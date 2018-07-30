How To Trade Tesla Q2 Conference Call?

Whenever possible, Tesla retail long investors should always avoid buying stocks in the after-hour session but rather buy them at the beginning and the end of the day session.

On many levels, Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q2 conference call will be arguably the most anticipated event of the year. The market is obviously eager to see whether Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE:MS) Adam Jonas will ask if Tesla will need to raise capital, or maybe more interestingly, whether Elon Musk will answer this time. Either way, one thing you can say about Tesla's conference calls is that they are never "boring."

Until Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) $100 billion’s conference call, Elon Musk’s $2 billion Q1 conference call was considered the most expensive 30-second CEO performance in history. In other words, some (short) investors had to profit from Tesla’s loss. It is, therefore, the interest of this short article to look at how Tesla investors can structure their trades in the most effective way within the 72-hour time period around a typical earnings report (ER).

Selling and Shorting Are the Same

First, to be clear, for every trade to be cleared, we need a willing buyer and a willing seller. Both parties disagree on the value of the stock but agree on the price of the stock. For an average retail trader, both the identity and the intent of the counter party are unknown and irrelevant. For a seller, the differences between a sell long (sell what you own) and a sell short (sell what you don't own yet) are on the individual risk attitude and on the degree of bearishness. An aggressive investor with an extremely negative outlook most likely shorts the stock. For a buyer, whether trade with a long seller or a short seller has no relevance in deriving the fair price to clear the transaction. This is the main reason why selling short is no more different from selling long.

This is the first study which examines Tesla short sellers' behavior in a microstructure (second by second) basis, simply because it was virtually impossible to obtain detailed real-time short sale transaction records. However, thanks to Regulation SHO implemented on January 3, 2005, several self-regulatory organizations (SROs) are providing on their websites daily aggregate short selling volume information for individual equity securities. For the purpose of this article, I gathered Tesla’s short-sale transaction data for the period of January 3, 2014, to June 30, 2018. For Tesla, it easily has over 10 million actual short transactions spanned over this time period. In particular, the average one-day short volume (not short interest) was around 2 million shares. The short volume is routinely over 40% of the daily trading volume, which definitely qualifies as one of the high profile stocks.

Sell Shorts at the Beginning and the End of Day Sessions

What I do first is aggregate all "short volume share (%)," measured by short volume/daily volume, in every 15-minute interval for each stock all through the day. All short trade prices were also averaged for each time bracket. I then averaged these two numbers throughout everyday in the history for each time bracket. In Figure 1 for Tesla, I showed the short share % and short trade prices in an average day session.

Clearly, we observe some interesting patterns. It seems that these short sellers concentrated their short activities mainly at the beginning and the end of a day session, indicated by the "U" shape of the short share ratio. From the academic literature, the standard U shape may be a result of a complex gaming outcome among "informed traders," "liquidity traders," and "noise traders," three main participants in the market. And short seller notwithstanding. Just like the old adage that "bank robbers will rob banks where the money is, traders will trade when the other traders trade."

However, it would be too simplistic to imply that shorts should only place their trades at the open and close of the day sessions. While it is not surprising to see that short sellers cluster their trades, it is also important to see that the executed prices are impacted inversely by the amount of the short trades. That is, the stock prices are usually low at the beginning and the end of the day and recovered in the middle of the day session when the short volume is lower. The takeaway for average shorts is that they have to weigh the liquidity (short volume) and the cost base (executed short price) of their order and decide the best timing of the order execution.

For a more serious issue, we cannot automatically infer a definite causal relationship between high short sale depress stock prices and derive the conclusion that short sellers are destabilizing or manipulating. The seemingly (negative) correlation is consistent with the common sense that whenever someone sells (long or short), the price will go lower.

That being said, there is a silver lining on the price pressure of selling stocks. It appears that the negative price impact if resulted from the sell short is both temporary and small in magnitude. Case in point, “in a regular day session,” there have been at best a -$0.30 price impact on average for Tesla and the minor price discount has been reversed within 15 minutes, hardly amounts to the typical claim of manipulation. It needs to be cautioned, though, in a special event day like earnings announcement, the intraday price swing can be wild, as in Tesla’s Q1.

Day versus After-Hour Sessions

Many retail investors execute their short trades in the after-hour sessions (AH), in response to, or in anticipation of earnings announcements. This could be a result of hedging the forthcoming fundamentals, a revaluation of the stock from new information, or simply from the "swing traders" without a conviction of the company but taking advantage of other's predictable trading behavior. Due to the significant difference in liquidity between the day session and the AH session, institutions usually do not participate in the AH sessions. That being said, it is clear that there is a significant lower short sale activity in the AH sessions (Figure 2). On the other hand, retail short sellers, who were able to place their shorts, are on average getting higher sell prices.

Again, the result does not suggest that short traders should trade in the AH sessions simply based on the higher executed prices alone since the liquidity available for shorts is on average less than 1% of the day session. Haven’t you heard this all the time, “I couldn’t get my sell (short) order cleared fast enough just seconds after the earnings numbers came out.”

Around Earnings Announcement Dates

Since most of the (AH) short actions occur around ERs, and more particularly the current case in hand, I also looked at the short activities three days around a typical earnings announcement and a conference call. It was extremely interesting to see how short traders had performed in the day and evening sessions the day before, the day of, and the day after of a ER event. Other than the above pattern hold, it appears that most of the “excitement” occurred in the after-hour session the day before the ER, and the 18-hour period immediately following the 4 p.m. conference call (Figure 3).

Takeaways

While this is not a post with a long or short thesis, I am here providing some historical patterns of how some of the controversial short traders place their trades within a 72-hour period. The finding suggests

(1) Whenever possible, shorts should trade in the after-hour session around ERs in order to get the best (highest) prices.

(2) Whenever possible, shorts should try to place their orders at the beginning and the end of a day session in order to get them quickly cleared.

(3) Of course, Tesla retail investors should always avoid buying stocks in the after-hour session but rather buy them at the beginning and the end of the day session.

Finally, there is one unintended yet pleasant consequence from the finding of this study. There is no evidence that average Tesla short sellers have exerted any significant, negative long-term price impact from their short orders. They may be aggressive risk takers. They may be opportunistic, but they are not manipulative.

Though, I don't have any data to conclude the same for Tesla institutional shorts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.