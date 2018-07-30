Albireo And A4250: The Pediatric Remedy Making Waves

Due to the absence of any competition in the interim, A4250 therapy should have significant differentiation. Notably, FDA-approved adult anti-cholestasis drugs Ocaliva and UDCA do not exert anti-puritogenic effects.

PFIC has no FDA-approved therapeutic options or viable alternatives except surgical interventions. This is one of the reasons, A4250, a rare pediatric disease drug designate, should get accelerated approval.

A4250 pharmacologically targets the underlying trigger/etiology of severe pruritus in PFIC to suppress both cholestatic associated pruritus and the progression of cholestatic liver disease through reduced serum bile acid levels.

Investment Thesis

A4250, the lead drug candidate and an FDA rare pediatric disease designate from Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO), is an investigative inhibitor of Ilea bile acid transporter (IBAT) that is being evaluated clinically for therapeutic efficacy in the pediatric cholestatic liver disease Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC).

PFIC is a pediatric progressive chronic rare genetic cholestatic liver disease linked to mutation in the IBAT gene. This disease is characterized by severe pruritus (intense itching), persistent cholestasis and subsequent liver failure. A known function of IBAT is to positively regulate enterohepatic recirculation by mediating the reabsorption of about 95% of the bile acids that are recirculated back to the liver from the small intestine via portal vein.

The IBAT inhibitor, A4250, reversibly binds to IBAT to specifically decrease/suppress both enteric bile acid reuptake and circulatory bile acids. A4250 therapy represents a remarkable clinical progress in anti-cholestatic therapy for PFIC, since the medical remedy obtained from A4250 treatment may be comparable to that achieved with biliary diversion procedures, which is one of the only viable surgical therapeutic options for PFIC. Approval of A4250 therapy could bypass the need for biliary diversion procedures (a procedure that decreases toxic bile acid accumulation via suppression of enterohepatic circulation).

My scientific opinion is that A4250-mediated inhibition of IBAT function is a pioneering and previously unrecognized corrective approach to cholestatic-mediated pruritus and liver injury mediated by bile salt toxicity. This is based on promising Phase 2 clinical data showing that A4250 therapy suppressed cholestatic-associated pruritus that paralled significant reductions in serum bile acid levels in pediatric patients.

Putting this in context, the two adult anti-cholestatic drugs, Ocaliva and UDCA, are ineffective at suppressing pruritus, a devastating symptom that hinders quality of life and is associated with fatigue and depressive/suicidal moods. It is too soon to discern if Seladelpar, a Phase 3 anti-PBC drug candidate by CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY), will exert anti-puritogenic effects in adult PBC.

Shire/Takeda’s drug candidate Maralixibat is the sole competitor. Therefore, A4250 therapy will have significant differentiation and an expedited FDA endorsement due to some improvement in the quality of life of these kids, with an addressable market of 8,200 patients in Europe and the US with high pricing power all to itself in the first few years following potential approval.

Company Description

Albireo is a small-cap ($392 million) clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease biopharma that became publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a reverse merger with Biodel in November 2016. The company is gradually establishing a name for itself in pediatric hepatology with the development of novel bile acid modulators.

Albireo was founded in 2008 by Drs. Gillberg and Mattsson as a breakaway from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). The company’s forte is its scientific expertise on bile acid biology with the development of the A4520, A3384 and Elobixibat drug candidates that regulate bile acid pathophysiology during inflammatory responses. Personally, I must say that Albireo is reminiscent of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in its early years prior to its breakthrough development of Ocaliva therapy for adult cholestatic liver disease and possibly NASH.

A look at the trading chart (shown below) in the last 12 months shows a ~20% increase in ALBO share price, possibly due to the approval of the anti-constipation drug Elobixibat in Japan in January 2018 and the ensuing monetization of royalty rights with EA Pharma (OTC:AJINF). Furthermore, I believe that significant investor overall awareness and interest in liver diseases NASH and PBC cannot be ruled out. It is my contention that Albireo will continue to be a value-yielding stock for long-term investors in upcoming months/years with anticipated initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of Elobixibat in NASH and an anticipated Phase 3 data readout for A4250 in PFIC possibly at the end of 2019.

At the end of Q1, Albireo had cash of $192.9 million, including $94.1 million raised from equity finances. The company received a milestone payment of $10 million from licensing agreement with Japan’s EA Pharma Co. Ltd for Elobixibat. Elobix, a subsidiary of Albireo, received a $45 million payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners, with the potential for an additional $15 million from monetization of royalty rights with EA Pharma. Albireo has a book value per share of $13.46 and a price-to-book value ratio of 2.41.

