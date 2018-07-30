Eldorado Gold: A Good 2nd Quarter

All the news for the quarter was positive. The only negative is the fall in the gold price.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its second quarter results (ending on the June 30, 2018) after the close of business on Thursday, July 26. All information in this review comes from the release, the financial results and the information included on the Eldorado Gold website.

I am a long-term bull on the company for the following 4 reasons,

1. The company's equity is valued at 23% of its balance sheet value. With the sector average being 120%, there is 522% of upside for Eldorado to reach the average valuation.

2. At present, the company produces almost no accounting profit. However, the plan is to increase gold production from a present level of just over 300,000 to 600,000 ounces per year. The plan will not be completed until 2021 but once it is in operation there will be substantial profits.

3. The share price has been beaten down for over a year as management has failed to deliver on guidance. This quarter the company beat guidance and raised its full-year production estimate.

4. The company has voted for a share consolidation to meet the NYSE listing rules. This is generally a negative, but in the latest release the company said the following on the subject,

The Board will review the merits of a share consolidation during the course of the next five months, taking into consideration the best interests of the Company, its trading price and the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange."

This seems to suggest that the plan is not set in stone and will be decided by the performance of the shares. If the average share price remains reasonably over $1, it seems likely that the company will not consolidate the shares. This will remove another cloud from the share price.

2nd Quarter review

Gold production for the quarter was higher than forecast as the Kisladag mine recovery rate was better than budget. The company also revised higher its full-year 2019 and 2020 Kisladag production figures. The other 3 producing mines all delivered production reasonably in line with estimates. Consequently, the full year production guidance has been revised from 290,000-330,000 to 330,000 -340,000. The revised figures now give estimated gold production for the 2018-20 period as follows (please note the figures are midpoint of the estimates.)

2018 - 335,000 ounces

2019 - 334,000 ounces

2020 - 311,500 ounces

In total, the estimates for 2018-20 have been increased by 40-45,000 ounces. With a gold price of $1225 and AISC (all in sustaining costs) of $934, this produces an extra $12.4m of free cash flow.

AISC was reported as $934 for the quarter. In my previous article I calculated AISC at $1018, so I need to update the cash flow for the year to reflect the changes in AISC, gold price and production.

Activity Cash flow (,000) Available cash (,000) Cash at 30.6.18 429,796 Cash flow from operations (note 1) 42,641 Care and maintenance (updated figure) (8,600) Exploration expense (12,500) Cap ex (101,000) Other income 5,000 Finance cost (18,375) Tax (note 2) (25,000) Total (117,834) Cash at year end 2018 311,962

Lower AISC has offset the lower gold price, so there is no great change. Each $10 change in the gold price will affect the company's year-end cash pile by $1,465,210; so if gold were to return to $1325 per ounce, the cash pile would be higher. Readers who follow Eldorado Gold know the cash situation is critical for the future of the company, as it has several projects to finance.

Conclusion

The performance in the 2nd quarter was very encouraging. Despite a falling gold price, the cash pile is falling more slowly than I had previously estimated. Seasonality tends to favor gold in the second half, so it is possible that this will be a tailwind for the rest of 2018. Production is due to slow over the next 6 months from 188,479 ounces in the first half to 146,521 ounces in the second half, due to lower production at Kisladag. This needs to be noted, as results will reflect the lower production. 2019 will have a complete year of production from Lamaque to offset the Kisladag slowdown and will be in line with 2018. However, this is an improvement on previous guidance, so is a positive.

Many analysts will no doubt suggest that the lack of progress on permits at Skouries is a negative. I hold a slightly different view. In light of the positive judgement from the Greek court in April, I find it very difficult to imagine that the permits will not eventually be granted. However, the company's operations are presently cash flow positive, but it does not have enough cash to fully develop all of its projects whilst still holding a safe buffer of cash to prevent risk to the company's solvency. However, if the permits were to be delayed for another 18 months and then granted, the extra time would have added approximately $150-180 to the cash pile (or in fact the cash pile would have fallen by $150-180m less). As the cash spend on Skouries would also be delayed to later years, it is quite possible that the company could finance all of its projects, whilst maintaining a safe cash buffer. If I were the CEO of Eldorado Gold (after the court ruling) I would be quite happy that the permits were being delayed!

As ever the crucial metric for Eldorado is hitting its guidance and in the second quarter it has done this. Technically the 200-day moving average is presently at $1.18, and I would hope that after these results the share price may rise to challenge this level. The question for investors is a valuation of 23% of balance sheet value, a fair price for a company that is due to almost double production in 2021 and has almost enough cash to achieve the transformation. I would suggest not.

Notes

1. Production estimate for the year is 335,000. For the first 6-month-period of 2018, production was

1st quarter 89,374

2nd quarter 99,105

total 188,479

minus year total (335,000)

production for 2nd half 146,521

(this is due to reduced production from Kisladag)

Assuming a gold price of $1225, cash flow from operations for the remainder of 2018 will be 146,531 x (1225-934) = $42,640,521

2. The tax position is very difficult to estimate. It was $19m in 2017 but the large capital spending in 2018, 2019 and 2020 may mean that it is less than this in those years. The $25m is an estimate and nothing more.

