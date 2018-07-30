Ensco: Key Takeaways From The Second Quarter 2018

Ensco is a very volatile stock and should be considered primarily as an excellent trading tool.

The company reported a loss of $142 million, or $0.33 per share, in 2Q'18, compared to a loss of $140 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Ensco PLC - Semi-submersible Ensco 5005

Investment thesis

Ensco PLC (NYSE:ESV) is one of my long-term offshore driller stocks, together with Transocean (NYSE:RIG). Ensco is a well-diversified offshore driller with a sizeable jack-up fleet representing over 50% of the actual backlog of the company.

A simple look at Ensco's fleet status released on July 19, 2018, is very telling of the underlying strength of the company and its future potential in this struggling industry. (I recommend getting familiar with the fleet status linked above before analyzing the balance sheet below.)

The recent fleet status suggests that a recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters segment is still waiting quasi-motionless. Even the jack-up segment's so-called recovery is mostly confined in two "hot" locations, which are the North Sea and the Middle East. However, this recovery that struggles to spread from the shallow water to the deep sea comes with low day rates that are not sufficient to create a healthy cash flow, as we will see below.

Another negative that may hamper the benefit of a general recovery is that the day rates and profit margin are slim to entice oil majors and O&G companies to drill offshore again on projects that otherwise would not have been economical even two years ago. It is primarily due to a painful rig oversupply that is not resorbing fast enough.

Nevertheless, while ESV is an excellent long-term investment, it is a very volatile stock and should be considered as an excellent trading tool until a broader recovery in the offshore drilling industry is here. This is primarily due to the uncertainty surrounding the direction of oil prices, the timing of this elusive recovery both in shallow and deep water, and the potential effect of the merger with Atwood that I still consider a costly mistake.

Thus, I keep recommending ESV as a hold for the long term. A cautious accumulation on any weakness under $6 for investors who already have an ESV holding is an attractive strategy. Finally, I recommend taking advantage of the recent rally and pocketing some profit off the table now.

ESV data by YCharts

CEO Carl Trowell said in the conference call:

Moving to broader market conditions, we've seen a renewed sense of optimism towards the offshore sector as the combination of improving fundamentals and production outages has led to recent Brent crude prices as high as $80 per barrel.

Ensco - Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

Ensco 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,059.0 1,012.0 828.3 814.0 909.6 548.2 504.6 471.1 457.5 460.2 454.20 417.0 458.5 Net Income in $ Million 260.3 292.0 −2,472.0 175.3 590.6 85.3 39.0 −25.7 −45.5 −25.4 −206.8 -140.1 -151.0 EBITDA $ Million 522.5 566.5 −2,351.0 427.4 795.9 247.3 217.2 167.9 142.8 151.7 10.6 67.4 88.1 (est.) Profit Margin % (0 if loss) 24.6% 28.9% 0 21.5% 64.9% 15.6% 7.7% 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 1.11 1.24 −10.61 0.74 2.04 0.28 0.06 −0.09 0 −0.08 −0.59 -0.32 -0.35 Operating cash flow in $ Million 427.8 375.1 425.1 233.1 567.1 195.8 83.5 104.6 25.9 89.1 39.8 39.5 -57.5 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 516.8 531.9 173.7 158.1 51.3 46.1 66.7 28.6 50.0 141.5 62.6 269.3 42.6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −89.0 −156.8 251.4 75.0 515.8 149.7 16.8 −178.0 −24.1 −52.4 −22.8 -229.8 -101.1 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 1.30 1.09 1.30 1.38 1.80 1.77 2.60 2.08 1.85 1.79 0.89 0.86 0.74 Total long-term debt in $ Billion 5.93 5.90 5.87 5.86 4.91 4.70 5.27 4.94 4.75 4.75 5.10 4.99 4.99 Dividend/Share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 232.2 232.5 232.5 232.5 284.6 298.6 300.4 300.6 300.9 438.1 426.3 433.6 434.1

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Total revenues increased slightly to $458.5 million from $457.5 million in the year-ago quarter. However, we notice in the chart above that revenue stabilization driven by a recovery in the jack-ups segment is shaping up, as evidenced by the recent July fleet status.

The backlog as of June 31 is now at a record low of $2.3 billion, which is concerning but should rise with the long-term contracts from the Ensco 140 and Ensco 108.

In the graph above, the "revenue stabilization" started in 1Q'17, with an average of the past six quarters of $453 million - which is less than 50% of the 2015-2016 revenues despite the addition of revenues from Atwood, which contributed a meager $55 million to the company revenues this quarter.

