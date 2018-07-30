Facebook, United Natural Foods, SuperValue: One-Day Price Change Volatility

Active Investing, where stocks are bought to be sold, now dance profit circles around Passive Investing where risky (beyond forecastable time horizons) hoped-for value trends often disappoint.

Price-Change Outliers Make News

Media newscasts' focus (“if it bleeds, it leads”) on stocks – instead of on a shooting violence – is guaranteed only if the numbers can be made big enough. Like Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) $100+ billion-dollar loss of market value on Thursday.

In their world, tragedy always rules. Good news isn’t news. They would far rather talk about how Walmart (NYSE:WMT) “abuses” its employees (especially elder-age “greeters” getting at least some employment) by discouraging unionization efforts, than by the daily savings received by the public from not shopping for basic needs at higher-product-price competitors.

How much did you hear about the market’s one-day +65% corporate-shares price bonanza in SuperValue (NYSE:SVU), the same day of Facebook’s corporate value tragedy? Or the -16% hit the acquirer, United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) took as a result. All 3 occurred on the same day.

But the public – in the media view – only reacts to “real numbers” like billions of dollars, which are BIG, not to percentages, which are little-bitty pieces of things.

That attitude, a partly-correct appraisal (unfortunately), is why knowledgeable investors turn on their laptops and smart-phones to Seeking Alpha instead of the TV “Nightly News.”

What may be slipping by for many investors in the process is that big short-term price changes in stocks now are the rule, not the exception. Last century’s +8% to +10% stock price annual price trend growth norms now occur quarterly, monthly, yes even daily as exceptions.

But the exceptions have been with us last century too. That’s just “the market” doing its primary job of “price discovery.” The real change for investors (not “traders”) is that last century’s “value trend” in this century is a risk~reward experience four times to twelve times a year. Annual price change rates of 35% to 150% - (do the math, 8%^4 or ^12).

Check out the 52-week price ranges of your favorite stocks, compared to their expected multi-year per-share earnings trends. You may try to buy them when their prices are low, but will you sell them when their prices are high?

Probably not, because mentally that may make you a “trader” not an investor.

Not so. What it really does is it makes you a “value custodian” of shares, not an employer of the investment-capital under your responsible direction. A custodian determined to ignore that the very large parts of that annual price range, year after year, is larger than its expected “trend.”

How can that be? It’s because major parts of the year the price is going down, not up. The typical 3-month price change experience, measured daily over the entire multi-year life of SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), is that 52% of the time it is going down. Going down, with a price lower at the end of each 3 months, than at the daily beginnings.

How precisely does one have to “time” the sell decision to put that capital to work more productively? Not very. And there are assists available.

What are the alternatives?

Let’s look at Thursday’s one-day change, for example. The specific experiences range from +65% to -25%. Forget the media’s focus on billions of dollars; neither you nor I invest at that level. We use percentages because they compare properly.

FB’s price plunge made news, but it wasn’t the largest percentage drop. That was in Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN), the English measurer of consumer reactions as a service to marketers, world-wide, with an (now) $8 billion market capitalization after losing a quarter of its value in a day and replacing its CEO.

The largest percent gain in SuperValue resulted in the enthusiasm of its acquisition offerer United Natural Foods. The market's appraisal of that deal is offered in Figures 1 and 2 from blockdesk.com, which authorized the appearance of its content in this article.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these figures are before-the-fact "live" forecasts of the likely coming price ranges of the subject stock, implied by MM self-protective hedging actions while filling volume block trades for big-money portfolio manager clients.

Those current forecasts suggest that it may be difficult for UNFI to justify its acquisition offer in terms of its own near-term coming stock price.

In the Facebook situation a different prospect may be present, particularly for current investment capital committers seeking portfolio gains.

Figure 3

Here 293 prior instances of a future-price-range forecast where the upside prospect was two times the downside (a Range Index of 35) saw 7 out of every 8 (Win Odds of 86 of 100) profitable under TERMD portfolio management discipline (explained here).

Net of the losses on the 1 out of 8, a +7.4% gain in 52 market days produced a CAGR of +41%. No guarantees of being repeated, but better peace of mind than may be found in a UNFI commitment at Thursday's prices and forecast.

On the day, here is an examination of some 2700 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs for which we have MM-implied price range forecasts. The average stock (including the FB and NLSN losses) increased by 0.30%, or 30 basis points. Their expected price ranges increased by 15 bps. Resulting "value" at Thursday's prices, compared to Wednesday's, went down.

There were 14 double-digit losing issues, and 19 double-digit gainers. Sum totals for the double-digit groups were +357% for the gainers, -200% for the losers. Only 40% of all stocks had a price-decline day. It was not a bad day for wealth-building investors in individual stocks. But the market-tracking SPY declined -0.24%, or 24bp.

Conclusion

In many ways, just another day in the market. Average prices for our large sample of equities with forecasts of coming price ranges went up by 29bp, while their forecasts came down by 4bp.

A note on prices for 25 of the stock positions which have appeared during the past 3 months on our Market-Maker [MM] Intelligence lists (at a steady rate of 20 a day). These stocks today arrived at or exceeded their sell targets, with gains averaging +12.3%. There were also 2 positions which ran out of their time investment allotment of 3 months this day, taking losses of less than -10%. The proper (geometric) average of all 27 is +10.8% - in an average holding period of 50.5 days. Compounding the nearly +11% net gains over 7 times pushes their CAGR to over a +100% rate.

For Active Investment strategy followers this was a pretty good day. An update of the last 2½ -plus year progress of MM forecasts and TERMD portfolio discipline is now on my Seeking Alpha blog.

The market’s 21st century volatility is what gives birth to the opportunities for far better than (market index) average wealth building. FB may not yet be a competitor for our top 20 MM Intelligence List, but it is likely to show up there soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now only individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.