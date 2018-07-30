SCHG: Want To Own FAANG With Less Risk?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) fund is an attractive investment option at its current market price. Growth stocks as a whole have had a remarkable run as the economy has rebounded and picked up steam. As the economy grows and consumers and businesses feel more confident, investors have reason to believe higher levels of growth can continue, allowing multiples to rise in step. Stocks which perfectly illustrate this example are FAANG, which includes Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (Google) (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). While conventional wisdom tells us fast-growing companies cannot sustain high rates of growth forever, these stocks have been bucking this trend, continuing to grow at a fast clip year over year and have been the driving force behind much of the market's gains. That being said, this fast growth has not come without risk, as these stocks trade at above-average price to earnings ratios, which can make investors concerned about buying in at these levels. I share these concerns; however, I do not want to miss out entirely on what has been a profitable, multi-year trend. To gain exposure to FAANG, and other growth stocks, I consider SCHG a valuable asset because it allows me to buy all those stocks, while still holding a diversified fund, limiting my risk. With economic growth continuing, and interest rates still at historic lows, I do not see preventative obstacles holding back continued growth, and want to remain exposed to this asset class.

Background

First, a little background on SCHG. The fund is managed by Charles Schwab and its stated objective is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index." Currently, SCHG is trading at $78.23/share and yields around .8% annually. I have not reviewed SCHG before, but it has been a holding of mine for a while, largely because of its heavy FAANG exposure. As a value-oriented investor, I rarely buy individual stocks with high multiples, which excludes FAANG, with the exception of AAPL. However, there is no denying these stocks have been responsible for a large percentage of broad market gains over the past few years, so I do not want to avoid exposure entirely. This is where SCHG fits in, because it holds these stocks, but in a diversified way that makes me feel more comfortable with this exposure.

However, as this past trading week shows, even FAANG is not immune to intense selling pressure, so I felt a review of this fund was warranted. Upon review, I continue to think this is a great way to capture fast-growing companies, and will explain why in detail below.

Growth Is Driving Gains

Given that we are in a growing economy, it stands to reason that growth stocks should be performing well. This is logical thinking, but sometimes the market does not always work in a logical way, so let us examine how SCHG has been performing during the recovery. Fortunately, in the near term and longer term, SCHG has been beating the broader market, as the next few charts illustrate over the year-to-date, one-year, and five-year time frames:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, the divergence is quite clear, as companies which are growing quickly in this environment have seen their multiples climb, especially in the case of FAANG. This has helped SCHG to outperform fairly consistently.

However, my main concern here is that we are in a very late cycle of an economic recovery. It is now important to analyze whether growth stocks still continue to make sense. If the economy slows, will investors look more for value or fixed-income allocations? Or, perhaps more importantly, will the fast growth many of these companies have been experiencing begin to slow?

To answer these concerns, I want to first recognize that while the economy probably should be slowing, given how late we are in the economic cycle, the economy is in fact still expanding. Recent deregulation measures out of Washington, tax cuts, and increased government spending around the globe is giving a mature recovery further room to run. In fact, Q2 GDP figures were just released this past week and shows an economy storming ahead, with some of the highest GDP growth that we have seen in recent years, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: CNBC

Granted, we will need to gauge this over a few more quarters to see if this growth is sustainable, but it does instill some confidence that we are not on our way to another recession any time soon. Furthermore, it also sheds some light on the fact that while the trade disputes between the U.S. and major global trading partners has heated up, it has not made a substantial economic impact to date. Of course, this could certainly change, as the impact from tariffs would take some time to be seen, but it does give some short-term relief that, despite the noise, the economy is running smoothly. And this spells good times ahead for SCHG.

Highlights for FAANG in Q2 Earnings

While I believe economic growth will continue over the next few years, it is important to consider how FAANG will perform, as that collection of stocks makes up almost 25% of the fund's portfolio, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Schwab

I started this article with the premise that I want to be exposed to FAANG, but have been reluctant to buy those stocks outright. Given their heavy allocation in SCHG, it is important to consider their recent stock performance, and whether they will continue to be attractive "growth" stocks for the long term. Using this past week as a guide, it is clear how risky these stocks can be, as their earnings reports generally bring out big moves in the stock. Notably, FB and NFLX (and Twitter - (TWTR)) got pummeled on earnings, which made me glad I only hold these stocks in a large fund. However, after reading through the top-line highlights, it seems some of these drops may be partially unjustified. Growth, in terms of revenue and earnings, was largely very strong. The stocks may have dropped because they missed analyst expectations, but that does not mean the companies are not growing impressively. To illustrate, I compiled the recent earnings per share and revenue growth for the companies that reported Q2 earnings thus far:

Stock YOY Earnings Growth (%) YOY Revenue Growth (%) FB 32% 41% AAPL Reports 7/31 Reports 7/31 AMZN 1167% 39% NFLX 466% 40% GOOG (11%) * 26%

Source: Seeking Alpha Financial Disclosures

*EPS was down due to a one-time item: a $5 billion fine by the European Union.

