism and one showing pessimism. The two companies are Baidu (Nasdaq: BIDU) and Paycom Software (Nasdaq: PAYC).

Let’s start with Baidu. The Chinese equivalent of Google is the top internet search engine in China and ranks third globally for usage. In addition to search engine utilization services, the company offers various marketing services and display advertisements.

The company has performed really well from a fundamental perspective. Earnings have grown by 17% per year over the last three years and grew by 108% in the most recent quarter. Sales have grown by an average of 12% over the last three years and grew by 36% in the previous earnings report. The return on equity is a solid 21.9% and the profit margin is at 29.5%.

The technical picture is good, but not great over the last few years. Over the last three years the stock has gained 27.5% and that is better than the 28.7% loss for the Shanghai Composite index, but lags the 36.9% gained by the S&P 500.

The stock has been trending higher over the past year and has used its 52-week moving average as support on several occasions. The oscillators are above the midway point, but neither of them is in overbought territory at this time.

Too Much Optimism Ahead of the Report

Given all of this info, you might be thinking that Baidu is the company I think will jump after earnings, but that is not the case. I actually think it stands a better chance at dropping after earnings and it is due to the sentiment toward the stock. There is an abundance of optimism ahead of the earnings report.

First, the short interest ratio is a paltry 0.94. This eliminates the possibility of a short covering rally. Secondly, there are 34 analysts following the stock with 20 of them rating the stock as a “buy” while 11 have it rated as a “hold” and three have it rated as a “sell”. This isn’t excessively optimistic given the company’s performance in recent years, but it still leaves more room for downgrades than upgrades.

The final piece of data for the sentiment argument is the option open interest. I looked at the weekly options that expire on August 3 and combined that information with the regular monthly option expiration on August 17. Between the two expiration dates, there are 95,166 calls open and only 55,772 puts open, giving us a put/call ratio of 0.586. That is reflective of extreme optimism from the options crowd.

Looking at the past earnings announcements, Baidu has blown out expectations every time over the last four reports. Three times the stock jumped after earnings, but last fall the stock fell by 8.0% after barely beating estimates. The consensus estimate for that report was $2.14 and it came in at $2.20. The consensus estimate for Tuesday’s report is for earnings of $2.59 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

The put/call ratio and the short interest ratio are the two main factors why I think Baidu will drop after the earnings report. It seems like the expectations are too high for the report and a disappointment is more likely under those circumstances.

A Software Company With Huge Potential

Paycom Software specializes in human capital management cloud-based software. The software provides companies with the analytics and functionality to manage employees from recruitment all the way to retirement. The products help with everything from time and attendance to healthcare benefits. Paycom was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Paycom has seen its earnings grow at a rate of 88% per year over the last three years while sales have grown by 41% over the same period. In the most recent quarter earnings grew by 56% and sales were up 29%. The company boasts a return on equity of 74% with a profit margin of 30.1% and an operating margin of 16.5%. Paycom’s earnings growth ranks in the top 2% of publicly traded companies and the ROE, sales growth, and profit margin earn the company an A ranking from Investor’s Business Daily.

From a technical perspective, Paycom’s stock has been on an incredible. From the low in February ’16 to the high in April, the stock gained 428%. The stock hasn’t closed a week below its 52-week moving average since April ’16. The stock has been caught in a range between $100 and $115 over the last five months, but that allowed the 52-week to catch up a little and it has brought the weekly overbought/oversold indicators down out of oversold territory. Neither indicator made it to oversold territory and the stock has started to reverse.

What I really like about Paycom is the sentiment toward the stock and specifically the short interest ratio. There are 6,431,770 shares sold short and that puts the short interest ratio at 11.96. That is a surprisingly high number for a company with such strong fundamentals and the price action the stock has seen over the last few years.

Analysts are relatively bullish on the stock with nine “buy” ratings, four “hold” ratings, and there no “sell” ratings. This reflects more bullishness than I would normally like, but that is offset by the short interest ratio and the fundamental and technical analysis being so strong.

The options open interest isn’t all that high and isn’t really a factor here. There are 5,567 puts open in the front month expiration and 7,517 calls. This gives it a put/call ratio of 0.74. That is a neutral reading, but it isn’t really a deciding factor since the entire open interest only represents 2.5 days of average trading volume.

Another factor in my bullish forecast for Paycom is the fact that analysts have lowered the consensus EPS estimate from $0.49 to $0.48 over the last 30 days. While it isn’t a huge drop, it tells me that the hurdle is being lowered rather than raised. According to stocksearning.com, Paycom was up in 10 of the last 17 quarters following the earnings report.

Given the strong fundamentals, the strong technical picture, and the huge short interest ratio, I look for Paycom to jump in the days following the earnings report.