As I said in my preceding article about the first quarter, the period of "stabilization" is expected to take several quarters before we can eventually discern a slow revenue growth shaping up. Day rates are still an issue for the balance sheet and will put more pressure on margins in 2018.

Revenues for the floaters segment were $285 million in the second quarter, up from $264 million a year ago. Revenues from the jack-ups segment decreased 11.2% to $159 million, from $179 million a year ago.

The problem is that the day rate average is still sinking, with a decline in jack-up day rate from 89k/d last year to $78k/d now. It was even more depressing on the floaters side, with a day rate average currently at $238k/d from $339k/d last year.

The company now expects $425 million in revenues for 3Q 2018.

Total CapEx for H2 2018 will be approximately $140 million consisting of newbuild construction costs, minor rig enhancements and upgrades, and $10 million of capitalized interest.

2 - Free cash flow

(Note: The last FCF is estimated and will be confirmed later when Morningstar publishes the numbers.)

1-Y Trailing free cash flow (FCF) is now negative $405.1 million, which is not a surprise in this market environment but quite concerning when compared to Ensco's main competitors.

Again, as said in the last quarter's results, I do not understand why Ensco is still keeping a dividend of $0.04 per share on a yearly basis, at a cost of $17 million. While it is not a significant expense, it is still an unnecessary expense that should be eliminated until the market fully recovers.

ESV is not passing the FCF test. The Atwood acquisition has a lot to do with this concerning situation.

3 - Quarterly backlog and commentary

(Note: I believe the total backlog today is higher. The company announced that the Ensco 123, Ensco 140, and Ensco 108 had been contracted long term, and I think the contract backlog should be approximately $2.7 billion as of the end of July.)

(Note: The company indicated that the Semisub Ensco 6001, the jack-ups 80 were sold in 1Q18 for scrap.)

4 - Net debt

ESV pro forma net debt is approximately $4.25 billion, including Atwood and the net debt-to-capital ratio of 34%. Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 13.4x, which is quite high but not yet concerning. It signifies that it will take 13+ years to cover the debt. EBITDA TTM is estimated at $317.8 million now.

(Note: Ensco currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024.)

According to the company:

Financial Position - June 30, 2018



$2.3 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities $2.7 billion of liquidity $0.7 billion of cash and short-term investments $2.0 billion available revolving credit facility No debt maturities until third quarter 2020 and only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024 $5.0 billion of long-term debt $8.4 billion of Ensco shareholders' equity 34% net debt-to-capital ratio (net of $0.7 billion of cash and short-term investments)

ESV: Technical Analysis (Short Term)

As I suggested in my preceding article about ESV's fleet status, the chart is showing a rising channel, which is generally short-term bullish. The line resistance is about $8 (Sell recommended) and the line support is $6.50 (Buy recommended). However, the mid-term is not necessarily bullish, and depending on future oil prices, the stock may eventually experience a negative breakout.

Commentary

Ensco is a good company with a conservative strategy to invest in while waiting for a full offshore drilling recovery by reducing costs and re-organizing its debt and liquidity to survive comfortably the last stretch of this bear market, where the floaters market are the only remaining issue left.

The acquisition of Atwood is still worrying me because of the nature of Atwood's fleet. Ensco acquired an idle modern fleet which is not creating significant cash flow and looks like a gamble for a "V"-shaped recovery that I do not see at all.

The additional cash flow from this expensive acquisition was $55 million this second quarter, and the company is expecting lower revenues in the third quarter. Most of the rigs acquired are either idle, cold-stacked or contracted at low day rates that are considered below the breakeven point.

However, if the recovery hopefully materializes in H2 2018 and 2019, then Ensco will not suffer long-term consequences from this ill-timed acquisition paid at a considerably higher value that I would have liked.

The CEO said in the conference call:

As mentioned in our earnings press release our integration of the Atwood acquisition is now substantially complete and annual run rate expense synergies of $85 million will begin in 2019.

I am a little surprised by this statement and see costs escalation instead with two new drillships and a substantial increase of CapEx for two drillships that the market doesn't need, and I do not talk about the five ATW jack-ups.

However, the balance sheet is still solid, and I am confident that the company will survive this delicate situation. Most of all, Ensco will need more contracts with higher day rates and longer duration, which have been delayed surprisingly by oil operators that are now supposedly "swimming in cash." That is the bottom line, and it is hard to be overly optimistic. Time will tell.

