Why I Believe Highpower International Revenues Should Surprise In The Coming Year

Lithium and cobalt prices are not the critical factors that should move the stock price.

Electric vehicles and smartphones should keep the demand for lithium batteries high for the next 15 years.

In this article, I will take you through the interesting world of lithium and lithium batteries. Then I will explain why the former should not affect the latter materially, nor the stock price of Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ). The critical factors that will move the stock price are revenue growth and margin protection, which I will explain in detail. My target price for the stock is $12.25, offering an interesting upside of 322%. As for the downside, HPJ is already trading at tight multiples, but I fail to see it trading at lower than 3.4x ($1.00), a 65% drop.

Lithium, the new gold or white petroleum?

Lithium is the lightest element in the element table and is used in several applications, such as ceramics, glass and lubricating greases, but the main usage is in lithium batteries, such as in portable tools, smartphones and especially in electric cars. Rechargeable lithium batteries are extensively used in the growing market of portable batteries, and it is forecasted to keep the same pace, if not higher, in the medium term, mainly driven by the demand for electric vehicles (“EV”). By 2040, it is forecasted that 35% of the vehicle sales would be EVs.

Lithium batteries are used in EVs due to the advantages of the technology. The main features that make this a nice battery solution compared to Ni-MH batteries for electric cars are as follows:

As Li-ion batteries are denser, that means it can carry more charge per gram of battery. The batteries are among the heaviest part of the EV; thus the lighter it can be made, the more efficient the car could be (less of the energy is to move the weight of the car itself). They can tolerate better extreme low and high temperatures. It would suck if your car would stop in the middle of winter or while driving in a humid summer in NY. They charge in 1-3 hours, compared to 10-12 hours for Ni-MH batteries. Smaller than Ni-MH batteries. This helps the EV to be more compacted, increasing its drag efficiency and size.

As any new technology, the unit prices drop as production scales and production efficiencies are realised. The demand for electric cars has been growing at triple digits annually since 2016, where China has become the main buyer of those vehicles. While lithium batteries are used in many appliances, the main growth driver would be their usage in electric cars, as electric cars use as much lithium as 10,000 smartphones. That has led prices to drop dramatically, from USD 1,000/kWh in 2010 to USD 227/kWh as of 2016. Cheaper batteries will lead to cheaper vehicles, causing more people to buy them, further increasing demand... and the cycle continues. This is the main reason that prices are forecasted to drop below $100/kWh by 2030 (McKinsey Report, linked below).

People would argue that declining prices make for an unattractive industry. Often I would agree, however, sometimes we could take advantage of the situation - as we did with Daqo Energy (NYSE:DQ), where our investment returned 130% in 3 months.

While prices are decreasing, volume is increasing at a faster pace. Said differently, while prices have dropped almost 80% in the past 6 years, sales of electric vehicles have increased 132 times! Looking forward, if prices of lithium batteries drop to $100/kWh by 2030, it would comfortably be offset by the expected 40x growth in the electric vehicle fleet during the same period.

At the current price above 200/kWh, materials represent 60% of the cost of lithium batteries. However, it is estimated that less than 3% of the battery cost is lithium.

Supply Chain

The increase in demand for lithium pushed the prices up from around $4,000 per ton in the early '90s to $18,000 as of the end of 2017 (page 4 of the COCHILCO report).

However, the current price is almost double the cost of the most expensive producer. By 2020, it is forecasted that the supply would increase from 200 ktons LCE (“lithium carbonate equivalent”) to 500 ktons LCE. I believe that as more supply comes to market, the price will drop to the cost of the most expensive producer needed to satisfy the demand.

Assuming that most of the new projects are more expensive than the current marginal producer at $9,000/ton, I forecast that lithium price should settle somewhere between $9,000/ton and $12,000/ton. Thus, don't be surprised if there is a correction in prices in the medium term.

Currently, most of the production (87%) is produced in five operations: three in Australia, one in Chile and one in Argentina.

Argentina and Chile extract their lithium from the largest global lithium resource in the Salar de Atacama. Bolivia was producing some lithium and currently is in pilots to see what is the best way the country could extract value from this resource.

This is a very concentrated industry, where the top five companies produce almost 90% of the global lithium.

As technology evolves, gadgets will require more energy in more compact devices. This need could be satisfied by mixing lithium with elements such as sulfur, silicon or magnesium to either increase the voltage or the energy density. While it is hard to predict where technology goes, so far those seem the most feasible solutions for the foreseeable future.

Currently, 40-50% of the cost of EVs is due to the battery. As those prices decrease, the EV price is estimated to be comparable to those of a traditional internal combustion engine by 2024. That will lead governments not to have to subsidise EV purchases, and demand for EVs should explode, as more of the regular vehicle buyers would go for EV rather than ICE.

Taking all the previous items into consideration, the market of Li-ion batteries would increase almost 5 times from $16 billion in 2014 to $78 billion by 2025.

Lithium, the salad dressing of the electric cars

You would think that lithium would be the main component in a lithium battery. However, lithium is the salad dressing of a lithium battery, it is essential to have it but its cost is insignificant for the total cost. In fact, nickel and cobalt compose more of the weight of the current lithium batteries. The amount of each material depends on the carmaker as demonstrated in the graph below.

If the price of cobalt, nickel and lithium increase by 300%, the battery cost would increase by 13%, 4% and 2% respectively.

