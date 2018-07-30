Watsco: Breaking Records Regardless Of Estimates

It set company records for any quarter in revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income. However, the share price fell over 10% in reaction.

The HVAC/R distributor is very intentionally making investments to disrupt its industry. The impacts of its endeavors are materializing.

When appearing side by side, there are two phrases that confound investors while digesting an earnings report – “set records” and “missed estimates”. Which phrase will the market give precedence and which one should truly take precedence? The headlines on Watsco (WSO) have included those two phrases in two of its last three reports.

When the HVAC/R (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) distributor reported 2018 second quarter earnings on July 25th, dread flared alongside the delight. After all, it was just a few months ago during the 2017 year-end call that CEO Albert Nahmad expressed a strong measure of irritation with analysts regarding the estimates their models calculate.

“Tell me why is it that you and others put out estimates and you ignore the estimates that we put out?” “Don't you think we know the industry data better than anybody else? Don't you think our information is probably better than yours or anybody else's that's an analyst? And don't you think when we put together our estimates, we have a much higher-quality way to look at things? I just don't get it.” “So I'm going to ask you to look more carefully at our own estimates in the future, if you don't mind.” “....we gave guidance. And when we did, nobody paid attention.”

Because it was being ignored, Watsco stopped giving guidance in that quarter. So, perhaps it's not such a disaster that when Watsco reported 2018 second quarter earnings, it missed the average of analysts' estimates. But, the market appeared to think it was, as the share price fell as much as 12.5% from the high on July 24th to the low on July 26th. It closed at $166 on July 26th.

It seems quite odd considering Watsco reported the highest revenue of any quarter in the company's history. And, it didn't stop there. The company also set records in gross profit, operating income and net income. Now, the company did set records for a first quarter in the 2018 first quarter. But, that quarter is seasonally weaker with the majority of activity falling in the second and third quarters. So, setting records compared to any quarter in history is a greater achievement.

The Records

Revenue of $1.333 billion topped the 2017 second quarter by 4.5%. Gross profit of $320.77 million was 3.4% higher. Operating income jumped 6.2% to $137.35 million. With the benefit of tax reform, net income bounded higher by 22% to $89.96 million. At the bottom line, for the first half of 2018, earnings per diluted share improved 18.6% to $3.32.

In the past few years, Watsco has invested in both technology (approximately $90 million) and industry expertise (approximately 300 employees). The company is very purposeful and very vocal about its intention to disrupt its industry. It even added another “non-negotiable principle” to its business approach.

“Develop, launch and iterate the industry’s most customer-obsessed suite of technology platforms that become so valuable that contractors will only want to do business with Watsco.”

The evidence of its efforts and investments is materializing and gaining traction.

At the end of 2017, 22% of the company's sales originated online topping $900 million in revenue. In the first six months of 2018, the pace for e-commerce sales is already over $650 million and tracking ahead of the company's $1.2 billion projection for the full year. The number of transactions is 37% greater than 2017 and orders contain 37% more items.

The additional items being ordered can be, at least partially, attributed to Watsco's implementation of a Business Intelligence platform. This platform provides the most extensive online repository of product information and technical assistance. The software has more users in 2018 and these users are using the software more often.

The third leg in Watsco's technology tripod is software to help optimize warehouse operations. In 2018, its Order Fulfillment software has been rolled out to more locations and used on 30% more transactions. The company has tracked nearly twice as many delivery miles in 2018 compared to the full year in 2017.

The Disconnect - Analysts' Average Estimates

The average of analysts' estimates for revenue in the second quarter was $1.34 billion. So, the “miss” on revenue was less than $10 million. On earnings per share, the average was $2.47 equating to a $0.07 “miss”. The approximate $10 million difference in revenue would not equate to a $0.07 difference on the bottom line.

From an expense perspective, Watsco's SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, was actually less in the quarter than the prior year. But, there are still possibilities analysts erroneously estimated this area.

More than likely, the “miss” was in the mix. For example, in the earnings call, there was discussion about a non-recurring benefit on refrigerant pricing in 2017.

“It was about a $4 million impact on last year's earnings that did not recur this year.”

As well, estimating the timing of vendor incentives is all but impossible for analysts as the determinants are internal to Watsco.

“It's a matter of timing of when we make purchases and when we pay vendors.”

Spooking The Market

Beyond missing the average of analysts' estimates, there could be other factors spooking the market. Watsco has already discussed the impact of tariffs on its business. The cost would have to be passed on to customers.

“The acceptance obviously has a little bit of a snarl to it. But, generally speaking, the customers are accepting the increase. There is such strong and compelling evidence out there with the tariff change, with some of the freight issues that we are all running into to justify and rationalize an increase in price.”

As mentioned in the previous comment, the domestic transportation industry is facing its own set of challenges. On April 1st of 2018, the penalty phase of the ELD mandate took effect. This mandate requires all commercial vehicles crossing state lines to be outfitted with an electronic logging device to record hours of service.

For several reasons, including the perceived intrusiveness of the ELD mandate and the aging of the current workforce, there is a driver shortage. The American Truckers Association estimates, over the next decade, approximately 90,000 drivers per year need to be hired. Wages account for nearly half of the operational costs and wages will likely need to increase to attract and train the skilled drivers needed by the industry.

Watsco's “Guidance”

As mentioned already, since it was basically ignored, Watsco is no longer offering projections or guidance. Besides, the company does not operate on short-term objectives.

“We are also long-term orientated. We are not a quarter-to-quarter sort of investor.”

With first quarter reporting, the company did set a tone.

“ Although it is early, we are optimistic that 2018 will be a record year for our company.”

In the second quarter call, the optimism was not tapered.

“As always, the second half of the year will be a strong cash flow period.” “The mid-year price increases recently introduced are presenting us with the sales and profit opportunity through the second half of the year.” “Well, we're not going to quantify anything, but we do want to tell you we are expecting record performance obviously.”

If Watsco outpaces its 2017 third and fourth quarter sales even minimally, full-year revenue will top $4.45 billion. If the same is true on the bottom line, earnings per share will top $6.35.

Furthermore, Watsco is well positioned to take advantage of M&A opportunities. It has paid off virtually all of its debt. And, it is not shying away from size.

“We have a very big appetite for large deals.”

But, its targets are specific as it is “focused on companies that have built businesses that dominate markets outside of our territory”.

At this point, a sizable acquisition would not likely be accretive to 2018 earnings. But, it would propel the company into 2019 off a record performance in 2018.

Consideration

Watsco is marching purposely and with full force into a disruption of its industry. The tracks are evident. The fruits of its endeavors are revenue and earnings growth - growth that is breaking company records.

This doesn't mean there are not headwinds. But missing analysts' estimates should not be considered a showstopper. It is evident Watsco's words were true. The company knew the industry data better and their information was better.

