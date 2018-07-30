My Strong Buy Thesis: Iron Mountain's Durable Model Is Misunderstood

Iron Mountain is certainly no “blue chip” REIT, but given the durability of the business model, I am somewhat perplexed as to why shares have been so volatile.

Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year. This means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain.

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain’s business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates.

I began covering Iron Mountain (IRM) over six years ago and in my first research article I explained:

“By converting to a REIT structure, Iron Mountain enhances its strategy to extend and sustain the long-term durability of the business model. This storage-driven sector is comprised of multiple operations that are comprised of record centers, DP vaults, shred facilities, underground facilities, and fulfillment centers.”

At the time, Iron Mountain was not a REIT. The company was a c-corp and was hoping to convert to a REIT like some of its peers at time, namely Equinix (EQIX) and Cincinnati Bell (CBB) through its spin of CyrusOne (CONE).

One of the key hurdles for Iron Mountain was to obtain an IRS private letter ruling (or PLR) agreement regarding the characterization of the company's steel racking structures as real estate.

Photo Source

From a tax perspective, it's important to recognize that racking is considered "real property" so the depreciation is much longer compared with "personal property." Racks are therefore longer living assets and they actually last as long as most buildings (because they are sheltered from the elements).

Photo Source

By converting to a REIT, Iron Mountain was forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors, resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid. Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is considered somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its REIT peer classification.

Although Data Center REITs have racking systems (like Iron Mountain), the business model is entirely different from traditional data storage or self-storage because of the service component that is associated with Iron Mountain's integrated data management business.

Conversely, IRM rents out space in larger buildings that are comparable to Industrial REITs. So in terms of peer orientation, I intend to use Industrial REITs and Data Center REITs.

There is really no direct peer as Iron Mountain is an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 45 countries on six continents (with over 24,000 employees worldwide). According to the company's website, it serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000, which rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

The company's business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. As you see (below), storage rental remains IRM's core business (62% of revenue & 80% of profits), and service represents 38% or revenue (and 20% of gross profits).

Records & Information Management remains Iron Mountain’s core business (in orange), and the company also has Data Management (8.9%). Data Centers (4.9%) and Secure Shredding (10.1% of rev.) services. Iron Mountain has a well-balanced platform that consists of more than 225,000 organizations around the world, with over 85 million square feet of real estate and over 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.

One Key Differentiator

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain’s business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates. Iron Mountain customers' storage needs are largely unaffected by interest rate movements, and the company's core storage NOI doesn't change with the value of the underlying real estate.

In a rising rate environment, this structure reduces Iron Mountain's exposure to real estate value fluctuations compared with REITs that own their entire portfolios. Additionally, it should be noted that the company enjoys higher levels of real price increases during periods of more inflation.

Photo Source

Since Iron Mountain owns less real estate (owns 27 million sq. ft. and leases 59 million sq. ft.), the operations drive the value for the company. Because Iron Mountain has hundreds of customers, it can pass through increases, and this means the REIT is less impacted by rising rates.

When I think about Iron Mountain's business model, I remind myself that I am not only investing in buildings but also the actual boxes where the company's customers store their critical documents. Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year... this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain. I know of no other REIT that has such exceptional "shelf life"...

Iron Mountain’s records management business continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and strong margin expansion, while at the same time achieving meaningful scale and faster-growing adjacent businesses. Iron Mountain continues to see strong growth in the box business:

As viewed below, Iron Mountain’s Storage Rental Stream is the key economic driver for the company:

The Balance Sheet

As you can see below, Iron Mountain’s lease adjusted leverage ratio was 5.6x at the end of Q2-18, consistent with Q1-18 and after closing the EvoSwitch transaction (see below). The company’s current leverage ratio is comfortably in line with other REITs especially when considering that the business is more durable than many other REIT sectors.

Additionally, during Q2-18, Iron Mountain refinanced its line of credit, reducing interest on drawn and undrawn balances by 25 basis points and extending the maturity. As you can see below, borrowings were 74% fixed rate, and the weighted average borrowing rate was 4.8%.

Iron Mountain has well-laddered maturities with an average of 6.6 years. The company expects to remain in this range for the year before reducing the lease adjusted leverage ratio to about 5x at the end of 2020. Keep in mind, Iron Mountain targets the lower lease adjusted leverage ratio in order to give the company more flexibility to seize opportunities.

In May, Iron Mountain announced it had acquired EvoSwitch Netherlands B.V and EvoSwitch Global Services B.V. for €205 ($235) million. The transaction provides 11 megawatts of existing data center capacity in the Netherlands, which is 100% leased, with expansion capability of an additional 23 MW, for total potential capacity of 34 MW.

Founded in 2007, EvoSwitch NL is a leading global brand and provider of multi-tenant data center space, operating one of the largest colocation facilities centers in the Metropolitan Region Amsterdam. Its existing campus supports more than 50 connectivity and telecommunication providers, including world-leading internet exchanges, such as the Amsterdam Internet Exchange AMS-IX.

The MRA is a critical node in the FLAP data center market (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris), which totaled approximately 1160 MW at the end of 2017. The MRA experienced net absorption of more than 21 MW of space in the fourth quarter of 2017, making it the second largest data center market in Europe and a Top 5 global market. This transaction enhances Iron Mountain's presence in the important FLAP market, following Iron Mountain's move into London early this year through the purchase of a data center facility from Credit Suisse.