The Company

HPJ sells Ni-MH and Li-ion batteries. In the past six years, the Ni-MH business has shrunk 26%, while the lithium unit has exploded by 330%. The previous section explained the attractiveness of lithium batteries. Those batteries have been taking share of the Ni-MH batteries, as the latter have three disadvantages over Li-ion batteries which I think are critical for electric cars. Namely, Ni-MH batteries have:

A high self-discharge rate of around 5% in the first week and around 50% in the first month. Long charging times of around 10-12 hours, compared to just 1-2 hours for Li-ion batteries. Cannot operate at extreme temperatures, as the voltage output will drop.

Dang Yu Pan and Wen Liang Li own 29.6% of HPJ. Interestingly, Renaissance Technologies owns 7%. Dang Yu Pan has been the chairman of the Board and CEO of HPJ since November 2007.

The competition

The market for lithium-ion batteries is consolidated, where the top 2 companies control a third of the global capacity and the top ten control 56% of the global capacity. HPJ does not release its installed capacity figures. However, based on 2017 revenues, I estimated that the installed capacity is 1.5GWh, or 1.4%, of global capacity.

That estimation is based on 2017 lithium batteries prices (USD273/kWh, and the revenues generated from those batteries: USD 161 million). In HPJ's latest investor presentation, the company states that the lithium plant could produce up to USD 400 million, leading to my 1.5GWh estimation.

The largest battery producers, such as LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY), are Korean. There are two producers in Japan (Automotive Energy Supply Corporation and Lithium Energy Japan) and just one producer in the USA (California Bancorp (OTCQX:CALB)). All remaining producers are located in China.

Valuation

DCF

The intrinsic value is $12.25 per share, based on the following assumptions:

WACC: 11.0%

Revenue growth: While we assume the price of lithium batteries to drop to $95/kWh by 2028, volume would increase 32 times by 2028. Ni-MH batteries will continue its decline and will be nonexistent by 2025.

Gross Margin and Operating Costs: We assume that HPJ will maintain the same level of investment in R&D and an eventual 100bps improvement in SGA. As for gross margin, we forecast margins to stay flattish. We believe that the economies of scale from increased production will offset the drop in the battery price drop.

Capex: If our revenue forecast is correct, HPJ would need to build more capacity by 2020. Thus, our capex assumption going forward is higher than the current levels and hovers around 9.5-10%.

Multiples

A share price of $12.25 translates to a multiple of 11.6x 2017 EBITDA or 6.9x 2018 EBITDA. As shown below, those multiples seem within the range of comparable battery producers.

Catalysts

In my view, there are three material catalysts for the stock: revenue growth, margin protection and an M&A event.

Revenue Growth

Most of HPJ’s lithium batteries go to the portable market and customised large applications such as EV buses. While the larger players are focused on big contracts with the big automakers, HPJ could take advantage satisfying this underattended segment.

One leading indicator that HPJ is expecting revenues to grow aggressively is its inventory. There are two type of inventories: the one used to produce the product, and the other is the product itself. While growth in finished product inventory may be a bad leading indicator, growth in raw materials is a good thing. The former could suggest that the company is not being able to place its products in the market and is stuck with finished goods in its warehouses. On the other side, growth in materials used to make the product may indicate either that the company is taking advantage of a momentary reduction in raw material prices or that it is preparing to satisfy future demand.

In the case of HPJ, the growth in raw materials does not seem to be an opportunistic price event, as even by management's admission, raw material costs have increased. The graph above demonstrates that in the recent years, finished goods have been representing a lower percentage of total inventories. In the graph below, we see that between 2008 and 2016, inventories excluding finished goods represented around 5% of next year's revenues. However, those inventories for 2017 represent 9.9% of 2018 expected revenues, assuming a figure of $312 million, suggesting that 2018 revenues could be even larger.

Margin Protection

As it was stated in the 3Q17 earning release, HPJ stock price dropped from $5.50 to $4.00 as management lowered its gross margin guidance to 16-17% due to raw material cost increases.

Despite believing that lithium prices may decline, it shouldn't be a catalyst, as lithium only represents 3% of the battery cost. However, I believe that margin protection should come from economies of scale. Depreciation, labour and other fixed costs represent 30-40% of total costs. The current utilisation of the HZHP facility is around 40%. As demand increases, margins in the HZHP plant should expand.

M&A Event

If we are correct and the demand for lithium batteries explodes, players won't be able to satisfy all the demand organically. Larger players will be able to consolidate the market buying smaller players such as HPJ, or automakers may acquire HPJ as they have been bringing lithium battery production in-house.

Main Risks

China and reverse mergers

As most of HPJ revenues (57%) come from China, we are exposed to the implied risks of operating in that country.

Also, Chinese companies that listed in the US through a reverse merger - as HPJ did - bring a special risk, as explained in The China Hustle.

Going Private Proposal

In June, the CEO sent a non-binding offer for all the shares not owned by him valued at $4.80. While that price is a 65% upside, it is short from what I believe to be the intrinsic value of HPJ. However, as Henrik Alex mentions in his article, I do not believe this is a serious offer or that it would be closed anytime soon.

Conclusion

In this article, I argued why lithium prices should not affect HPJ stock price materially. Instead, I think in the short-to-medium term HPJ should move with revenue growth and margin levels. In the long term, I expect the company to be acquired by either a larger lithium battery player or an automaker wanting to include the capacity internally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