Company Opportunities

Albireo has multiple shots on goal and has positioned itself initially as an orphan pediatric liver diseases player that uniquely specializes in the development of novel bile acid modulators, IBAT inhibitors, to negatively regulate enterohepatic circulation. Clinical therapy for canalicular transport defects seen in PFIC is an ongoing medical and scientific challenge which makes Albireo’s pipeline very intriguing given its promising preliminary data.

The company has established a niche in liver therapeutics by developing innovative hepatic drug candidates, IBAT inhibitors, that are mechanistically different (discussed later) and therapeutically more effective at improving clinical outcomes in cholestatic liver disease (pediatric and possibly adult) relative to its adult-disease oriented peers UDCA and Ocaliva, neither of which can alleviate cholestasis-mediated pruritus.

Pediatric and patients with rare/orphan disease are typically an underserved population. Albireo could also increase its addressable market through expansion into the adult patient population with cholestatic liver diseases.

I have written many articles on NASH on SA platform to know and show that it is a huge addressable market with a lot of promising anti-NASH drug candidates. This enormous addressable market presents an opportunity for Albireo to expands IBAT inhibitor clinical application. Plans are ongoing to initiate a trial that will assess the clinical efficacy of IBAT inhibitors in adult NASH. Albireo is also making headway in gastrointestinal diseases with ongoing clinical development of IBAT inhibitors in chronic constipation and bile acid malabsorption.

Market Assessment

The market has a favorable assessment of Albireo’s pipeline, with 6 analysts rating the company as a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $50. The most recent 13F filings showed a large (55.17%) institutional holdings with the addition of 23 new holders, 40 holders increased their position, whereas 11 holders decreased their position. In June 2018, Albireo stock was added to the Russell 2000 - an affirmation of the market’s confidence in this small market cap biopharma. The market appears bullish on Albireo stock, based on its 50-day moving average of $33.59 rising above the 200-day moving average of $30.79.

What Is PFIC?

I will first provide an overview of PFIC pathophysiology to facilitate your understanding of my designation of the IBAT inhibitor A4250 as a potential breakthrough therapy for PFIC. PFIC encompass a group of autosomal recessive rare genetic disorders involving the hepatocanalicular transporters which are caused by a defect in bile secretion hepatocyte to canaliculi and display as hepatocellular cholestasis in infancy or early childhood. Although the precise prevalence of PFIC is unknown, it affects both males and females, primarily 1 in every 50,000-100,000 children born globally. PFIC is associated with portal hypertension, liver cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma - all culminating in liver transplantation or liver failure.

PFIC was initially described as Beyler disease in 1960s (Clayton et. al. Am. J. Dis. Child, 1969). However, it is now known that 3 classes of PFIC have been identified, viz: (i) PFIC-1, also known as Beyler disease, is associated with defects in the ATP8B1 gene (also called FIC1); (ii) PFIC-2 is caused by mutation in the ABCB11 gene (or BSEP); and (iii) PFIC-3 is associated with defects in the ABCB4 or MDR3 gene (Davit-Spraul et. al. Orphanet J. Rare Dis. 2009; Ujhazy et. al. Hepatology, 2001). These mutations are associated with the hepatocanalicular transporters genes involved in bile formation. All 3 genetic defects manifest clinical symptoms of cholestasis, and pathophysiological features of the different PFIC gene defects are shown in Table 1 (Srivastava et. al. J. Clin. Exp. Hepatol. 2014).

PFIC patients are typically diagnosed through liver biopsy, bile acid analysis using electron microscopy and genetic testing, the gold standard test. Therapeutically, the lack of FDA-approved therapies results in PFIC patients having limited or no viable alternatives. UDCA benefit was observed in some patients with PFIC-3 but not PFIC-1 and PFIC-2 gene defect (Jacquemin et. al. Hepatology, 1997). Surgical management of the disease includes biliary diversion procedures and liver transplantation.

How Does A4250 Therapy Work?

Bile acids are synthesized enzymatically from cholesterol by hepatocytes, the liver parenchyma cells. Cytochrome P4507A1 (CYP7A1) is the rate-limiting enzyme in bile acids synthesis. The unconjugated bile acids are conjugated with glycine and taurine in the peroxisomes rendering them more hydrophilic and more readily secretable into the bile for storage in the gall bladder. Upon completion of their normal physiological function of fat digestion in the small intestine (i.e., ileum), bile acids are reabsorbed in the ileum.

