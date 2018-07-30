Boeing's Second-Quarter News Wasn't All Bad

The $418 million charge on Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) KC46 and limits on expected 737 production increases were nasty surprises. However, other news could move the stock in 2019. To compensate in the short term, the 787 production lot size was increased which pulls profit forward. The revenue upside that Boeing planned to release did not have any profit increases to go with it. The 777F (freighter) orders received in the second quarter will be produced in 2019 and 2020 allowing the bridge to the improved 777X to continue at 3.5 per month, but that was anticipated when the orders were announced. The 777X continues on schedule but that too was expected. EPS for the quarter jumped to $3.73 but full year EPS did not change. Therefore, the most visible news was bad.

737 Production Constraints

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO, finally faced up to the supply chain constraints on the 737. Production was increased in June to 52 per month and the 2019 increase to 57 is still on. However, 2020 and later increases will be difficult. He did not talk about 70 to 75 aircraft per month discussed by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). The Leap engine for the 737 and 320 is shipping behind schedule. Boeing has met the schedule by shipping more of the older models with older engines. In addition to engines, the 737 fuselage is made in Kansas and shipped, by rail, through the mountains to Renton, Washington for final assembly. Production is difficult to maintain let alone increase. Boeing will work to overcome these constraints but it has not solved the limits at this time. Without a solution, a further production increase in 2020 may not be possible and the 2019 increase is uncertain.

797 Launch

The launch of the new 797 model will not occur before late 2019. Muilenburg announced that steps have been taken to protect the 797-entry into service date of 2025 by securing long lead items. I understand the need to launch in 2025 to get orders to replace aging 757,767, 330 and 321 aircraft. However, the key long lead item is the engine. Has Boeing agreed to compensate engine development expense? That would be highly unusual. He also indicated that the configuration is open after Randy Tinseth (Boeing VP Marketing) said it was firm in June. Is it still a low technology design or will the company take more risk? Finally, he indicated that the 777X engineers would be freed up in 2019. Still, he said that Boeing has not committed to produce this aircraft. The launch decision should come in late 2019.

Given the market and the availability of engineering resources, this project could be well received and it could raise the stock price, but only after the announcement.

787 Profitability

The production increase of the 787 to 14 per month was reaffirmed. Muilenburg indicated that orders in 2018 and at Farnborough reinforced the decision to increase production rates. The vendor cost reductions and internal Boeing cuts will increase 2019 profitability. Volume increases with no increase in facility and plant management can be very profitable with the 2019 volume increases. Muilenburg would not give any hard specifics on the 2019 volume increase.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Plans for a joint venture (80% controlled by Boeing) are proceeding, but government and shareholder approvals must be secured. Another joint venture may be created for the defense products of Embraer. This could be attractive but no hard numbers exist so it is not a factor in the Boeing price.

Conclusion

The 737 supplier manufacturing constraints are bad news to many shareholders, even if they were not a surprise to careful analysts. The stock is fairly valued now. Events in 2019 could warrant a higher price. The benefits of the 787-volume increase are probably undervalued. Embraer and the 797, if done well, would increase the stock. However, the success of the ventures would not become apparent until middle to late 2019. A major defense win such as the trainer or the unmanned carrier-based tanker would have some impact. Boeing may try to squeeze out more revenue to make it a $100 billion sales year and a small increase in earnings, but Boeing stock will probably not move much until late 2019 with good news on the 797, Embraer and increased 787 profitability.