As you can see from the chart, these numbers are quite terrible, and more than explain why the stocks have been getting hammered this week.

Okay, that was a poor attempt at humor, but it shows that the market's reaction over some of these earnings reports may have been unjustified. While these numbers look terrific, over half of these figures were "misses" based on analyst expectations, which sent the stocks lower as a result. Even Amazon, which has astronomical earnings growth, really did not see its stock move much. While it was up about 4% in after-hours trading following the report, by afternoon Friday (7/27), the stock was barely up a percent.

So what is going on here? Well, this is part of the problem with high growth, high expectation stocks. They can have tremendous quarters in relation to a normal company, but if they fall short of even wild expectations, the share price can suffer. This is a key risk when investing in these types of firms, and further emphasizes why I like SCHG as a hedge against these swings. Even if FB takes a 20% drop, the fund will only have a minimal impact. It allows for a smoother ride and, given how great these companies really are doing, should continue to push higher after the knee-jerk selling settles down.

Heavy on IT - But IT is Leading the Market

One of my primary reasons for getting into SCHG specifically, as opposed to putting more capital in a broad market fund, was the exposure to FAANG. So, while this meets my personal objective, investors need to consider that this fund is very heavily weighted towards the technology sector. While FAANG makes up the bulk of this, the fund has another 10% exposure to this sector, putting about 1/3 of the fund in this space. Whether or not this is right for an individual investor will depend on their tolerance for risk and also their current allocation. Despite that caution, it is worth pointing out that technology is clearly leading the market right now and, in my opinion, will continue to do so well into 2019.

To gain an understanding of how well the information technology sector is performing, take a look at the year-to-date and 1-year performance of this sector, compared to the broader market, illustrated in the graphs below:

Source: Fidelity

While these gains are clear, if you expand the time frame out further, the information technology sector's divergence is even more stark. Therefore, this is clearly a sector you would have wanted to be exposed to over the past decade, so a fund with a heavy weighting towards this sector does not strike me as a bad thing on the surface.

Of course, this is a historical look-back. For new investments, we have to consider the future outlook, more than the past results. My readers will be aware that I have been pushing this sector for some time, and heading into the second half of 2018, my outlook remains consistent, for a few reasons. One, it is pretty clear that technology is taking up more and more of our lives, both professionally and personally. Social media usage continues to increase, both by consumers and businesses, and both companies and consumers continue to upgrade to new and better products year after year. This does not seem to show any signs of slowing down.

For one consumer example, worldwide spending on apps is increasing dramatically, and that is expected to continue. According to one forecast, it is expected to continue to climb quite aggressively over the next few years, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: App Annie

And this is just one area. When looking across the whole tech space, 2018 is widely expected to be a record year for consumer technology spend, with the possibility of reaching a record $351 billion in retail revenue, according to the Consumer Technology Association. This includes broad growth in many areas, including wearables (watches, etc.), smart speakers, smartphones, laptops, digital TVs, and streaming services, among many others. This means the goods and services that the FAANG, and other tech companies, make and provide are seeing demand accelerate, and that is a large positive.

A second positive is that, while governments in the EU are seeming to want to tackle the rise of social media and other technology giants (see above reference to Google's $5B fine), the U.S. has a much more business-friendly government currently. I do not expect the Trump administration to go after large tech Goliaths, such as Facebook or Google, in the same manner we are seeing in other jurisdictions. These technology firms will continue to benefit from massive tax reform here in the U.S., as well as the changing consumer preferences working in their advantage. In my view, it is hard to imagine a scenario where these stocks do not continue higher over the longer term.

Bottom-line

As a prudent investor, buying shares in high-flying firms like Amazon and Facebook is difficult for me, even with their strong track record. That said, I still want to own these firms, because they are growing at phenomenal rates, and are leading the market higher as a result. To limit my risk of poorly timing my entry points into these sometimes volatile investments, I utilize the SCHG ETF, which includes all of the FAANG stocks, as well as Twitter, in a fairly high allocation. This fund has about 25% exposure to FAANG, which is an amount that allows investors to participate in the upside, but also not experience sharp drops when any individual stock declines, as we saw play out this past week. While some investors may begin to shy away from growth stocks as the recovery continues to mature, I see an economy that is still accelerating, as employment figures and economic activity continue in the right direction. Therefore, I am increasing my exposure to my growth-oriented assets, and I would recommend investors consider SCHG at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.