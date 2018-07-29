Proofpoint: Mixed Earnings But Great Entry Point

Proofpoint (PFPT) continues to remain the leader in the email security market, a fast growing area of the broader security industry. As hackers search for new methods to break into an enterprise's infrastructure, email has become the largest vector for attacks. Proofpoint competes with players such as Mimecast (MIME) and Cyber Ark (CYBR). More recently, PFPT entered into the security awareness and training market in order to expand their email security offerings.

PFPT reported a Q2 revenue and earnings beat, however, overall results were mixed, which sent the shares down over 7% on Friday. This sent shares down to similar levels seen in February. Overall operations continue to remain healthy and this selloff was likely overdone, thanks to a larger tech selloff this past week (as a reminder, both Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) reported weaker than expected earnings and guidance, which sent the entire tech sector down).

Now is a great time for investors who were previously on the sidelines to build a position in the leading email security company. PFPT continues to grow their top and bottom line at impressive rates, growing faster than the two other main competitors in this industry. They are the clear leaders and deserve to trade at a premium and regain love from the investing community.

Email Security Market Overview

Over the years, hackers have progressed in their abilities to break into an individual's email account in order to gain access to an enterprises' sensitive information. Today's hacker have evolved their tactics to include methods such as phishing, spoofing, and malicious malware. Email continues to remain the most common vector of attack as an individual employee is more prone to falling for a hackers trick compared to more complicated algorithmic based security measures.

Some of the new methods used by hackers make it seem like an individual is never even being hacked. Phishing includes tricking the individual into sending over sensitive information. This could be done by a hacker requesting the individual sending over a client's account information for verification purposes. Spoofing includes pretending to be someone else. For example, a hacker could pretend to be an executive at the company by using a similar email address (ex: example@gmail.com versus exannple@gmail.com) and asking for sensitive information from the unbeknown employee. Malicious malware includes adding attachment/links to an email which contains a virus to infiltrate the companies firewalls and access information.

Enterprises are constantly looking for new ways to not only protect the inbound and outbound email traffic, but also ways to educate and prevent individuals from unknowingly giving information to hackers. Queue the music for cyber security training and awareness companies. These types of companies progress towards active detection and user engagement to assist with determining potential email threats. Enterprises are moving towards trading their employees to detect and properly report potentially damaging phishing, spoofing, or malicious malware related emails. I believe that over time, enterprises will continually shift towards this model of education and look for external products for relief.

Earlier this year, PFPT acquired Wombat who is a leader in security awareness training, for $225 million in cash. CEO Gary Steele noted:

“The acquisition of Wombat gives us greater ability to help protect our customers from today’s people-centric cyberattacks, as cybercriminals look for new ways to exploit the human factor”.

This was PFPT's way of entering the security awareness and training market and building out their operations through an acquisition was the right choice. These operations tend to take several years to build out and because Wombat does not directly compete with PFPT, there was minimal cannibalization and a lot of accretion.

Wombat will help PFPT’s customers appropriately train their employees regarding email security. For example, Wombat has programs that will send what looks to be a phishing/spoofing email to individuals throughout the company. If the individual clicks on the “malicious” link or “sends” compromising information, Wombat’s programs will detect this and make note. Those who failed the test will likely have to go through virtual email security sessions to learn how to properly identify and report potentially dangerous emails. This acquisition will give PFPT and leg up in the competitive email security environment as cybercriminals and other malicious actors continue to make headway into breaching enterprises.

Recent Q2 Earnings

Despite beating both top and bottom line consensus expectations, PFPT proceeded to trade down ~7% this past Friday due to concerns that their revenue growth has peaked. Let's not get too confused, PFPT still grew 40% yoy this past quarter with a similar growth seen in their FCF. International revenues were strong, growing 57% yoy and over 45% organic growth, which shows the international markets still have plenty room left for penetration.

