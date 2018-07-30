Watch The Move On The Yield Curve And The U.S. Dollar

Introduction

One of the most expected figures this week in this quiet market was the first print of US Q2 GDP growth. Expectations of market participants were very optimistic for the US economy, with Atlanta’s Fed GDPnow’s model estimating a 3.8% print, in line with Blue Chip consensus (Figure 1, left frame). US economy grew by 4.1% QoQ in real terms for the second quarter of this year according to the first estimate, nearly doubling from the revised Q1 print of 2.2%, on the back of a strong personal consumption growth (4%) and a surge in exports (9.3%). In addition, the positive momentum in US inflation (CPI, Core PCE and PPI) may increase the US nominal growth rate to 6%+, its highest level since the financial crisis, and therefore send the 10Y yield above 3%.

In this article, we present our view on the US yield curve and its potential impact on asset prices, especially on the US dollar.

Figure 1

Source: GDPnow, Eikon Reuters

1. Market positioning on Fed’s policy

Since the beginning of the year, the Fed has continued its monetary policy tightening cycle, hiking its Fed Funds rate twice, which now stands at 2%. According to the FedWatch tool, the market expects another two hikes at least for 2018, priced in for the September and December meetings. The gradual rise in interest rates came in as expected and has certainly played in favour of the 2Y yields, which soared from 2% in the beginning of the year to 2.68% on Friday. US policymakers have taken advantage of the current market outlook and the strong momentum in economic fundamentals. Industrial production came in at 3.8% YoY in June 2018, its highest level since 2014, and the ISM manufacturing PMI index, one of the inputs of many analysts’ leading indicators, have remained strong with a 60.2 print in June (Figure 2, left frame). Volatility in the equity market has gradually come back to the pre-February levels, with the VIX trading below 12, levitating the S&P 500 to the upside (the index stands 50pts below its all-time high reached in the end of January, according to Eikon Reuters). In addition, the 10Y has remained below the 3% psychological level, flattening the yield curve with the 2Y10Y trading below 30bps, and the US dollar has stabilized against most of the major currencies in the past month.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

However, we think the situation is about to change in the US following the recent print, which may trigger some volatility in the financial market. First of all, we strongly believe that the move on the 2Y yield is over, as the expected path of the beginning of even greater declines in the short-term rates is mostly priced in by market participants for the second half of this year. One striking observation we notice is the significant divergence between the 2Y US yield and the CFTC non-commercial positions since January (Figure 3, left frame). While the 2Y is up roughly 70bps year to date, the number of specs positions increased from -329K on January 30th to -19K on July 17th (Source: CFTC). On the other hand, the aggregate specs positioning on the 5Y and 10Y US Treasuries stands at extreme low levels of -699K and -469K, respectively. Hence, the short Treasuries trade is much more crowded on the long end (5Y and 10Y) than on the short end, which can partially explain the market’s sentiment on the 2Y yield.

Second, one interesting development happened recently in the Eurodollar futures markets. The forward curve on the implied rate has been constantly flattening over the past two years, with the implied rate of Dec '20 futures contract trading as the same level as the Dec '19 one (Figure 3, right frame). Hence, market participants are speculating that the tightening cycle of the Fed will end at the end of next year and are pricing a Fed Funds rate at 3.07%, slightly lower than the 3.125% median of the June Fed’s dot plot.

Figure 3

Source: CFTC, Eikon Reuters

2. Implication for asset prices

It looks like the market has quietly been positioning against a sudden sooner-than-expected slowdown in the US economy, or at least is not as enthusiastic as today’s Q2 GDP print. In addition, as Bloomberg recently reported, August is the most volatile month if we look at twenty years of empirical data, as volumes are particularly thin with most of the participants on vacation. An unexpected 5% drawdown in US equities, combined with a little sell-off on the 10Y Treasury, could easily shift the probabilities of the September and December hikes to the downside, hence increasing the volatility in some asset classes. We think that the US yield curve will steepen in the next two to three months, as the pressure for higher LT yields has intensified with the current pace of US economic activity. US annual nominal growth rate has almost reached 6% in the second quarter, which would imply a significant increase on the 10Y yield if we assume that the two times series tend to move together in the long run (Figure 4, left frame). This is a bear steepening scenario, and we think the most interesting trade will be on the US dollar.

Even though higher long-term yields should increase investors’ preference in the local currency, we think the US dollar will actually weaken in that scenario. Figure 5 (right frame, Eikon Reuters) shows that after a significant co-movement in 2016, the US dollar index and the 2Y10Y yield curve have been negatively correlated since the beginning of 2017. The consensus would argue that a steepening (resp. flattening) yield will strengthen (resp. weaken) the US dollar, however we experienced the opposite development many times in periods of significant trending markets. For instance, the 2Y10Y yield curve flattened by roughly 150bps during the 2014/2015 US dollar rally.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

To conclude, our scenario favours a steepening yield curve in the months to come, as we strongly believe that the move on the US 2Y yield is over, while we may see some sell-off on the long-end of the Treasury curve with the 10Y yield breaking through the 3% level (again). This could weaken the US dollar in the medium term against major currencies such as the euro, which itself has been slowly recovering from the recent USD rally, sending the EURUSD exchange rate above 1.20 within the next 3 months.

