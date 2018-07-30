Omega Healthcare Is A No-Brainer Buy

Sure, Omega is no SWAN today, but this pure-play REIT is certainly a “no-brainer BUY”.

I can understand using estimates, after all, I use them all of the time, but you just can’t make up numbers.

So the same author is back at work, and this time he doesn’t “care much about the value of the properties, just the cash flow of the rents”.

Last week I had to once again write a speeding ticket when one writer wrote an article on Omega Healthcare.

This weekend I was working out at my area Anytime Fitness listening to some iTunes music. I often unwind from a busy day by relaxing at the gym and thinking about my next Seeking Alpha article.

By chance, I got an alert while at the gym and while I was listening to hip hop artist, DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer” song. The lyrics go as follows:

“You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer…It ain't that hard to choose…She lookin', she look like she nasty …She lookin', she look like she classy.”

Photo Source

OK. I know what you’re thinking now….has Brad gone off his rocker?

Hardly, and I hope I got your attention, because it’s time for some serious debunking: Round Two.

You may recall that last week I had to once again write a speeding ticket when one writer wrote an article on Omega Healthcare (OHI) titled, Omega Has 40% Downside To Fair Value. As I explained,

“The 12.5% cap rate that he/she is using is applied to cash flows at the facility level. That is wrong, and I don’t know of any other analyst who is using this math to arrive at valuations.”

In my upcoming newsletter, I decided to take Omega’s NAV a bit more granular by including cap rates that analysts are using. In addition, I include Orianna’s run rate rents as well as the in-place development pipeline. By using my calculations (and industry-wide cap rates used by most ALL analysts), I arrive at an NAV of $28.91 (you just can't make up numbers folks).

So the same author is back at work, and this time he doesn’t “care much about the value of the properties, just the cash flow of the rents.” More specifically, using “the author’s estimates” he explains that he “sees FAD dropping to a range of $2.12-2.22, which of course does not come close to covering the dividend.”

Before I get started, let me remind you that the information providing by the author (Trapping Value) are “his estimates” and I find it highly unconvincing that an article suggesting a dividend cut has no basis, other than the author’s opinions. Now let’s proceed, as I will explain why Omega Healthcare is a “no- brainer” BUY…

Breaking Down FAD

Funds Available for Distribution (or FAD) is an internal measure of the amount of capital that a REIT possesses to pay out to common shareholders. There is no standardized method for calculating FAD; however, many calculate FAD in a similar way by adjusting the funds from operations value for straight-line rents, non-cash items and any recurring real estate-related expenses.

Q1-18 Investor Presentation

As Trapping Value points out, Omega’s coverage is “tight” based on the $.66 per share quarterly dividend and $2.64 per share annualized dividend. Keep in mind, the FAD data does not include ANY rents associated with Orianna ($32 million to $38 million) or backlog of development revenue. The Q1-18 FAD payout ratio was around 96%, so Trapping Value is right, coverage is tight…

But now we disagree…

Trapping Value calls into question “three buckets of revenues that he considers distressed or highly distressed.” He explains that two of those have EBITDAR ox <1.0x and 1.0x-1.2x. The third one, he explains (the 17% of the portfolio “is not being disclosed” and he says, “we are not too sure.”

Trapping Value says he “has no inkling” way the other bucket has not been disclosed. Yet, if you read the supplemental, it clearly notes:

“Stable properties include generally, any triple-net rental property unless it 1) is new development that is not yet complete/open; 2) has not yet stabilized and is still within 12 months following the budgeted stabilization date; 3) is held for sale and/or is slated for closure or to be sold; or 4) is slated to be transitioned or has transitioned to a new operator within the last 12 months."

How much clearer is that?

Omega’s CEO, Taylor Pickett, made it very clear on the Q4-17 earnings call (Trapping Value failed to include it though for obvious reasons). Here’s what Pickett said:

“Orianna is, we weren't pretty consistent about the core versus total is right around 93% for quite a few quarters. And, if you remember last quarter, it dropped down to 87% which was the inclusion of Orianna because we went on a cash basis. And, I think if you add that Orianna, it moves the needle a little bit, our coverage would go from 135 to 133 give or taken. And then in. this quarter we went from 87% of our assets in core to 83%. So that's the 17% you're talking about, that's really three additional portfolio's that we put into…and then the other portfolio is the Preferred Care portfolio that we mentioned. I mean they'll be ultimately more end up in the hands of our other operators, because they are either - there is a purchase and sales agreement signed up or we have transition agreements that are in the works that start of fall out of our core.”