Though the pace of earnings beats is beginning to slow down, PFPT continues to beat consensus estimates quarter after quarter. However, billings guidance was slightly below estimates and the amount of organic growth was slightly below investors expectations. Both of these factors were likely the main contributors to PFPT's shares declining ~7%.

Gross margin did decline slightly, from 77.2% to 77.0% leading to lower operating margins (8.7% compared to 9.4% last year). However, the higher revenue base led to an increase in EPS. PFPT's offerings are all software based and require significant amounts of both R&D and S&M expenses. Over time, investors should look for margin improvement as PFPT begins to slow down the pace of these two expenses. To me, a 40% top line growth rate (revenue of $171.9 million) which beat consensus estimates and EPS of $0.26 (compared to consensus of $0.17) shows operations are still in tact.

Management also released guidance which sees revenue of $180-182 million (compared to consensus just shy of $180 million) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.25-0.29, slightly above consensus estimates of $0.26 at the midpoint. F18 guidance also shows revenue of $705-709 million and EPS of $1.12-1.19. Overall guidance continues to show significant revenue growth while remains remain in tact around high 70's (gross) and high single-digits (operating).

Valuation

When looking at valuation, I analyzed PFPT's closest competitors, MIME and CYBR. Both of these companies have similar email security related products as PFPT and operating in a comparable software model. In addition, both of these companies have made progress towards entering the security awareness and training market, an expanding area within the broader email security market.

Currently, PFPT receives a ~2 turn multiple premium compared to both MIME and CYBR, who both trade near 7x forward revenue. When looking solely at PFPT, I used management's guidance of $705-709 million for F18 revenue. Based on historical revenue growth (between 36-41% the past three years), I used a very conservative 30% revenue growth for F19 estimates. This does not include any additional revenues that will come from the recent $225 million Wombat acquisition. Using a 30% revenue growth rate, this results in F19 revenue of $917-922 million.

PFPT currently trades at a ~9x forward revenue multiple. For sensitivity purposes, I utilized a 9x, 8x and 7x forward revenue multiple for my F19 estimated revenues. For an even more conservative sake, I used the low end of my guidance, $917 million, as the base revenue figure.

Taking into account PFPT's current $204 million in debt and $114 million in cash ($90 million net debt) and a conservative 57 million shares outstanding (based on management's F18 guidance and assumes no share repurchases), I was able to calculate an EV for each revenue multiple range.

At a 9x revenue multiple, which assumes a slightly valuation decline over the next year and a half, I calculated an EV of $8.3 billion, and with 57 million shares, this gave me a $146 price target.

Using the same methodology for an 8x and 7x revenue multiple, I calculated an EV of $7.4 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively. Using the same conservative 57 million shares outstanding, price targets of $130 and $114 were derived. The 7x multiple would put PFPT at near identical revenue multiples as their competitors MIME and CYBR.

An 18 month price target could be derived in one of two ways. First, I believe PFPT will maintain their 9x multiple over the next 18 months, unless their fundamentals materially deteriorate, which results in a $146 price target, a 26% upside from Friday's close. The other option is looking at the 7x forward revenue multiple, which represents a downside scenario where PFPT's fundamentals deteriorate and investors begin to view PFPT as equal to MIME or CYBR. Even at this multiple, PFPT's price target of $114 is only a 2% downside from Friday's closing price.

PFPT faces a few risks in this market. First, if their acquisition of Wombat does not prove to provide synergies or incremental revenue, they may experience a slowdown in top line growth and margin compression. Competition in the marketplace is likely to remain intense and is likely to grow over the coming years.

However, the recent pullback in PFPT's stock provides investors a great opportunity to build a position in the leading email security company. When taking a conservative 30% growth rate in F19 (compared to historical 36-41%) and no multiple appreciation, a price target of $146 was derived, which represents a 26% upside from Friday's close. I believe over time, PFPT will continue to appreciate and more investors should be ready to hop on board after Friday's slight correction.

