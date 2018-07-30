Should You Buy Facebook Stock In The Wake Of Its Disappointing Q2 Results?

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has finally paid the price for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It was only yesterday that the stock price hit an all-time high of $216.30, surfacing seemingly unscathed from the scandal that plummeted the stock price from $183 to the depths of the $152 mark in March.

After Q1 results, the industry was reporting that Facebook had "shrugged off" the Analytica scandal by beating expectations. Since then, the stock continued to prosper.

However, Q2's earnings tell a different story with a vastly different result. For the first time in 11 quarters, the company missed analysts' revenue expectations - $13.23 billion versus $13.43 billion in the Zacks consensus. Furthermore, monthly users came in at 2.23 billion, missing analysts' expectations of 2.25 billion. Global daily active users also fell short of the 1.49 billion estimate, achieving only 1.47 billion.

To top it all off, CFO David Wehner said the company's focus on "putting privacy first" will likely damage revenue growth in the future. "Our total revenue growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4," Wehner said.

According to the firm, Facebook will be hiring 20,000 new employees who will focus on cybersecurity, and has already hired 5,000 of those employees. This means total spending could reach $32.7 billion this year, compared to $20,5 billion in 2017.

Effectively, Facebook is paying the consequences for the scandal one quarter later.

However, this stint in growth could be an incredible buying opportunity for long-term investors. Firstly, I personally am never one to use analysts' expectations as a strict rulebook. Countless times perfectly sound companies have slightly missed analysts' expectations, forcing their stock price to fall, only to skyrocket later. Back in February, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) marginally missed expectations and the stock dropped. Since then, it has climbed from $156 to $194. Just because the company missed expectations does not necessarily mean it is weak.

To some extent, this applies to Facebook. Yes, it missed expectations for the first time in 11 quarters, but did so only marginally. Additionally, although its growth has slowed, it is still growing phenomenally year on year. "The average S&P 500 company is not growing anywhere near as fast as Facebook," writes Ken Kam from Forbes.

Structurally, Facebook's fundamentals are still solid. The company enjoyed record-breaking profits in April, and reportedly has $42.31 billion in cash and cash equivalents this quarter. Certainly nothing to sniff at. Facebook's annual profit growth over the last few years is astounding, and even if it takes a hit this year, it will still be sizeable.

In my opinion, Facebook is still a concrete long-term investment. Yes, upcoming profits won't be as strong as those in previous years, but the social media platform will continue to be a healthy, profit-making company. Facebook's algorithms are getting smarter by the minute, and advertising is becoming more lucrative. Companies are understanding the value of advertising on social media and are increasingly prepared to invest through this medium.

I personally run an editorial website, and Facebook as a medium for sharing our content is invaluable. When compared to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), Instagram or other platforms, Facebook is by far the most useful for sharing our content. Unlike its competitors, Facebook allows the consumption of all media: video, images and articles; this is its competitive moat. Yes, Reddit and blog sites offer them too, but Facebook sits in a different league in terms of audience size.

Even if people spend less time on Facebook, Instagram is arguably the second-most important social media platform in the West today. However, Facebook is yet to unleash Instagram's full potential as a profit-making machine. Whilst it does not disclose Instagram revenue, analysts estimate it to be between $4 billion and $16 billion for 2018. By applying their understanding of how the market profits from social media, from Facebook to Instagram, the company will have another success story on its hands.

Advertisers and/or content creators who aren't satisfied with Facebook do not have too many alternatives. Instagram is proving itself to be one.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has banks of untapped potential - payments through the app would be a killer feature. The messaging platform still has a billion users to profit from, and it is only a matter of time before Facebook will.

Facebook's VR company, Oculus, also brought in $57 million of revenue. VR technology is still in its infancy, and its applicable technology in itself makes the future exciting. Oculus will only continue to grow as technology develops, securing financial prosperity for its parent company.

In terms of valuation, 20x P/E for a tech company is enticing. It isn't cheap per se, but certainly not overvalued at this point. Of course, if the company continues to disappoint Wall Street analysts, which I suspect it will in the short run, its valuation will only become more enticing.

I'm also not too concerned about the short-term profit hit. It is somewhat understandable that Facebook would have to inject large sums into privacy - if anything, just to reassure its users that it is taking the Cambridge Analytica scandal seriously. I don't blame the company for taking a short-term hit for a long-term goal, it's not like it desperately needs all of that extra cash.

At the height of the scandal at the end of March, I wrote that the company won't suffer in the long run, and I still firmly stand by that. Yes, it is suffering now, but I still consider this period as the short term.

The real question is how far will this quarter's results push the stock down and for how long, i.e., just how long is this short term? Wehner has already warned that Q3 and Q4 will take a hit from the company's new privacy-based focus. For current Facebook investors this isn't great news, but for the rest of us, perhaps 2018 could be the year to jump aboard.

At the time of writing, the market is yet to open, so the damage on its first day after Q2 results is yet to be seen. However, based on after-hours trading and the general disappointment expressed by Wall Street, it's unlikely that Facebook will experience any kindness on the trading floor.

For bargain hunters like me who still believe in the strength of Facebook, the discounted stock price is tempting. However, now probably is not the right time to pounce, and waiting for more discounts would not be considered greedy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.