Photo Source

As viewed below, Iron Mountain has updated its CAD (cash available for dividends) and Discretionary Investments to reflect the acquisition of EvoSwitch, capital recycling proceeds from the sale of three infill properties in London as well as anticipated additional development to expand the data center capacity in Phoenix and Amsterdam. Iron Mountain’s strong operating performance and capital discipline has allowed the company to keep leverage flat while borrowing to fund EvoSwitch.

Balancing Leverage And Growth

For Q2-18, Iron Mountain’s revenue came in at about $1.1 billion growing 11% on a constant dollar basis, driven by the impact of the data center acquisitions and solid internal storage revenue growth.

The internal storage revenue growth adjusted for last year’s termination fee was 2.7% for the quarter and 3.2% year-to-date, which is in line with the company’s 3% to 3.5% annual guidance. This reflects solid underlying fundamentals, benefits from the revenue management program and positive net global storage volumes.

Iron Mountain’s internal service revenue grew 7.6% in Q2-18 and 4.2% in the first half, primarily due to contribution from the shred business, as well as additional digitalization and other projects.

Also, the gross profit margin improved by 70 basis points in Q2-18, primarily driven by labor efficiencies and the flow through of the revenue management program. SG&A as a percentage of revenue also improved, about 60 basis points year over year.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew almost 15% on a constant dollar basis for the quarter to $369 million with margins expanding 130 basis points reflecting the benefits of The Recall synergies and the company’s transformation initiative, flow through from revenue management initiatives, contribution from the higher margin data center business and the impact of the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard.

Before acquisitions, Iron Mountain is well on track to achieve a business mix delivering adjusted EBITDA growth in excess of 5% before acquisitions by 2020. Year-to-date, this is consistent with the progression that’s fueled by 3.6% internal revenue growth.

Moreover, given the growth in the data center and adjacent businesses, Iron Mountain’s growth portfolio (which consists of emerging markets, data center and adjacent businesses) is already approaching 25% of revenue mix, which is the company’s goal to achieve by the end of 2020.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.30 per share, flat compared to last year, due partly to the increased depreciation and amortization as well as increased shares outstanding following the December offering to fund the acquisition of IO data centers.

AFFO was $451 million for the first half, up $63 million, or more than 16% over the prior year, and is trending towards the upper end of guidance for 2018. Iron Mountain’s increasing exposure to high growth Data Center markets will continue to provide powerful secular tailwinds, as illustrated below:

Are The Dividends Sustainable?

We are witnessing the evolution of Iron Mountain, from a document storage business into a “TRUSTED GUARDIAN of the most precious assets.” The durability of the business model is supported by (1) the growing high-margin business model, (2) customer relationships and trust (i.e. the brand value), and (3) extended business model to fast-growth markets.

As the company’s CEO explains:

“we remain on track with our deleveraging and payout ratio targets which assume a 4% annual increase in dividends per share between now and 2020.”

The CEO went on to explain:

“…given the high margin characteristics of our storage business, we achieved significant flow through on these increases enhancing our ability to deliver meaningful dividend per share growth and not just nominal but in real terms.”

Let’s take a look at the dividend history for Iron Mountain:

As you can see, since becoming a REIT, Iron Mountain has generated steady and reliable dividend growth. Now let’s examine the analyst growth estimates for Iron Mountain and the various other REITs (in the peer group referenced earlier):

Clearly, you can see that Iron Mountain doesn’t enjoy the double-digit growth of the other REITs. This suggests that the company does not have the same growth engines as the Data Center REITs. This doesn’t mean that Iron Mountain is not an attractive stock to own, it merely suggests that the company cannot deliver the same growth as Equinix (EQIX), CyrusOne (CONE), and CoreSite (COR). Now let’s compare Iron Mountain’s dividend yield:

Now here you can see that Iron Mountain’s yield is more than double that of the Data Center REITs. So, what the company lacks (in terms of growth) it makes up for that, in terms of its dividend yield, especially if you are a yield-chaser. Take a look at Iron Mountain’s P/AFFO multiple, compared to the same REITs:

Iron Mountain’s Durable Model Is Misunderstood

Iron Mountain is certainly no “blue chip” REIT, but given the durability of the business model, I am somewhat perplexed as to why shares have been so volatile…

Again, there is no true peer to Iron Mountain, and so as an analyst, it’s tricky to determine the correct valuation. The 6.8% yield is more than adequate and while I would like to see an investment grade rating (IRM is BB-), the business model generates reliable income from its core storage rental business.

Also, this business model is evolving rapidly and I don’t think investors are giving the company enough credit for its data center operations. The cloud storage, disaster recovery and data archiving solutions global market is expected to grow 25% to 30% annually. Iron Mountain’s internal revenue growth shows momentum in the underlying business model:

Although Iron Mountain has under-performed our expectations year-to-date, we are maintaining a STRONG BUY:

Iron Mountain is uniquely-positioned to retain the ability to pass through inflation-based price increases on an annual basis, and given the high margin characteristics of the storage business, the company achieved significant flow through of these increases enhancing the ability to deliver meaningful dividend per share growth. As the company’s CEO explains:

“We continue to be unique within the S&P 500 and that we are a top yielding company that is durable and has strong internal growth, expanding margins, a solid balance sheet and great long-term growth potential supported by acceleration and the contribution from our faster growing portfolio. These factors are driving consistent growth in both the top line and in cash flow that ultimately supports our ability to continue to grow dividends per share whilst delevering over time.”

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Other REITs mentioned: (QTS), (PLD), (FR), (TRNO), and (DLR).

Each week Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, and (7) the monthly newsletter. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised".

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.