IBAT, the ileal bile acid transporter, also known as apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) is a protein expressed in the distal or terminal ileum. It is the predominant transporter mediating the reabsorption of about 95% of the bile acids by the ileum and their recirculation back to the liver via portal vein. In the presence of an IBAT inhibitor such as A4250, ileal reuptake of bile acids is blocked, leading to decreases in circulating bile acids, with concomitant increases in faecal bile acid excretion. Given that a picture is worth a thousand words, Figure 1 below (Graffner et. al. Alimentary Pharmacol. Therap. 2016) is a cartoon that depicts IBAT positively regulating the enterohepatic recirculation (left) and an IBAT inhibitor such as A4250 therapy mechanistically and therapeutically functioning to reduce circulatory bile acid levels, thereby decreasing/suppressing enteric bile acid reuptake in PFIC patients (right) - an effect that alleviates cholestasis-mediated pruritus and liver bile toxicity.

It is well known that an FXR agonist such as Ocaliva downregulates bile acid synthesis by inhibiting CYP7A1 function. Briefly, during cholestasis, the high levels of bile acid in the ileum activates ileal FXR to induce transcription of FGF19 in the ileum. FGF19 travels in the bloodstream and binds to its receptor hepatocyte FGF receptor 4 (FGFR4) to initiate a downregulation of CYP7A1, resulting in inhibition of bile acid synthesis and ensuing hepatocyte toxicity. In the presence of the A4250 IBAT inhibitor, decreased circulatory and ileal bile acids leads to decreased ileal FXR activation, leading to reduced formation of FGF19 available for circulation and subsequent decreased inhibition of liver bile acid synthesis mediated by CYP7A1.

The Mechanisms: A4250 Therapy Versus Ocaliva and UDCA

My analysis of the research suggests the differing mechanisms of action underlie the anti-puritogenic effects of A4250 therapy or IBAT inhibitor over that seen with Ocaliva and UDCA (Hegade et. al. BMC Gastroenterology, 2016; Jansen et. al. Hepatology, 2017). Specifically, UDCA and Ocaliva are functionally designed to inhibit bile acid synthesis, whereas A4250 therapy functionally suppresses/decreases circulatory/serum bile acid levels.

My personal opinion and reasoning are that A4250 therapy exerts a generalized/systemic anti-bile acids effect to induce anti-puritogenic responses relative to a localized anti-bile acids effect seen with Ocaliva and UDCA therapeutics which are ineffective at inducing anti-puritogenic responses. As I have previously written and also addressed by Intercept, Ocaliva's induces a localized response on FXR, since prolonged activation of FXR by systemic overexposure to Ocaliva therapy may contribute to serious adverse effects, including pruritus and liver failure. It is also worth mentioning that Ocaliva is one of many agonists that can activate the FXR, highlighting the non-specificity of FXR and the scenario that other synthetically modified FXR agonists, EDP-305 and Tropifexor, may exert a more potent localized FXR activation with anti-puritogenic effects in cholestatic liver disease.

Clinical Evidence of A4250 Therapy

I will briefly outline the preclinical and clinical data that are establishing the anti-cholestatic and anti-puritogenic effects of A4250 therapy. A4250 is an oral small molecular weight protein with negligible systemic exposure that acts locally in the gut by binding reversibly to IBAT to decrease enteric bile acid reabsorption. In a pre-clinical model of bile duct ligated mice, A4250 treatment suppressed cholestatic liver damage associated with bile toxicity by decreasing biliary bile acid output (Baghdasaryan et al. J. Hepatol. 2014).

Early clinical studies (Phase 1) assessed the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of A4250 therapy in healthy subjects given single or repeated oral doses (Graffner et. al. Alimentary Pharmacol. Ther. 2016). Healthy patients treated orally with A4250 (3mg/day) for 7 days demonstrated a significant reduction (47%; P<0.01) in plasma levels of bile acid relative to placebo group. Using a similar dose, a 5-fold increase in total faecal bile acids excretion, mainly (75%) primary bile acids, was observed versus placebo after 7-day treatment, presumably due to disruption of the enterohepatic circulation, as I discussed previously. Plasma levels of FGF19 was significantly suppressed (P<0.01; 70%) at 3mg/day dose beginning from day 1 and sustained up to day 7 relative to placebo. Equally important, A4250 therapy was safe with no serious adverse events.

