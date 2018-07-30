Columbia Property Trust: Keeping The Faith

I expect CXP to outperform in 2018 and 2019 and it’s likely that CXP boost its dividend by 5% annually.

Approximately 80% of CXP’s assets are located in the three high barrier coastal Gateway markets of New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Like many other office REITs, CXP has been focusing on transforming its portfolio by upgrading into a more focused business model.

I haven’t written on Columbia Property Trust (CXP) in over six months and in the previous article I explained,

The company has eliminated virtually all of the speculative components of the growth story, and cash flow expectations are now very clear, in fact, crystal clear.”

The title to the previous article was “New York State of Mind” and to continue with the Billy Joel theme (a source of many articles), I decided I would use another classic hit, “Keeping The Faith.”

Although I have maintained a Buy on CXP shares, I haven’t pulled the trigger yet, I even cried out in my last article (on CXP), “It’s Just a Matter of Trust.”

“You May Be Right”

CXP became a REIT in 2003 and owns Class-A office buildings concentrated in CBD locations, with over half its portfolio in high-barrier-to-entry primary markets, including San Francisco, New York, Washington D.C., and Boston.

The company's buildings are concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets - the portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet. The company's market cap is around $2.64 billion, and here’s CXP’s YTD Total Return compared with the peer group:

Like many other office REITs, CXP has been focusing on transforming its portfolio by upgrading into a more focused business model. In order to grow NAV and future cash flows, the REIT has been focusing on high-barrier-to-entry markets and core CBD sub-markets. Here's a chart illustrating market distribution:

CXP's corporate office is in Atlanta, Georgia, and the company has regional offices in San Francisco and Washington D.C. The company is making long-term moves to transform its portfolio centered on high-barrier-to-entry markets with a heavy concentration in three of the best office markets in the country, along with proven local teams on the ground.

Approximately 80% of CXP’s assets are located in the three high barrier coastal Gateway markets of New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. The company is focused specifically on attractive submarkets within the cities, such as Midtown South in Manhattan and the SoMa and financial districts in San Francisco.

Today, CXP owns 2.8 million square feet in the Greater New York market, 2 million square feet in San Francisco, and 1.6 million square feet in Washington, D.C. The portfolio is over 97% leased (up from 95% a year ago) with very strong expectations for same store new operating income and FFO growth over the next two years (more on that below).

“Big Shot” Balance Sheet

CXP’s balance sheet has continued to improve with most of the proceeds from the sale of 222 East 41st Street used to pay down debt. The company ended the quarter with more than $4 billion of unencumbered properties and net debt is now less than 30% of gross assets.

Also, CXP recently gained notice to prepay the Glenlake mortgage (Atlanta, Georgia) in October, which will leave the company with only one mortgage loan in the entire portfolio. CXP’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio is down to 6.2x and it expects to be around 6x for the full year 2018.

Now that CXP has reloaded the balance sheet, it continues to seek attractive opportunities through investing in growth assets. Based on the strong Q2-18 results and outlook for the rest of the year, CXP is raising its normalized FFO guidance to a new range of $1.46 to $1.51. This range reflects very robust growth of 28% to 32% over 2017 levels.

CXP is also raising its outlook for full year same-store NOI growth to a range of 11% to 13%, and expects a year-end lease percentage of 95% to 97%.

Also, with this quarter's share repurchases, CXP has repurchased $42 million of stock year-to-date, reducing the share count to 118 million shares. That level could fall further as the company remains opportunistic buyers of its stock given the strong balance sheet, with around $153 million still available under the current share repurchase authorization.

“Easy Money”

In Q2-18, CXP generated normalized FFO of $0.39 per share, up sharply from $0.26 a year earlier. The company’s same-store NOI growth accelerated to 11.7%, up from 5.5% in the first quarter.

CXP also leased 150,000 square feet in the second quarter, including Inspire Brands' headquarters at Glenlake, replacing the majority of Newell Rubbermaid's commitment, which expires in 2020. CXP has very few expirations in the next couple of years, but is highly focused on proactively addressing long-term expirations across the portfolio.

CXP continues to reshape the portfolio during the quarter with the sale of 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan. This is a building acquired in 2007, which was occupied primarily by a single tenant.

When CXP learned that the tenant would not renew, it launched a proactive leasing campaign that resulted in a full building 30-year lease to NYU Langone Medical center with almost no downtime in occupancy. This enabled CXP to achieve an exit cap rate in the low 4s with a gross sales price of $332.5 million.

Based on the strong second-quarter results and outlook for the rest of the year, CXP raised its normalized FFO guidance to a new range of $1.46 to $1.51. Here’s a look at the F.A.S.T. Graphs estimate for 2018:

“This Is The Time”

Now let’s examine CXP’s dividend yield compared with the peers:

Now let’s compare the payout ratio:

Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Now let’s consider CXP’s NAV:

CXP’s limited lease rollovers provide meaningful value as this REIT has a highly predictable earnings stream, as evidenced by the strong Top 10 list (below):

In closing, I am maintaining a Buy on CXP and I am opening up a small position myself. Owning trophy assets in gateway markets can be difficult and I find CXP’s platform perfectly aligned as the company’s portfolio transformation and leasing efforts continue to yield solid financial results. I expect CXP to outperform in 2018 and 2019 and it’s likely that CXP boosts its dividend by 5% annually. As my sub-title suggests, “this is the time.”

