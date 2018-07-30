Facebook Is Fine In My Book

The company dominates the sector it operates in and offers access to more eyes than any competitor.

Source: Google

Facebook (FB) just experienced the largest one-day loss of market capitalization of any company in history. The $120 billion loss is equal to the market caps of Starbucks (SBUX), General Mills (GIS), and Dollar General (DG) combined. The company posted strong earnings growth but did miss analysts' expectations on revenue slightly. Furthermore, the CFO warned of lower operating margins in the future. We will consider the risks and positives going forward as the company continues to perform exceptionally well.

CFO Warning

After Facebook reported earnings, the CFO decided to discuss the future on the earnings call. While he was at it, he predicted far off into the future, years from now.

Over the next several years, we would anticipate that our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis."

As we can see below, that is about 10% lower than current quarterly margins.

Source: Facebook Q2 Earnings Slides

There are a few things that should be noted. The CFO made a prediction which I believe is very hard to make. While you may be able to project the next few quarters, projecting years in advance is not exactly a science one can nail. If this were the case he would also be able to predict revenue, income, daily active users, and a number of other metrics. Since usually operating margin is dependent upon all of this, I am not sure how he could be so confident in the decline in margin.

Additionally, if margins declined to 35% it would only be a 9% decline from current margins, and a 6% decline from Q1 2017 margins. As we saw in the past, the margin can jump around quite a bit and isn't as stable as other industries.

This margin is of course related to the huge growth in expenses related to security. However, we once saw the stock drop significantly because security was a huge worry. This should be less of a worry going forward and should be viewed as a positive. The company is positioning itself to be far ahead of the competition in making sure data is no longer at risk.

As we saw total expenses were $7.4 billion, up 50%. The company ended Q2 with over 30,000 full-time employees, which is up 47% compared to last year.

The company predicted that expenses would be up by about the same amount for the remainder of the year compared to last. However, the company will continue to see operating income grow quarter over quarter.

Growth still exists

Income is still growing alongside revenue.

The company doubled its income from operations in the last 2 years. While for the past few quarters it has jumped around, the company continues to see growth in its business model.

Let's review the positives.

The company has significant room for improvement in the largest untapped market it has, Asia-Pacific. The company only sees about 10% of the revenue per user it would see in North America. In Europe, where it has had to make adjustments to privacy policies to please the EU, it is 1/3 of what it generates domestically.

Why does this matter? Well, if the company can continue to grow world user growth, then it can start to increase what it charges to advertisers. With more eyes on its platforms, there is more potential for advertisers to reach more people. With this, they can grow revenue per user significantly.

With only 894 million MAUs in Asia-Pacific, Facebook only has 1/5 people in the region on its platform. This compares to 2 out of every 3 people in the U.S. and Canada.

As for the rest of the world, due to limited internet access there is a huge potential for growth as it is developed.

The company has not even started to monetize new product features such as IGTV and its WhatsApp platform. As WhatsApp is much more popular in foreign countries due to high costs of messaging through text, this will help further growth in RPU in those regions. IGTV will allow for more ad placement, and I believe it will take some share from YouTube as now popular YouTubers can post their content there. I recently wrote on the threat YouTube could face from this Instagram feature, YouTube And Instagram Are About To Go To War.

The company still has room for growth across all platforms and even if margins decline, it will be more than made up for in continued revenue growth. The CFO made a mistake in predicting years out, but it did lower the bar which the company can now easily beat. The future of AI should help with security costs and the company could easily start to let go of some of the new additional employees it took on. The company is now trading at an attractive value compared to all the fundamental ways it can improve.

Valuation

Let's take a look at some popular metrics below.

Source: Morningstar

The company now trades at its lowest multiple in 6 years. It also trades at a forward P/E of 22 before taking into account $15 per share in cash. This would reduce our forward P/E to 20x earnings.

This is the same value many slower growing companies trade for. You also get access to a company that dominates the space it is in, and could see competitors in the future close. If a competitor like Snapchat (SNAP) is forced to go out of business due to lack of profitability, then we could see those ad dollars find their way to Facebook. The risk, however, goes both ways. A new competitor could arise and cause ad revenue to go to their platform.

While the company does expect single-digit sequential declines in revenue growth quarter over quarter, it will still be growing at a rapid pace considering its size. Even if the company saw 40% growth in Q3 and 35% in Q4, it is quite high for a company trading at only 21x earnings.

The largest sell-off in the company and stock market history is probably a bit excessive considering all of the above. The business is still operationally strong, it is facing margin pressure which it could easily fix. Should the company decide to raise prices, it could see a drastic improvement.

And make no mistake the company can raise prices. From personal usage of both Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) ad words and Facebook ads, I have seen the difference. Facebook is cheaper to use to acquire views. Doing some research we find it is an average of 71% cheaper than Google in cost per clicks or CPC. More information from WordStream can be found here.

Let's take a look at the future from the CFO's perspective.

Facebook 2018 2019 2020 Revenue $56 $72.8 $87.3 EPS $7.32 $8.54 $10.30 Cash $44B $48B $52B

Cash was estimated to grow 10% per year as we are seeing currently. Revenue was estimated to grow 40% this year which is below trend, 30% in 2019, and 20% in 2020. EPS according to estimates is only supposed to be $8.54 per share in 2019. It should be noted that the forward multiple drops to 18x earnings when accounting for cash if we use this estimate. The Morningstar estimate above is presuming $8.04 in EPS. This year we are seeing a trend of EPS growth 35% so far. Yet analysts are only expecting 16% EPS growth next year. I used that number for 2019 regardless and estimated that we would see 20% growth in 2020 as the monetization of WhatsApp adds to profitability.

So in 2020 we would have at a minimum $10.30 in earnings, assuming a drastically declining revenue growth rate, and a minimal EPS growth in 2019. These figures also don't account for share repurchases. This leaves us with on current shares outstanding, $18 a share in cash. Subtracted from current values of $178 a share we are left with $160 a share valuation and $10.30 in earnings two years from now. Paying 16x earnings for a company that will still surely be seeing double-digit growth in two years. This is spectacularly cheap and brings to focus how short-sighted the market is being. We are getting a wonderful company at a fair price when compared to the future earnings stream of the company.

Conclusion

While the company may experience margin pressure, it should offset this with revenue growth. The company will be able to grow users around the world and monetize them at a higher value alongside it. While the CFO caused the largest sell-off in the company's history, I believe he reset the bar at a much lower and well achievable level. Should the company beat these expectations the share price will rapidly appreciate. As technology develops and the company expands its offerings I believe it can actually lower costs along with growing revenues. The company continues to be a high growth machine but currently trades at a valuation that says otherwise. In the next few quarters, it will continue to exceed expectations and perform better than expected. I recently added on the pullback and believe now is a great time to invest in the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All investors should do their own due diligence. All words in this article are my expressed opinion and not advice.