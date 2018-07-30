Your Daily Pharma Scoop: ADMA Closer To PDUFA, Roche Proceeds, AstraZeneca Flunks

Stocks in News: ADMA, RHHBY

FDA accepts ADMA Bio's Bivigam application amendment, action date October 25; shares up 18%

Discussion: ADMA Biologics (ADMA) announced that its request for amendment to BLA to relaunch BIVIGAM (intravenous immune globulin [human], 10%). PDUFA is on October 25. If the BLA is successful the product is expected to be launched in Q1 2019. Shares moved up 18% on this positive news. Following earlier FDA letters in 2014 and 2016 warning of the production facility of the drug, IVIG manufacturing facility was earlier shut down.

The product and the production facility IVIG manufacturing were acquired by ADMA from Biotest Pharma in June 2017. The production facility has been renovated and upgraded to address the concerns raised by FDA. The management announced their facility inspection-ready in early 2018. But there were some uncertainty regarding the timing of the reinspection conducted by the FDA. These uncertainties kept the valuation of the company rather depressed.

Between April 3 and 12, 2018 the facility underwent a 10-day inspection. Ten days for a such small facility definitely means that the site underwent as minute attention as was possible for a facility with a troubled history. At the close of the inspection a Form 483 without any manufacturing related observation was issued by FDA. The company can otherwise address all the management and documentation related issues raised by the FDA well ahead of its PDUFA date.

ADMA’s late-stage candidate RI-002 too is held up due to a letter related to the manufacturing issues. Plan for submission of BLA for this candidate too is held by the resolution of the issues in that warning letter. RI-002 is indicated for the treatment of Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases (‘PIDD). PIDD are a group of more than 300 diseases which are caused due to the shortcomings in the body's immune system. PIDD often manifest themselves as acute or recurrent infections. Estimated prevalence of PIDD is 1 in 1,200 or approximately 250,000 people.

Estimated value of the PIDD market is $4.36B in 2014 and is estimated to touch $7.56B by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2015 to 2023. ADMA has completed phase 3 clinical trials for candidate RI-002 for the treatment of PIDD. The results were published in peer reviewed publications like Journal of Clinical Immunology. The candidate met its primary endpoint with no report of serious bacterial infections.

From the point of that apparently successful FDA inspection onwards, the share price of the company has never looked back. The stock has since then traded at the higher end of the range-bound price. Current news has pushed it even further to its 52-wk high of $6.29. Even the price depreciation following the June stock offering at $4.78 was a short-lived one and by now looks like a thing of the past.

Roche launches late-stage breast cancer study of subcutaneous Perjeta/Herceptin combo

Discussion: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's combination therapy of subcutaneous administration of Perjeta (pertuzumab) + Herceptin (trastuzumab) in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer has its first patient dosed in Phase 3 clinical trial. Halozyme’s (HALO) ENHANZE technology is facilitating the subcutaneous drug delivery technology. Usually monoclonal antibodies like pertuzumab are administered by IV route. Enhanze drug delivery technology is based on a recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme. This enzyme temporarily breaks down hyaluronan. Breakdown of hyaluronan chain of natural sugars in the body aids in the dispersion and absorption of injected drugs.

Halozyme is actively pushing ENHANZE deals one after another. A recent one in end-July with Alexion is another case in point. Initial loading dose of the combination administration is 7 to 8 minutes followed by maintenance doses of ~5 mins. Earlier a Phase 1b clinical trial that assessed the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the same fixed-dose combination was presented at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The earlier trial did not report any major adverse events or discontinuation at the dose level.

In other News

AstraZeneca's selumetinib flunks late-stage thyroid cancer study

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) selumetinib in differentiated thyroid cancer failed to achieve Phase 3 primary endpoint. The drug is being collaboratively developed by AstraZeneca and Merck (MRK).

FDA Ad Com backs 60 Degrees Pharma's tafenoquine for prevention of malaria

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' tafenoquine tablet (100 mg) for the prevention of malaria in adults for up to six months of continuous dosing receives a 11-2 positive from the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs AdCom.

Amgen facing hurdles from insurers for migraine med Aimovig

Reuters reported that insurers are trying to halt Amgen's (AMGN) push to establish migraine prevention med Aimovig (erenumab-aooe). Aimovig was approved three months ago and is expected to enter the market in September.

Bristol-Myers gives up Q2 beat-stoked gain on expected EMA rejection of Opdivo/Yervoy for first-line kidney cancer; shares down 1.4%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) disclosed that they may receive a negative opinion from the EMA advisory group CHMP regarding its MAA to use combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) to treat renal cell carcinoma in a first-line setting.

Exelixis up 4% on Bristol-Myers' expected rejection in Europe of Opdivo + Yervoy for first-line RCC

Exelixis (EXEL) stirs up on the heels of the above negative news of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s apprehended rejection of the combination therapy in Europe.

Pharmagreen Biotech nearing completion of cannabis plantlet production site

Pharmagreen Biotech (OTCPK:AITG) announced development of final stages of a 62K-sq. ft. facility there that will be able to produce over 10M cannabis tissue culture plantlets each year. The facility is being developed by its Canadian subsidiary WFS Pharmagreen is completing. Each plantlet is expected to fetch US$8.

Ultragenyx up 2% premarket on start of trial of gene therapy for inherited glycogen storage disorder

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) announced dosing of the first patient in Phase ½ clinical trial evaluating gene therapy DTX401 in patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia. The trial is estimated to be completed by 3Q 2020.

Dr. Reddy's launches Herceptin biosimilar in India

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) announced the commercial launch of a biosimilar of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) breast cancer med Herceptin in India. The drug will be called Hervycta (trastuzumab). RDY now has four biosimilars on the market there.

Merck's Keytruda OK'd in China for advanced melanoma

Merck's (MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) has been approved by the China National Drug Administration as the first PD-1 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable/ metastatic melanoma.