Next, A4250, administered orally once daily for 4 weeks at incremental 5 doses (10–200 μg/kg) was assessed in a Phase 2 study in pediatric cholestasis-mediated liver toxicity and pruritus, with changes in serum bile acid levels (primary efficacy endpoint), pruritus and sleep disturbance determined. Trial subjects were: PFIC (type 1, 2, or 3; n=13), Alagille syndrome (n=6), biliary atresia (n=3), intrahepatic cholestasis (n=2; 1). Patients had high baseline serum bile acid levels - ranging from 26-564 µmol/L; >20x ULN in 12 out of 20 patients - which was decreased (range: 0-98% reduction) in a majority of patients by A4250 therapy.

The authors (Sturm et. al. AASLD abstract, 2017) also found that A4250 therapy exerted the greatest improvement in pruritus as reflected by the visual analog scale (VAS-Itch; 0-10) in the 100 μg/kg cohort with absolute mean (±SEM) decreases of 2.9±1.1 points for pruritus (VAS-itch) and 3.0±0.9 points for sleep disturbance (patient-oriented score of atopic dermatitis-sleep; 0-10). The authors also noted that a significant (P≤0.008) correlation between reduction in serum bile acid levels and improvements in pruritus scores and sleep disturbance.

The Phase 2 study also determined levels of autotaxin (ATX), a secreted enzyme and its product, lysophosphatic acid, which have been associated with cholestatic pruritus and liver injury (Wunsch et. al. Scientific Reports, 2016). Albireo reported that:

A4250 therapy decreased ATX levels in most patients, and there was a statistically significant correlation with a reduction in serum bile acids (r=0.60; P<0.003). Pruritus intensity (VAS-itch) at baseline was significantly correlated with baseline levels of ATX (r=0.67; P<0.001). Correlations between reduction in ATX and reduction in pruritus did not reach statistical significance (r=0.39; P<0.075).

This Phase 2 study is currently being validated in a pivotal registration 24-week Phase 3 trial in pediatric patients diagnosed with PFIC (subtype 1 or 2). As per the press release from Albireo:

The Phase 3 is a single randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate A4250 in 60 pediatric patients, elevated serum bile acid (sBA) levels and pruritus, and an open-label extension study to assess long-term safety and durability of response. Patients in the double-blind trial will receive a 40 or 120 μg/kg oral dose of A4250 or placebo once daily for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint for the FDA evaluation will be an assessment of change in pruritus, and the primary endpoint for the European Medicines Agency evaluation will be sBA responder rate. Patients in the trial will have the opportunity to participate in the PEDFIC-2 open-label extension study to assess long-term safety and durability of response. Data intended to provide support for anticipated drug approval applications in US and EU.

Questions that may need to be addressed in long-term follow-up trial post Phase 3 include: (i) Will A4250 therapy slow progression of the disease or halt the disease by inducing resolution? (ii) Can A4250 therapy reverse the extrahepatic manifestation seen in PFIC patients (Table 1)? Additional information on the novelty of IBAT inhibitors: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is also validating in ongoing trials the anti-puritogenic effects of its IBAT inhibitor, BAT117213, in adult PBC (Hegade et. al. BMC Gastroenterology, 2016).

Risks and Business

Potential risks include setbacks in clinical trials, and this constitutes the most significant downside risk. A negative readout of A4250 in H2/2019 could lead to additional downward pressure, as it could call the scientific platform and therapeutic efficacy of IBAT inhibitors into question. Current price represents a good buying opportunity on the prospects for A4250 alone. Current cash reserves and royalty payments from licensing of Elobixibat will allow for another 12 months of operations, without immediate downside risk from unfavorable dilution. The recent appointment of Dr. Patrick Horn as chief medical officer, a pediatrician with development experience in both large pharmaceutical and biotech companies - including two orphan disease companies - suggest that Albireo is clinically fired up and moving forward.

Epilogue

After almost 20 years of presumed passivity in cholestasis liver diseases research, tremendous scientific progress has been attained lately beginning with the development and approval of Ocaliva from Intercept in 2016 and ongoing clinical development of anti-PBC drug candidates from different biopharmas. It is also well known that clinical development of Ocaliva has had challenges with regard to adverse effects of dyslipidemia and puriritus. It is too soon to determine if new-generation FXR agonists, EDP-305 and Tropifexor, in ongoing development, would exert anti-puritogeic effects. PPAR agonists Elafibranor (OTCPK:GNFTF) and Seladelpar are also making significant headway with regard to anti-PBC therapy, with Seladelpar demonstrating potent anti-cholestatic associated effects.

The advent of IBAT inhibitors raises the bar in terms of anti-PBC drug candidates and brings an innovative corrective therapeutic approach to an area of medical research that seemed all but forgotten. Albireo has the potential to establish and position itself as an innovator of pediatric liver therapeutics that could positively impact adult diseases in the clinical setting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALBO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.