As noted, Orianna is $32 to $38 million to the good (around 6% of the 17%) and Preferred Care has always had terrible coverage. Omega has no exposure to Preferred Care in Kentucky, the company has 16 leased facilities to Preferred Care in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

In November of 2017, Omega and Preferred Care entered into a transition agreement related to all 16 facilities. Omega has identified operators for each state and separate transition processes are currently underway. Historically, this portfolio has operated at less than 1x EBITDAR coverage.

It is currently expected that all 16 facilities will be re-leased to current Omega operators under longer-term leases with enhanced credit profiles. These transitions remain subject to bankruptcy court approval and should realistically be completed by Q4-18 - more clouds going away.

As I said (and was clearly in the company presentation), “stable properties include generally, any triple-net rental property unless it 1) is new development that is not yet complete/open; 2) has not yet stabilized and is still within 12 months following the budgeted stabilization date. These properties round out the infamous “no inkling bucket”…

Now let’s move onto the other two buckets, starting with the bucket “<1.0x” that consists of 10 private operators with combined revenues of $28.5 million. Again, it’s important to read the supplementals (that Omega provides) in order to evaluate the sources of repayment.

As you can see, Omega’s tenants are current (“if < 30 days outstanding; measured on 5/7/18”) and also, and most importantly, they have personal guarantees and letters of credit in place. There’s a good reason these operators are current: they are on the hook “personally” and most are backed up by letters of credit.

Also, in regards to the 1.0x–1.2x and <1.0 operators, EBITDARM (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and management fees) is relevant, and suggests that MOST of Omega’s operators are not on the edge and they are still healthy and paying rent pursuant to their contracts (personal guarantees and letters of credit come into play).

Now We’re Getting Down To The Nitty Gritty

From another legendary hip hop artist (Whodini – Fine Minutes of Funk):

“I’m gonna set the record straight, An’ I hope that it is not too late”.

Trapping Value provides us with this “author’s estimates” chart:

I can understand using estimates, after all, I use them all of the time. But you just can’t make up numbers and call it an estimate, without any facts. I have provided you with a fact-based rebuttal for the “3 buckets” and to infer that Omega’s revenue will decline by $107 million is nothing but an absurd exaggeration.

Also, Trapping Value called into question Omega’s BBB- credit rating by Fitch.

Again, I am not a credit analyst, but clearly Fitch has not downgraded Omega and I am sure the rating agency is also interested to see Orianna produce revenues ranging from $32 million to $38 million. In Q1-18, the company’s net debt to annualized EBITDA was 5.49x, and fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.2x. When adjusting for the likely range of expected rental outcome for Orianna, including expected cash proceeds from Daybreak, Omega’s pro forma leverage would be roughly 5x.

Omega has significant liquidity: $1.25B revolving credit facility with $900 million of availability. As illustrated below, the company has well-laddered debt maturities (no material maturities until 2022, assuming allowable credit facility extensions).

Trapping Value, remorsefully explained:

“Now in a funny twist, Fitch actually affirmed OHI's rating on July 18, but the key criteria mentioned that could lead to a rating downgrade was if leverage would continue to sustain above 5.5X. Additionally Fitch assumes that operator issues would not lead to wholesale rent negotiations or bankruptcies. We obviously differ with the analyst as to the direction this is likely to take.”

There are plenty of peers that run leverage in the high 5s to low 6s…

In summary, Omega Is A No-Brainer Buy and I believe that the demographics will ultimately be the rising tide that lifts all ships. In the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I will provide subscribers with a detailed look at the skilled nursing demographics, that in my opinion, provide a compelling argument that Omega’s dividend will grow again.

Sure, Omega is no SWAN today, but this pure-play REIT is certainly a “no-brainer BUY,” and I believe management is being cautious (by not raising the dividend in 2018). Insiders own around 4% of shares and appear to be well-aligned with shareholders.

“Put 'em up if you with me Yeah, yeah-eah, yeah, yeah-eah-eah”

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Each week Brad provides Marketplace subscribers with actionable REIT news including (1) Friday afternoon subscriber calls, (2) Weekender updates, (3) Google portfolios, (4) Real-time alerts, (5) Early AM REIT news, (6) chat rooms, and (7) the monthly newsletter. Marketplace subscribers have access to a wide range of services including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Sell picks. We provide most all research to marketplace subscribers and we also provide a “weekender” report and a “motivational Monday” report. We stream relevant real-time REIT news so that you can stay informed. All of our portfolios are updated daily and subscribers have access to all of the tools via Google sheets. REITs should be part of your daily diet and we would like to help you construct an Intelligent REIT portfolio, utilizing our portfolio modeling strategies. Brad reminds all subscribers and prospective subscribers that "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised".

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.