Turkcell Is Performing Well, While Turkey Wilts

Turkcell looks significantly undervalued, but the macro and stock market pressures in Turkey are significant and it will take some time before Turkcell shares trade on their own merit again.

Turkcell (TKC) is a great case in a point as to why you can never completely separate a company from the context of its home market. While Turkey’s leading cell phone service provider continues to perform very well from an operational perspective, the problems in Turkey (both economic and political) and the resulting pressures on Turkey’s stock market and currency have pulled these ADRs down for a greater than 30% drop over the past year. While the local shares have performed meaningfully better (down 5%), that’s really not much comfort to shareholders holding the ADRs.

Turkcell shares look significantly undervalued, and it doesn’t look like the economic issues in Turkey are really hurting the business yet, but there’s no way to say that the problems in Turkey won’t get worse before they get better. And it is likely a long road back for Turkey in terms of the currency and institutional interest in the stock market.

The Core Business Continues To Perform Well

Operationally, there’s really not much to fault at Turkcell these days. Management has put a plan in place to prioritize higher-margin data service growth, and that plan is working well.

Revenue rose 18% this quarter (in Turkish lira), with revenue in Turkey up 16% (over 80% of the total), while International (up 29%) and Consumer Finance (up 64%) also grew nicely. Within Turkish service revenue, voice/sms revenue rose 15% on 3% growth in mobile subs and 13% growth in ARPU, while data/digital revenue rose 16%.

Turkcell’s prioritization of data and digital service growth is paying off handsomely in margin leverage. EBITDA rose 46% in the quarter, with EBITDA in Turkey up 44% (and over eight points of margin expansion), while adjusted operating income also rose 30%.

All told, Turkcell beat top-line expectations by almost 3% this quarter, while EBITDA beat by twice as much. Management also once again raised guidance, looking for an extra 2% of yoy revenue growth (up 16% to 18% versus 14% to 16% previously), but similar EBITDA margins (37% to 40%).

Driving Data Delivers

Other telco service companies have pitched business plans built around profit/margin leverage from the prioritization of data and digital services, but Turkcell is actually delivering on that plan. Over 60% of its subscribers now subscribe to its “triple-play” services, and these subscribers generate roughly 3x the ARPU of other users. At the same time, Turkcell is showing good overall business discipline, as it no longer really tries to compete with Vodafone (VOD) and Turk Telecom (OTC:TRKNY) for SIM card market share – Turkcell is far more interested in the number of users it has with 4.5G-compatabile phones and the number signed up for triple-play service than in the total number of subs it has relative to its two competitors in the Turkish mobile market.

To that end, Turkcell continues to invest in getting better phones into the hands of more subscribers. Turkcell has over 31 million subscribers for 4.5G service, but until recently less than half of those had phones that could really make the most of those services. That is what led Turkcell to use its Consumer Finance business to finance 4.5G-compatabile phone purchases for users, and it seems to be working, as the company saw another 1 million 4.5G-compatabile phones come into use during the quarter (up to 18 million). There is a cost and risk to this though, and that is primarily the growth in accounts receivable. Turkcell has been active in securitizing its receivables, but that too carries a cost (there’s always a discount/haircut when you securitize receivables). All of that said, I believe the expenses involved in financing phone upgrades are worth it given what increased data usage is doing for margins.

Operational Responsibility Across The Board

All in all, I’m quite impressed with how Turkcell’s management team is running this business now. The company has turned its back on irresponsible, overpriced M&A, and the company has been patient throughout the Fintur sale process – Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY) is the majority owner of the JV, but the two companies work cooperatively, and should complete the sale of the remaining operations in Kazakhstan and Moldova by year-end.

Turkcell has also chosen to postpone the sale of towers. While these are valuable assets, and many telco companies have monetized their tower assets to improve liquidity, fund capex, and/or return capital to shareholders, Turkcell management realizes that this is not a particularly good time for such a move. I have to imagine that the political and economic issues in Turkey have scared off potential infrastructure investors like Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), and I don’t think Turkcell would get full value for those assets today. As Turkcell’s balance sheet is in good shape and the company doesn’t need the money now, waiting looks like the right move.

The company also continues to look for ways to improve its operations in Ukraine and Belarus, but without throwing good money after bad. Turkcell is rolling 4.5G service in Ukraine and looks to follow a model similar to the one that has worked in Turkey (i.e., prioritizing data/digital services), but it’s unlikely these operations will ever be large positive contributors to the bottom line.

The Opportunity

Turkcell’s company-specific fundamentals look quite sound, and I expect high single-digit revenue growth to drive mid-teens FCF growth over the long term. Discounted back to today, that supports a much higher share price than what the ADRs currently trade for, but Turkcell is not going to outperform unless and until Turkey stabilizes. Given President Erdogan’s eccentric view of how banking, economics, and the markets work, I’m not optimistic that that stability will emerge quickly.

The Bottom Line

Whether or not to invest in Turkcell is in no small part a question of how much risk and aggravation you’ll tolerate in the pursuit of long-term value. I absolutely believe that today’s valuation does not adequately reflect the quality of the business today, but it could be a long wait for circumstances in Turkey to improve to a point where company-specific quality is the principal factor driving valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.